Roblox Brookhaven RP Zombie Invasion codes (July 2023): Free points

Roblox Brookhaven RP is one of the most-played games on the metaverse. Brookhaven RP Zombie Invasion is the fighting version of the original edition, where players must defend Brookhaven City against zombies. Furthermore, individuals can group up with virtual friends to take down the zombies on the map. They can also use various weapons and go full Rambo on the map to become the best fighter.

Additionally, the gameplay follows a point system where the best players will be given the maximum points. Players must eliminate different types of zombies to earn more points. They can also consider redeeming the codes listed in this article to obtain free points.

Active codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP Zombie Invasion

The valid Roblox codes featured below may expire at any time. Hence, you are highly advised to redeem them before it's too late.

FinallyAnUpdateOnBZI —Redeem for 250 Points (Latest)

—Redeem for 250 Points ZOMBIIIES —Redeem for 250 Points

—Redeem for 250 Points 300KMembers —Redeem for 250 Points

—Redeem for 250 Points 75MVisits —Redeem for Points

—Redeem for Points UPD —Redeem for Points

—Redeem for Points 100KFavs —Redeem for 200 Points

—Redeem for 200 Points 20KLikes —Redeem for Points

—Redeem for Points UPD! —Redeem for 150 Points

—Redeem for 150 Points 40MVisits!—Redeem for rewards

Use the free points to reach the top of the in-game global leaderboard and become a formidable force on the map. New codes will be published after the game gets 35K likes on the metaverse.

Additionally, join the StonksIndustry's group to gain free 15+ HP, accessories, and access to a new map. Premium users are granted exclusive golden weapons, extra HP, and a massive jump boost. These benefits can help players defeat the strongest zombies roaming the map.

Inactive codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP Zombie Invasion

Some old codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP ZI have expired over time. There is a silver lining to this, as players can expect fresh codes in the upcoming in-game updates.

DeadChat! —This code was redeemed for free rewards

—This code was redeemed for free rewards pets —This code was redeemed for Points

—This code was redeemed for Points 400Subs —This code was redeemed for rewards

—This code was redeemed for rewards 100KMembers! —This code was redeemed for 800 Points

—This code was redeemed for 800 Points 50Follows!—This code was redeemed for 400 Points

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Brookhaven RP Zombie Invasion?

Players must follow the simple steps instructed below to activate the codes within a few minutes:

Run the Roblox title and connect to the server.

Once inside the main server, press the blue-themed option titled "Twitter."

A new code redemption dialog box will pop up on the screen.

Users can copy any desired code from the list above and paste it into the "REDEEM CODE" text box.

After entering the code into the text box, make sure to hit the green-colored "Submit" button to acquire the free points instantly!

The acquired points will be automatically added in-game right after redeeming the codes.

Tips to remember when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are infamous for being case-sensitive. Hence avoid typos and spelling mistakes when entering the codes manually. For a fast and safer approach, copy and paste the codes throughout the redemption procedure.

If any code tends not to work, restart the game and try redeeming the same code once again. This process transfers you to a different server where the code may get redeemed smoothly. If it is still not redeemable, you can conclude that the code has expired.