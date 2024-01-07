Roblox Combat Initiation: Beginner's guide 

Roblox Combat Initiation offers an action-packed experience centered around a classic metaverse setting. The gameplay draws inspiration from various FPS titles, notably from ULTRAKILL. Your only objective is to survive and eliminate hordes of enemies and bosses in Combat Initiation. Additionally, you will have access to various unique weaponry, each with its distinct features.

That said, beginners will require assistance with the gameplay structure and other intricate details. This guide explains the basics and some important aspects of Combat Initiation.

Everything you should know before playing Roblox Combat Initiation

Basics of Roblox Combat Initiation

The gameplay follows a typical fighting mechanism where you must shoot or use melee weapons to eliminate incoming enemy units. Furthermore, you can team up with a maximum of six players in a lobby to overwhelm NPCs.

If you get hit by any enemy, your avatar will lose HP. Additionally, you get three lives for each match. Hence, keep an eye on your HP pool. Roblox Combat Initiation gameplay is divided into three vital stages, each with a final boss. These are:

Stage 1 - Jason

Stage 2 - Captain

Stage 3 - Vagabond

The game operates on a score system; each time you kill an enemy, you earn a certain number of points. At the end of a boss fight, your score and performance are evaluated, and you will be assigned a rank, with S being the highest.

That said, there are 25 waves in total, each featuring different enemies and mini-bosses. After every final boss fight, you will earn TIX (in-game currency), which you can use to purchase and upgrade your existing weapons.

Weapons in Roblox Combat Initiation

Once you start the match, an interface featuring primary and secondary weapons will pop up. Here are the starting weapons to choose from in Combat Initiation:

Primary weapons

Sword

Paintball Gun

Slingshot

Superball

Secondary weapons

Rocket Launcher

Time Bomb

Trowel

Only two weapons, one from each category, can be selected at the start. Thus, choose wisely and begin the first round. After every few waves, an intermission is applied to the server, and an in-game shop will spawn on the map. While this shop is easy to spot, it will disappear after the intermission. Interact with the shopkeeper to view the available weaponry, tools, and upgrades.

Tips to master Roblox Combat Initiation

The best way to grasp the gameplay is to play alone. Log into an empty lobby and start the game, choosing the Slingshot or Sword as your primary weapon and the Rocket Launcher or Time Bomb as your secondary.

The initial wave will be easy as enemy units won't use any weapons. However, in the second wave, enemies with guns will spawn. Immediately shift your attention to them, as they can quickly deplete your HP within seconds.

You can dodge by double jumping or pouncing in any selected direction. This action will deplete the stamina meter located under the HP bar. The good thing is that the meter will fill up instantly, allowing you to stay mobile and evasive.

Keep eliminating enemies, dodge, and upgrade your weapons to achieve the maximum rank at the end of each stage.

That concludes our foray into the basics of Combat Initiation. For more metaverse content, follow Sportskeeda's Roblox section to get wind of the latest UGCs, guides, and more.