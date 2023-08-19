Roblox Saber Master X codes (August 2023): Free gems, pets, and more

Roblox allows users of all ages to immerse themselves in unique virtual worlds and experiences, and Saber Master X stands as an exciting sword-centric adventure. Players find themselves in a world where their strength is directly tied to their ability to wield a blade with utmost precision. Robloxians can use their hard-earned cash to unlock and upgrade various classes and sabers.

These enhancements offer a boost in strength, which adds a strategic angle. Players can also select classes and sabers to add a personal touch, allowing them to customize their character based on their playstyle.

They can also redeem the codes listed below to get free gems, pets, and much more.

All active codes for Roblox Saber Master X

These are the active codes, and players are advised to claim them as soon as possible to reap the most benefits.

Hex - This code can be redeemed for a Hex Pet. (New)

OPPETS - This code can be redeemed for a Demons Pet.

Monster - This code can be redeemed for a Sea Monster Pet.

FreeGems - This code can be redeemed for 1,000,000 Gems.

5 Heads - This code can be redeemed for 5 Head Pet.

1M Pets - This code can be redeemed for 1M Fragment Pet.

Happy1M - This code can be redeemed for 50,000 Gems.

Happy500K - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 Gems.

Star - This code can be redeemed for 500,000 Star Pet.

Happy400k - This code can be redeemed for 400,000 Trophy Pet.

Happy300k - This code can be redeemed for 300,000 Basket Pet.

Update3 - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gems.

Happy200k - This code can be redeemed for 10,000 Gems.

Happy100k - This code can be redeemed for 5,000 Gems.

Assassin - This code can be redeemed for an Assassin Pet.

OP IRONMAN - This code can be redeemed for a Pink Iron Man Pet.

All inactive codes for Roblox's Saber Master X

There are currently no inactive codes for Saber Master X. However, if any of the entries fail, they will be added to this list.

How to redeem codes in Roblox's Saber Master X?

Follow the steps listed below to redeem codes in Roblox's Saber Master X.

Open up Saber Master X on Roblox. Look for the Twitter Bird, it should be located on the side of your screen. Clicking on it should open up a Code Redemption Window. Now, Enter a code from the list provided above into the Text Box. Press the Redeem Button to claim the free rewards.

How to get more codes for Saber Master X?

Additional Saber Master X codes may not be available as the game's development is discontinued. However, if new entries are dropped, they can be obtained by following the devs on social media platforms or joining the official Saber Master X Discord server.

Doing so will keep gamers up to speed on the most recent updates and unique code releases.