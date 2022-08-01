Roblox Clicking Champions codes (August 2022): Free coin boost, pets, and more 

Roblox Clicking Champions stands out from the crowd due to its special in-game features and fun gameplay. From visiting several places on the vast map to collecting the rarest pets as sidekicks, this Roblox title has it all.

Players can stop hardcore grinding and redeem codes instead to receive a significant amount of resources. The goal is to become the best by being economically successful. Players can redeem the codes listed in the article to achieve this feat and do a lot more with their time.

New players will get the maximum advantage via codes as they will instantly have an enhanced experience. Older players, on the other hand, can store up resources and become even wealthier on the server.

Find new eggs and unlock areas in Roblox Clicking Champions' universe

Active codes in Clicking Champions

CDTV - Redeem code for a CDTV pet (NEW)

- Redeem code for a CDTV pet (NEW) IceLuck - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks GoldenClick - Redeem code for 2x golden clicks

- Redeem code for 2x golden clicks 40KSECRET - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretCode - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost ElementalClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ForClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks ExtraSecret - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 10MCode - Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet

- Redeem code for a free Dark Cloud pet ExtraLuck - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost FixRebirth - Redeem code for a 5x coin boost

- Redeem code for a 5x coin boost LuckyBoss - Redeem code for a 2x luck boost

- Redeem code for a 2x luck boost ShinyNow - Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost

- Redeem code for a 3x shiny boost ZombieLand - Redeem code for 2x secret boost

- Redeem code for 2x secret boost 20KSecret - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet PirateClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks BestBoss - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks FreeGemBoost - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost Rebalance - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienGem - Redeem code for 2x gem boost

- Redeem code for 2x gem boost ClickCode - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks AlienClick - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks 3KCODE - Redeem code for a free pet

- Redeem code for a free pet SecretUpdate - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward RoboBoost - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward ShinyPet - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward FastPet - Redeem code for a x2 Egg Speed Boost

- Redeem code for a x2 Egg Speed Boost DesertKing - Redeem code for 2x clicks

- Redeem code for 2x clicks Egypt - Redeem code for 10,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 10,000 Gems Gravy - Redeem code for a Gravy pet

- Redeem code for a Gravy pet Razor - Redeem code for a Razor pet

- Redeem code for a Razor pet ItsKolapo - Redeem code for 1,000 Gems

- Redeem code for 1,000 Gems Snug - Redeem code for a Snug pet

- Redeem code for a Snug pet Russo - Redeem code for a Russo pet

- Redeem code for a Russo pet Milo - Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet

- Redeem code for a PlanetMilo pet Release - Redeem code for 2x clicks for 15 minutes

Note: Make sure to redeem the codes as soon as possible, as they might expire soon.

It can be frustrating to have less benefits from rewards. So, players must start grinding instantly after using the boost as they have a specific time limit. This way, they won't waste any time and can earn a heavy profit.

Pets received from active codes have several in-game perks. Players can easily double their income with these little side-kicks. Instead of spending Robux, they can use the codes and get free pets, which can be very useful.

Inactive codes in Clicking Champions

1MClicks - Redeem code for 1 million clicks

Fortunately, only one code has expired so far. Let us know in the comments section if any of the working codes expire.

How to redeem codes in Roblox Clicking Champions

Players can claim free rewards within minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps listed below:

Get onto a server after launching the game.

Click on the "Twitter" icon right next to the "Pets" button. A new code box UI will appear on the screen.

Copy the required code and paste it in the text box

Hit the green-colored "Redeem" button to finish the redemption process.

Roblox codes are case-sensitive and players must be careful while redeeming them. It is important to double-check before redeeming them.

Instead of manually putting in the codes, players can copy and paste them. This procedure is quick and secure, as typos and other simple mistakes will get eliminated.

If an error message pops up while redeeming codes, players are asked not to panic as it might be due to a server issue. Restart the game and try redeeming the same code again to fix this. If players receive the same error, then they can conclude that the code has expired.

The value of offered pets will skyrocket once the codes expire. Players must act wisely to get the best out of the codes.

How to get new Roblox Clicking Champions codes

Players should follow the developer's Twitter handle to find new codes. There, they can also find exclusive game-related content and sneek peaks at upcoming special events.

The dedicated Discord server also posts codes on their channel and players must monitor it. Newbies will learn a lot about the game when they interact with veteran players on the server.

New codes are posted during special in-game events, collaborations, and update releases. After reaching a certain amount of likes, the game's developers release codes. As of August, if Roblox Clicking Champions reaches 60k likes, new codes will be released.

