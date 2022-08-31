Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator codes (September 2022): Free Gems, Coins, and more 

Amidst several Roblox simulator games, Bubble Gum Simulator stands out due to its distinctive features and comical gameplay. In it, players must explore the vast map and start blowing bubble gum to become influential. This will also earn them Coins.

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator begins as an easy-to-play and enjoyable title, but the level of complexity gradually escalates. This is when gamers will deploy various forms of boosts to enhance their gameplay in the Roblox world of Bubble Gum Simulator.

Instead of spending Robux, players can redeem codes to obtain free Boosts, Coins, and a lot more. Free goodies obtained through these codes can help Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator players earn a fortune.

Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator offers lots of codes to gaming community

Working codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Here are the active codes for this Roblox game:

2020 - 2x Hatch Speed (four hours)

20HourLuck - 2x Luck (four hours)

2hourluck - 2x Luck (two hours)

300k - 2x Luck (two hours)

300M - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

400m - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

600M - 2x Luck (two hours)

600MBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

AncientTimes - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

AtlantisHats - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Autumn - 2x Hatch Speed (five hours)

AutumnSale - 2x Luck (five hours)

AutumnSale2 - 2x Hatch Speed (five hours)

BeachBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

BGSStream - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

BGSXMAS - 2x Hatch Speed (three hours)

BlizzyrdBest - 2x Luck (three hours)

BlizzyrdOP - 2x Hatch Speed (three hours)

BlizzyWizzy - 2x Luck (three hours)

BlueCrew - 5,000 Gems

BriteJuice - 2x Luck (five minutes)

BubblePass - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Bunny - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Candy - 1,000 Candy

CANDYCANE - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

CandyCanes - 100 Candy Canes

Carnival - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Carnival2 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Challenges - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

ChocolateEgg - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

Christmas - 5,000 Candy Canes

Christmas2020 - 2x Luck (two hours)

ChristmasBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (four hours)

ChristmasHype - 2x Luck (two hours)

ChristmasPart2 - 2x Hatch Speed (three hours)

CHRISTMASSTREAM - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Circus - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Citrus - 2x Hatch Speed (16 hours)

Clown - 2x Luck (four hours)

Colorful - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

Costume - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Cupid - 2x Hatch Speed (four hours)

DeeterPlays - 5,000 Blocks

Easter21 - 2x Luck (six hours)

Eeaster2020 - 2x Luck (two hours)

EpicSecretCode - 2x Luck (three hours)

ExtraLuck - 2x Luck (10 minutes)

Fancy - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

Fancy2 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Fireworks - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

FREE - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

FreeBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (30 minutes)

FreeCoins - 150 Coins

FreeEgg - Spotted Egg

FreeHatchSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (three hours)

FreePet - Twitter Dominus

FreeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

FreeSpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

FrostEgg - Frost Egg (Only redeemable when the Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator developers are live on Twitch)

FrostPortal - 2x Luck (six hours)

Galactic - 2x Luck (two hours)

Ghosts - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Glitch - 2x Luck (six hours)

Halloween - 2x Luck (three hours)

HammieIsBadAtRocketLeague - 2x Luck (four hours)

HappyEaster - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

HappyHolidays - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

hiddenvideocode - 2x Luck (two hours)

InThePast - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

JollyChristmas - 2x Luck (six hours)

JollyChristmas2 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Jonathan - 2x Luck (two hours)

July4th - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

KingMushGang - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

KingSlimeGang - 2x Luck (two hours)

Kraken - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

LostCity - 2x Luck (20 minutes)

LotsOfGems - 25 Gems

Luckiest - 2x Luck (six hours)

LuckyCode - 2x Luck (two hours)

LuckyDay - 2x Luck (30 minutes)

LuckyDay2 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

MegaLuckBoost - 2x Luck (12 hours)

MegaSale - 2x Luck (two hours)

MegaSpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (12 hours)

Merchant - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Meteor - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

MILKANDCOOKIES - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Minime - 2,500 Coins

MoreCandy - 4,000 Candy

Mushroom - 2x Luck (two hours)

Mystic - 2x Luck (two hours)

Mythic - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Mythical - 3x Shiny Chance (20 minutes)

MythicStream - 3x Mythic Chance (two hours)

NewEgg - 2x Luck (two hours)

NewWorld - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

ObscureEntity - 500 Coins

Ocean - 2x Luck (20 minutes)

Part2 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Pass - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

pinkarmypet - 5,000 Gems

Portal - 2x Luck (two hours)

Poseidon - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

ReallyFancy - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Royalty - 2x Hatch Speed (four hours)

RUDOLPH - 2x Luck (two hours)

RumbleStream - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Santa - 2,000 Candy Canes

SANTACLAUS - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Season 8 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Season3 - 2x Luck (three hours)

Season7 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

SecretBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (10 minutes)

SecretCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

SecretLuckCode - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

SecretPet - Toy Serpent

Secrets - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

SecretVideoCode - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Shadow - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

ShinyStream - 3x Shiny Chance (two hours)

Sircfenner - Spotted Egg

sircfenneriscool - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

sircfennerNoob - 2x Luck (two hours)

Special - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SpeedBoost - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SpeedyBoi - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

Split - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

SpookyCode - 2x Luck (two hours)

SpookyHalloween - 2x Hatch Speed (5 hours)

Spotted - Spotted Egg

Spring - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

StPatrickLuck - 2x Luck (six hours)

StPatricks - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

StreamLuck - 2x Luck (two hours)

StreamSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Summer - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SuperBeach - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

SUPERBOOST - 2x Luck (3 hours)

SuperCoins - 1,000 Coins

SuperGems - 100 Gems

SuperLuck - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

SuperSale - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

SuperSecret - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SuperSecretCode - 2x Luck (three hours)

superspeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SuperSpooky - 2x Luck (six hours)

Sylently - 10,000 Candy Canes

SylentlyBest - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

SylentlyIsCool - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

SylentlyOP - 2x Luck (two hours)

Thanks - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

ThankYou - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Tofuu - 5,000 Coins

Tomcat - 2x Hatch Speed (five minutes)

TrickOrTreat - 2x Hatch Speed (three hours)

Twiisted - 5,000 Gems

TwitterRelease - Twitter Dog

UltraSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (15 minutes)

UncleSam - 3x Shiny Chance (15 minutes)

UnderTheSea - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Update16 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Update21 - 2x Luck (15 minutes)

Update45 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Update46 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Update47 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Update48 - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Update49 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update50 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update51 - 2x Luck (six hours)

Update52 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update53 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update54 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update55 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update57 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update58 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update59 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update60 - 2x Luck (16 hours)

Update61 - 2x Luck (five hours)

Update63 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update64 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update65 - 2x Luck (two hours)

Update67 - 2x Luck (three hours)

Update68 - 2x Luck (four hours)

Update70 - 2x Luck (four hours)

Update71 - 2x Luck (six hours)

Update72 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Update73 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Update74 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Update75 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Update77 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Update78 - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Vacation - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Valentine - 2x Hatch Speed (six hours)

Valentines - 2x Luck (four hours)

Vine - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Youtube - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

YouTubeLuck - 2x Luck (three hours)

YouTubeSpeed - 2x Hatch Speed (two hours)

Players can take their time in redeeming these active Roblox codes. The rewards claimed through these codes can be very helpful for newbies in Bubble Gum Simulator. Gamers with boosts must immediately start farming coins without wasting any time. Exclusive pets received from Roblox codes can increase the players' income.

Inactive codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Fortunately, there are only three expired codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator right now, which are:

FreeDominusPet - Spookivus

TwitchRelease - TwitchKitty

Golemite - Twitch Golem

How to redeem codes in Roblox Bubble Gum Simulator

Players must follow these simple steps below to redeem the active Roblox codes for rewards:

Launch the game and enter the server

Click on the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen to open the code box

Enter the required code in the text box

Hit the Redeem button to claim the freebies

Hopefully, Roblox players will redeem the active codes and use the boosts efficiently.

