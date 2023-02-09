Roblox Case Clicker codes for February 2023: Free gems

Roblox clicker games, also known as incremental games, have become popular in recent years. They are characterized by the simple mechanic of players clicking to earn and upgrade items so they can progress. One of the most well-known games in this genre is Case Clicker, which adds the twist of a classic fruit machine.

In Case Clicker, players have to open cases and collect items while earning coins. They start off with a small number of coins and use them for opening cases that can give them anything from rare and valuable items to just coins. Coins can also be purchased with real money, but that is not necessary for winning the game.

Case Clicker codes can provide free gems to players that can be used to make in-game purchases and level up at a faster pace.

Become influential on the server by redeeming active Roblox Case Clicker codes

Roblox Case Clicker: Active code list

As of February 2023, only the following Roblox Case Clicker code is still active and can provide players with free gems. You are encouraged to use it as soon as possible because it may not function for very long and expire without warning.

CHRISTMAS2022 - Use this code to obtain 100 Gems

Roblox Case Clicker: Inactive code list

Regrettably, many of the codes in Roblox Case Clicker are no longer active. The good news is that new codes will soon be made available to celebrate the upcoming patch update and in-game event. Here are the ones currently inactive:

JACKPOT - Use this code to obtain 250 Gems

MYBAD2022 - Use this code to obtain 250 Gems

VALENTINES2022 - Use this code to obtain 100 Gems

FINALLYANEWUPDATE - Use this code to obtain 150 Gems

FIRST2022UPDATE - Use this code to obtain 100 Gems

BLACKMARKET - Use this code to obtain 100 Gems

NIGHTCLUB - Use this code to obtain DJ Shades

4YEARS - Use this code to obtain 50 Gems

70MVISITS - Use this code to obtain a Santa Bag

TIER20 - Use this code to obtain an exclusive Hat!

500K - Use this code to obtain Gems

NEWMAP - Use this code to obtain 50 Gems

60MVISITS - Use this code to obtain Bighead

VALENTINES2019 - Use this code to obtain 100 Gems

CHRISTMAS2021 - Use this code to obtain 60 minute Gem Boost

TWITTER2021 - Use this code to obtain 60 minute Gem Boost

FOXSPLOITS - Use this code to obtain Purple Hacker Hat

1KONTIKTOK - Use this code to obtain 100 Gems

How to utilize active codes in Roblox Case Clicker

In Case Clicker, redeeming codes for free gifts is simple. You just have to follow these steps.

Open the Case Clicker Roblox game.

On the right side of the screen, click the grey Settings cog.

Enter the code precisely as it appears above in the text box stating, "Find Promo Codes."

To redeem your prize, click the blue Redeem button under the codes box.

If you are unable to use a Case Clicker code, you should look for typos. The ideal strategy is to copy the code and paste it directly from this page so you do not miss out on capitalization or confuse a number for a letter. In case the code does not work even after, chances are that it has become inactive or expired.

Use of "Cases" in Roblox Case Clicker

Gamers can keep opening cases to see what they will get, trade items with other players, dress up their character, and earn rewards by simply being in the game. Not only is it fun to play, but it also allows players to earn real money, which is quite exciting.

As players open cases and collect more items, they can trade them with others or sell them for coins. The better items they have, the more coins they can earn, which allows them to click and unlock even more cases.

The game also features a social aspect, allowing players to join clubs and chat with each other. They can dress up their character with the items they collect and unlock secret awards.

