Roblox Combat Rift codes (September 2023): Free boosts, coins, and more 

Roblox Combat Rift is an adventure game where players can embark on a variety of quests to become elite fighters. Additionally, they can hatch eggs to obtain pets, eliminate monsters (NPCs) plaguing the map, and discover new areas. Individuals can also hone their fighting skills by leveling up and wielding the finest swords. The action-packed gameplay of Combat Rift garnered the title over 31 million visits on the metaverse.

New players will struggle to adapt to the gameplay as they will lack the best weaponry and money. That's when they must consider redeeming the codes highlighted in this article. These offer not only free coins and gems but also boosters that can help them level up at a faster rate.

Active codes in Roblox Combat Rift

You can take your time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Combat Rift, as they won't expire any time soon.

JulyEvent - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost

- Redeem for 3x Damage Boost Apologies - Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost

- Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost NinjaCaves - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward S3CRET - Redeem code for 50 Eternals

- Redeem code for 50 Eternals DUNGEON - Redeem for 70 Eternals

- Redeem for 70 Eternals Update3 - Redeem for 200 gems

- Redeem for 200 gems Update2 - Redeem code for 3x Gems boost

- Redeem code for 3x Gems boost RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems.

- This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems. Update12 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts Update11 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts AlchemyEvent - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem for x3 Skulls boost EXTINCTION - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost

Inactive codes in Roblox Combat Rift

A significant amount of old Roblox Combat Rift codes have gone invalid. Do not try redeeming the following codes, as you will get error messages in doing so.

LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost

- Redeem for x3 Coins boost AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost

- Redeem for 3x Damage Boost COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost

- Redeem for x3 Skulls boost WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost

- Redeem for 3x Coins Boost FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost

- Redeem for x2 Luck Boost truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

- Redeem code for lots of Boosts to50m - Redeem code for a reward

- Redeem code for a reward 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost

- Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals

- Redeem for 200 Eternals Update6 - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost

- Redeem code 3x Health boost Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coin boost 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost

- Redeem for a 3x Gems boost 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward

- Redeem for a reward TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem

- Redeem for 600 gem 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost

- Redeem code for 3x Damage boost TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost

- Redeem code for 3x Coins boost ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots

- Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Combat Rift?

You are advised to follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes instantly:

Launch the title and enter the game's server.

Press the Twitter icon on the right side of the game screen.

A code dialog box will pop up.

You can copy any code from our list and paste it into the small Enter Code box under the Twitter logo

Hit the green-colored Redeem button to activate the code.

Open your in-game inventory to find the newly obtained boosters.