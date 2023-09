Roblox Bleach Era codes (September 2023): Free boosts, rerolls, and more 

Roblox Bleach Era, as the title hints, is inspired by the renowned supernatural manga series Bleach. Individuals can either play as Shinigamis or Hollows and finish quests to earn in-game resources and rewards. Additionally, they must become powerful by defeating the strongest NPCs infesting the map. To become the best on the server, fighting equipment and money are required, which players often lack.

That's when they must redeem the codes featured in this article. These offer free XP boosters, rerolls, and more that can help players become formidable fighters within a short span of time.

Active codes in Roblox Bleach Era

You can take your time in redeeming the active Roblox Bleach Era codes, as they won't go inactive any time soon:

RerollMask6 – Redeem code for Mask Reroll

– Redeem code for Mask Reroll RerollMask5 – Redeem code for Mask Reroll

– Redeem code for Mask Reroll RerollMask4 – Redeem code for Mask Reroll

– Redeem code for Mask Reroll RerollHollowApp6 – Redeem code for Hollow Reroll

– Redeem code for Hollow Reroll RerollHollowApp5 – Redeem code for Hollow Reroll

– Redeem code for Hollow Reroll RerollHollowApp4 – Redeem code for Hollow Reroll

– Redeem code for Hollow Reroll DropBoost6 – Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost

– Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost DropBoost5 – Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost

– Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost DropBoost4 – Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost

– Redeem code for Drop Rate Boost RerollColor6 – Redeem code for Colour Reroll

– Redeem code for Colour Reroll RerollColor5 – Redeem code for Colour Reroll

– Redeem code for Colour Reroll RerollColor4 – Redeem code for Colour Reroll

– Redeem code for Colour Reroll ExpBoost6 – Redeem code for Experience Boost

– Redeem code for Experience Boost ExpBoost5 – Redeem code for Experience Boost

– Redeem code for Experience Boost ExpBoost4 – Redeem code for Experience Boost

– Redeem code for Experience Boost RerollRes6 – Redeem code for Res Reroll

– Redeem code for Res Reroll RerollRes5 – Redeem code for Res Reroll

– Redeem code for Res Reroll RerollRes4 – Redeem code for Res Reroll

– Redeem code for Res Reroll RerollElement6 – Redeem code for Element Reroll

– Redeem code for Element Reroll RerollElement5 – Redeem code for Element Reroll

– Redeem code for Element Reroll RerollElement4 – Redeem code for Element Reroll

– Redeem code for Element Reroll RerollReiatsu6 – Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll

– Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll RerollReiatsu5 – Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll

– Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll RerollReiatsu4 – Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll

– Redeem code for Reiatsu Reroll ResetSkillPoints6 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset ResetSkillPoints5 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset ResetSkillPoints4 – Redeem code for Stat Point Reset

– Redeem code for Stat Point Reset #SYLFUSTHEGOAT – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards FinallyUpdate – Redeem the code for Element Reroll

– Redeem the code for Element Reroll ExpBoost4 – Redeem code for XP Boost

– Redeem code for XP Boost TeamBleachEra – Redeem code for a 1 Hour XP Boost

– Redeem code for a 1 Hour XP Boost FreeElementReroll – Redeem code to reroll your element

– Redeem code to reroll your element FreeResReroll – Redeem code to reroll your Ressurrection

– Redeem code to reroll your Ressurrection RerollElement1 – Redeem code to reroll your element

– Redeem code to reroll your element RerollElement2 – Redeem code to reroll your element

– Redeem code to reroll your element RerollElement3 – Redeem code to reroll your element

– Redeem code to reroll your element RerollRes1 – Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection

– Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection RerollRes2 – Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection

– Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection RerollRes3 – Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection

– Redeem code to reroll your Resurrection ResetSkillPoints1 – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points

– Redeem code to Reset Skill Points ResetSkillPoints2 – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points

– Redeem code to Reset Skill Points ResetSkillPoints3 – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points

– Redeem code to Reset Skill Points RerollReiatsu1 – Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu

– Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu RerollReiatsu2 – Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu

– Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu RerollReiatsu3 – Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu

– Redeem code to reroll your Reiatsu RerollHollowApp1 – Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance

– Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance RerollHollowApp2 – Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance

– Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance RerollHollowApp3 – Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance

– Redeem code to reroll Hollow Appearance RerollColor1 – Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color

– Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color RerollColor2 – Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color

– Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color RerollColor3 – Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color

– Redeem code to reroll Zanpakuto Color DropBoost1 – Redeem code for a Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a Drop Boost DropBoost2 – Redeem code for a Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a Drop Boost DropBoost3 – Redeem code for a Drop Boost

– Redeem code for a Drop Boost ExpBoost1 – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost ExpBoost2 – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost ExpBoost3 – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost 6.9mvisits – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost 33klikes – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost happy2022 – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost bleachera2soon – Redeem code for an XP Boost

– Redeem code for an XP Boost skillpointreset – Redeem code to Reset Skill Points

Inactive codes in Roblox Bleach Era

Sadly, a handful of old codes in Roblox Bleach Era have expired over the last few game updates. They are as follow:

3mvisits - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 20klikes - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 50kfaves - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts resetskillpoints - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 2mvisits - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 15klikest - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 45kfaves - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts alpha6k - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 25kfaves - This code was redeemable for free boosts

- This code was redeemable for free boosts 7klikes - This code was redeemable for free boosts

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Bleach Era?

Follow the simple steps outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes:

Start the title and connect to the server.

Hit the blue Twitter logo icon on the top left side of the game screen.

Copy any code from our list above and paste it into the ENTER CODE HERE text box.

Tap the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the code.

You can find the newly obtained rewards in your Roblox Bleach Era inventory. However, while redeeming them, make sure to write the exact codes mentioned in order to avoid failure. As the codes are case-sensitive, it is advised to copy and paste them for a successful return.