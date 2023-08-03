Roblox Squid Game codes: Revives, Cash, and more 

Roblox Squid Game, as the title hints, is based on the world-renowned Korean series of the same name. Players are pitted against each other in a variety of survival-based games and are tasked with surviving till the last round. Individuals can also use different types of in-game tools using Souls and Cash (in-game resources).

These materials may be obtained by successfully completing Squid Game tasks. That said, this can be a difficult chore, especially for rookie players who lack essential power-ups. Instead of spending Robux on power ups, simply use the promo codes listed in this article.

Active codes in Roblox Squid Game

A fresh set of codes in Roblox Squid Game have been issued by the devs. Players must redeem the old codes with haste, as they may expire at any time.

August2023 —Redeem for 5 Revives (Latest)

—Redeem for 5 Revives SunnyDay —Redeem for 5 Super Pushes (Latest)

—Redeem for 5 Super Pushes FloodEscape —Redeem for 5k Cash (Latest)

—Redeem for 5k Cash GlassBridge —Redeem for 5 Revives (Latest)

—Redeem for 5 Revives HotPotato —Redeem for 5k Cash (Latest)

—Redeem for 5k Cash D0_B1G —Redeem for 5k Cash (Latest)

—Redeem for 5k Cash July2023 —Redeem for 5 Revives

—Redeem for 5 Revives SunnySummer —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash CommandingOfficer —Redeem for 5 Pushes

—Redeem for 5 Pushes ST0NKS —Redeem for 7.5k Cash

—Redeem for 7.5k Cash ALL1ANCE —Redeem for 5 Pushes

—Redeem for 5 Pushes FR0NTM4N —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash RLGL —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash PrideMonth —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash June2023 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash saucyvibe —Redeem for 5 Revives

—Redeem for 5 Revives WomansDay2023 —Redeem for 2 Pushes

—Redeem for 2 Pushes TUN3 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash CH40SM0D3 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash PewDiePie —Redeem for a PewDiePie Bat Skin

—Redeem for a PewDiePie Bat Skin 1Billion —Redeem for an exclusive Bat Skin

—Redeem for an exclusive Bat Skin 700kLikes —Redeem for 3 Pushes

—Redeem for 3 Pushes treat —Redeem for 25 Souls

—Redeem for 25 Souls Squidoween —Redeem for the Squid Widow skin

—Redeem for the Squid Widow skin Update —Redeem for 1 Revive

—Redeem for 1 Revive LikesLikesLikes —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash 350kLikes —Redeem for 25 Souls

—Redeem for 25 Souls RobloxUp —Redeem for 500 Cash

—Redeem for 500 Cash TonsOfLikes —Redeem for 250 Cash

—Redeem for 250 Cash RBBattles —Redeem for 250 Cash

—Redeem for 250 Cash EvenMoreLikes—Redeem for Casual Colors Crate

Use the newly obtained free Revives to turn the tide of difficult matchups. Additionally, redeem the skins as soon as possible, as the value of these skins will skyrocket once the codes expire.

Inactive codes in Roblox Squid Game

Unfortunately, a few old codes in Roblox Squid Game have gone inactive. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates.

2023 - This code was redeemed for 2023 Skin

This code was redeemed for 2023 Skin FloodEscape - This code was redeemed for 250 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 250 Cash 250kEpicness - This code was redeemed for Epic Bat Skin

- This code was redeemed for Epic Bat Skin 5kFollowers - This code was redeemed for 5 Souls

- This code was redeemed for 5 Souls 100MillionVisits! - This code was redeemed for the 100m Skin

- This code was redeemed for the 100m Skin 100kMembers? - This code was redeemed for reward

- This code was redeemed for reward ThanksPewDiePie - This code was redeemed for 500 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 500 Cash LotsOfStuff - This code was redeemed for 500 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 500 Cash 30kMembers - This code was redeemed for 250 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 250 Cash LotsOfPlayers - This code was redeemed for 300 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 300 Cash Marbles - This code was redeemed for 100 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 100 Cash LotsOfLikes! - This code was redeemed for 250 Cash

- This code was redeemed for 250 Cash FrontPage! - This code was redeemed for 200 Cash

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Squid Game?

Players must follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roblox Squid Game within a matter of minutes:

Start the game and stay in the main menu.

Find the code button on the left-hand side of the home screen and press it.

A new code dialog box will be displayed on the game screen.

You can copy the required code from our list above and paste it into the "CODE HERE" text box.

Make sure to hit the blue-themed "Confirm" button to claim the free rewards right away.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence players must avoid typos. For a faster and safer approach, simply copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure.