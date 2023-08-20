Roblox Brick Magnet Simulator codes (August 2023): Free rewards

Roblox Metavers offers varying experiences to suit a wide range of players with different tastes and interests. Brick Magnet Simulator is a game that invites players into a vivid environment where colored bricks take the spotlight. Gamers must delve into the thrilling task of collecting, selling, and upgrading bricks to become the greatest brick magnet master in this vibrant domain.

Players have to keep improving their magnetic skills, which is a critical step on their path to mastery. With each advancement, their capacity to attract bricks multiplies, making the procedure not only more efficient but also more rewarding. The advancement mechanism acts as a rewarding feedback loop, pushing players to continuously improve their abilities and keep coming back for more.

Robloxians can redeem the codes listed in this article to gain multiple abilities, such as 2x Money Boost, 5x Bricks Boost, and Pets.

All working codes for Roblox's Brick Magnet Simulator

These codes are redeemable for different rewards like Boosts and Pets, along with many others. However, they are time-limited, and players are advised to redeem them as soon as possible.

500KV1S1TS - This code can be redeemed for a Free Boost. (New)

X2MONEY - This code can be redeemed for 1 hour of x2 Money. (New)

X5BRICKS - This code can be redeemed for 1 hour of x5 Bricks. (New)

FR33B00ST - This code can be redeemed for 1 hour of x5 Bricks.

F4LL4NG3L - This code can be redeemed for a Free Fallen Angel Pet.

RussoPlays - This code can be redeemed for a Free YouTuber Pet.

StailerBlox - This code can be redeemed for a Free YouTuber Pet.

FernandaGames - This code can be redeemed for a Free YouTuber Pet.

Roblerom - This code can be redeemed for a free YouTuber Pet.

All expired codes for Roblox's Brick Magnet Simulator.

There are currently no inactive codes for Brick Magnet Simulator. If any of the active ones fail, they will be added to this list.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Brick Master Simulator

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in Roblox's Brick Magnet Simulator.

Launch Brick Magnet Simulator and make sure you are connected to the server. Look for the Twitter Bird Icon, which should be somewhere on the side of your screen. When you click on it, a Code Redemption Window should pop up. Now, in the Text Box, type or copy and paste a code from the list provided above. To get the free gifts in your Inventory, click the Redeem Button.

Why aren't some codes for Roblox's Brick Magnet Simulator working?

If a player is facing difficulty while redeeming a code, the first thing they must do is look for typos while entering it. These codes are case-sensitive, meaning unless they're input exactly as shown, they will not work.

To avoid typographical errors, copy and paste them from the list above. If a code still does not function after this, it has likely expired.

How to score more codes for Roblox's Brick Magnet Simulator

You can earn more codes for Brick Magnet Simulator by following the game's developers on social media or joining the official Brick Magnet Simulator Discord server for the latest information and further advancements on the title. Alternatively, bookmark this webpage and visit it regularly to get more codes.