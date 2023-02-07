Roblox Boba Factory Tycoon is a tycoon game in which players create products from various fruits. You can purchase different fruit varieties to create a product with a higher cash value. Your placement on the leaderboards is determined by the amount of money you make.

Roblox Boba Factory Tycoon developer, Gorilla Ape Productions, recently released new codes for February 2023. Players can use them to obtain free rewards that will help them make progress in the game. The latest active codes for the title are listed in this article.

Active codes, inactive codes, and steps to redeem for Roblox Boba Factory Tycoon in February 2023

The latest codes for Roblox Boba Factory Tycoon are listed below:

RELEASE —Players can use this code to redeem 500 Cash

—Players can use this code to redeem 500 Cash FreeBoost —Players can use this code to redeem 10 minutes x2 Cash Boost

—Players can use this code to redeem 10 minutes x2 Cash Boost CODE3 —Players can use this code to redeem 5k Cash

—Players can use this code to redeem 5k Cash BIGBOOST —Players can use this code to redeem 60 minutes x2 Cash Boost

—Players can use this code to redeem 60 minutes x2 Cash Boost MISSIONS—Players can use this code to redeem 30 minutes x2 Cash Boost

These are all the current active codes for the title that will grant you access to the in-game currency of Cash and Cash Boosts. You can use this money to upgrade your factory, purchase new products, and experiment with new items to earn more money and become wealthy.

You can also join the Gorilla Ape Productions Roblox Group to get the latest codes from the developer.

Expired codes in Roblox Boba Factory Tycoon

Boba Factory Tycoon has no inactive codes as of now.

Steps to redeem codes in Boba Factory Tycoon

You can claim free rewards on Boba Factory Tycoon by following the steps listed below:

Step 1) Launch Boba Factory Tycoon on Roblox.

Step 2) On the right side of the screen, click on the Settings icon.

Step 3) Enter a code from the list of active codes into the 'Enter codes here' text box.

Step 4) Click on Redeem to claim your rewards.

Boba Factory Tycoon codes may sometimes fail to work. This can be due to the developer deactivating the code or the player entering it incorrectly. To prevent this, it is recommended to copy and paste the code from the active code list during the redemption process to ensure accuracy.

More about Boba Factory Tycoon

Increasing your cash in this tycoon game is very simple. Claim your tycoon first by going to its location on the server, and once you have it, head over to the fruit selection and pick at least three different varieties.

After choosing your fruit, head over to the conveyor belt and open it so you can transform it into Boba. Finally, you can let Boba take care of the cash collection by opening the door at the opposite end of the conveyor belt.

Build a Boba empire that will make the other players in the game envious by collecting money every minute. Then, run your own Boba factory to produce delicious smoothies and snacks for your company.

More Tycoon games in Roblox

Here are some interesting Tycoon games on the platform for users to try:

Retail Tycoon - Building, Release date: 8/14/2015

- Building, Release date: 8/14/2015 Theme Park Tycoon 2 - Building, Release date: 1/2/2012

- Building, Release date: 1/2/2012 Pyramid Tycoon - Adventure, Release date: 3/1/2021

- Adventure, Release date: 3/1/2021 Big City Tycoon - Town and City, Release date: 2/22/2021

- Town and City, Release date: 2/22/2021 School Tycoon - Building, Release date: 6/15/2020

- Building, Release date: 6/15/2020 Restaurant Tycoon - Building, Release date: 4/27/2017

- Building, Release date: 4/27/2017 City Life Tycoon - Town and City, Release date: 2/19/2021

Poll : 0 votes