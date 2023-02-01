Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes (February 2023): Free cash, vehicles, and more

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon fulfills the dream of those who have always wanted to run their own car showroom full of exotic and expensive cars. In the game, players own a car dealership from the ground up and generate revenue by earning money from it.

From thereon, they can purchase whatever cars they like and drive in style as they climb the ranks to have the best dealership. While generating cash flow is a slow process, there are codes that grant generous funds to purchase more cars and level up one's showroom.

Here are the latest active and inactive codes in Car Dealership Tycoon as of February 2023 in Roblox.

Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon codes for February 2023: Active and inactive list

Active codes in Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon

Here's a complete list of codes that will work for the Roblox Car Dealership Tycoon as of February 2023:

200Trophies - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Season3Soon - Redeem code for 60k Cash

Hey2023 - Redeem code for 75k Cash

7Quests - Redeem code for 50k Cash

XmasIncoming - Redeem code for 50k Cash

HyperDealer - Redeem code for 50k Cash

CarFactory - Redeem code for 50k Cash

IWaitLong - Redeem code for 100k Cash

FreeTruck - Redeem code for a Lucas Stabilizer Truck

Pumpkins - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Season2 - Redeem code for 50k Cash

MoreKits - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Bodykits - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Season1 - Redeem code for 50k Cash

ATV - Redeem code for 50k Cash

1Billion - Redeem code for 100k Cash

825KVotes - Redeem code for 50k Cash

NewBarn - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Twitter50K - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Interiors - Redeem code for 50k Cash

Crimes - Redeem code for 50k Cash

4Years - Redeem code for 50k Cash

BarnFind - Redeem code for 50k Cash

900MVisits - Redeem code for 90k Cash

FOXZIE - Redeem code for 15k Cash

Tstingray - Redeem code for 25k Cash

Players can use the list above to get the rewards mentioned and ensure riveting gameplay. Use this cash to buy more exotic cars and level up your dealership further to compete with your opponents.

Inactive codes in Car Dealership Tycoon

As of yet, there are no inactive codes in the Anime Hero Simulator. The Roblox community appreciates the efforts of the developers in providing consistent updates and codes. Players also appreciate that they can use the same codes every month to get free rewards and keep their accounts stacked.

How to redeem Car Dealership Tycoon codes

Here are a few easy steps that you can follow to redeem active codes for Car Dealership Tycoon:

Open Car Dealership Tycoon from the Roblox Experiences app Locate the Settings button (cog icon) on the top of your screen In the new window that appears, you will notice a text box pop up where you'll be able to enter the code Copy a working code from the list above and paste it into the Enter Code box Hit the green + button, and you're done

Enter the codes as they're seen on the active list above because they are case-sensitive, and a typo might lead to failure in redemption. If one still doesn't work, restart your Roblox Experience app and open the game.

This will switch servers and ensure the codes work. If the issue persists, then there's a good chance they have expired.

