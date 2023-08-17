Roblox Build a Boat for Treasure Codes (August 2023): Free Rewards

Roblox's broad assortment of unique and interesting games continues to attract players worldwide, and Build a Boat for Treasure stands out as a perfect illustration of this innovation. You can unleash your creativity, building talents, and treasure-hunting prowess in this engaging Roblox adventure on an oceanic trip unlike any other.

Developers have gone above and beyond in Build a Boat for Treasure to guarantee that every player can construct and customize their boats according to their tastes. Every component of the ship, from the hull and decks to the mast and sails, can be customized.

You can also redeem the codes listed below for free rewards that will come in handy when designing the ship of your dreams.

All working codes for Roblox's Build a Boat for Treasure

hi - This code can be redeemed for 5 Gold.

Squid Army - This code can be redeemed for 22x Ice and 22x Gold.

=D - This code can be redeemed for 5 Gold.

=P - This code can be redeemed for 5 Gold.

chillthrill709 was here - This code can be redeemed for a Firework.

Happy Valentine's day - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

Be a big f00t print - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

fuzzy friend? - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

Lurking Legend - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

GGGOOOAAALLL - This code can be redeemed for a Football.

Free gifts - This code can be redeemed for a bunch of Free Gifts.

1B - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

voted code - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

Lurking Code - This code can be redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, 1x Portal Block.

1M Likes - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

Big F00t Print - This code can be redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Cake, 25x Neon Blocks.

The Sasquatch? - This code can be redeemed for 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 1x Portal Block.

Fireworks - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

2M members - This code can be redeemed for Free Blocks.

Hatched code - This code can be redeemed for Cookie Wheels.

Happy Easter - This code can be redeemed for Balloons, Candy, & Cake.

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE - This code can be redeemed for a Green Treasure Chest.

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!! - This code can be redeemed for 1x Boat Motor, 1x Car Seat, 4x Wood Block, 1x Cake.

The Yeti - This code can be redeemed for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks.

Cold Feet - This code can be redeemed for 25x Green Presents, 25x Neon Blocks.

500M Visits - This code can be redeemed for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks.

This code can be redeemed for 4x Portal, 5x Cake, 25x Balloons, 20x Star Blocks. Veterans Day - This code can be redeemed for 10x Banners, 10x Star Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Circle Fireworks, 5x Cluster Fireworks, 5x Super Fireworks.

All expired codes for Roblox's Build a Boat for Treasure

Thankfully, you haven't missed out on any codes as there aren't any that have expired for Build a Boat for Treasure yet. However, it is advised to redeem the ones available soon, before it enters this list.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox's Build a Boat for Treasure

Launch the game on Roblox and connect to the server. Find the Menu Button (Treasure Chest Icon). In the menu, look for the Gear Icon and click on it. A Code Redemption Window pops up. Enter a Code from the list into the Text Box. Hit the Redeem Button to claim the freebies.

What to do if codes for Roblox's Build a Boat for Treasure aren't working?

If you are facing issues while redeeming a code, ensure that any errors were made while entering the code. Roblox codes are known to be extremely case-sensitive, meaning unless they're inserted as shown, they won't work. The best solution would be to copy and paste these codes directly to avoid typos. If you are still unable to redeem, it might have likely expired.

How to get more codes for Roblox's Build a Boat for Treasure?

To find more codes for Build a Boat for Treasure, you can follow the game's creators on social media or join the official Discord server of the game to be updated regarding the latest advancements in this title. Robloxians may also bookmark this webpage and revisit it often to get codes.