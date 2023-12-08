Beginner's guide to Roblox Blub Defense

Roblox Blub Defense has amassed an impressive 4.6 million visits on the metaverse within just two months since its debut. The smooth gameplay mechanics and focus on defense and combat significantly contributed to its rapid success. Your objective is to defend your camp with Blubs (soldiers) and by constructing an impregnable fortress around it.

Waves of enemy hordes will try to breach your camp, which must be stopped to triumph in Blub Defense. The gameplay may sound simple but will become challenging once you get past the early-game phase. Newbies can refer to this guide to learn the important aspects of the gameplay and eventually become a powerhouse on the map.

Everything you should know before playing Roblox Blub Defense

How to play Roblox Blub Defense?

The beginning of the game is quite easy, allowing you to adapt to the gameplay and understand the basics. Your character starts with nothing but a camp.

Press the small hammer icon to open the Build interface, and click the sword icon to access your melee Blub options. Additionally, switch on the attack stance button, the red-themed sword icon under the melee Blub box—to enable your melee units to attack any enemy in sight

Select the Swordsman and wait for him to spawn, which will take a few seconds. Two basic enemy units will be deployed to destroy your camp. Your Swordsman will automatically start attacking them, successfully defending your base without breaking a sweat.

You'll be rewarded with 75 Coins and have 80 seconds to reset and make changes. Now, open the Build interface and click the bow icon to access your ranged Blub options. Select the Bowman, the only available Blub, and place the unit near the Camp.

The second wave will start, and both your Blubs will easily defeat this wave as well. Look to the left side of your Camp's location to spot the Egg zone. You can purchase Eggs using Coins and hatch them to obtain Blub units and resources.

The box icon in the Build interface will show you the available blocks and other materials required to build a formidable defensive barrier. You can also merge your existing Blubs to receive upgraded units via the Merge tab.

Things to remember when playing Roblox Blub Defense

Gamepasses in Blud Defense (Image via Roblox and Sportskeeda)

Camp location: Move your camp to any one of the four corners of the map to withstand waves. This will stop enemies from surrounding your defensive structure. If your camp is surrounded, your materials will take damage and become quite ineffective, as you must spend more resources to replace the damaged ones.

Levels: There are currently six levels, each with four waves in Roblox Blub Defense. Each level features unique enemies with varying powers and abilities. Additionally, you can unlock more Merge Blubs by leveling up. Press the map next to the Coins box to access these levels and difficulty settings.

Ranged Blubs: Ranged Blubs are the pillars of your fortress, so make sure to use them efficiently. The best way to use ranged Blubs is to place them on top of your blocks and structures. You can simply click the required ranged Blub, then drag and drop the unit to your desired location.

A brand new map and introduction of player powers will be part of the next update in Blub Defense, according to the description on the official Roblox page. Do check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest metaverse content.