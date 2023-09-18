Roblox Combat Rift codes (September 2023): Free boosts, coins, and more 

Roblox Combat Rift is an adventure game where players can embark on a variety of quests to become elite fighters. Additionally, they can hatch eggs to obtain pets, eliminate monsters (NPCs) plaguing the map, and discover new areas. Individuals can also hone their fighting skills by leveling up and wielding the finest swords. The action-packed gameplay of Combat Rift garnered the title over 31 million visits on the metaverse.
New players will struggle to adapt to the gameplay as they will lack the best weaponry and money. That's when they must consider redeeming the codes highlighted in this article. These offer not only free coins and gems but also boosters that can help them level up at a faster rate.
Active codes in Roblox Combat Rift
You can take your time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Combat Rift, as they won't expire any time soon.
- JulyEvent - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost
- Apologies - Redeem for 3x Fireworks Boost
- NinjaCaves - Redeem for a reward
- S3CRET - Redeem code for 50 Eternals
- DUNGEON - Redeem for 70 Eternals
- Update3 - Redeem for 200 gems
- Update2 - Redeem code for 3x Gems boost
- RELEASE - This code can be redeemed for 100 coins and 20 gems.
- Update12 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- Update11 - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- AlchemyEvent - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost
- EXTINCTION - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost
Inactive codes in Roblox Combat Rift
A significant amount of old Roblox Combat Rift codes have gone invalid. Do not try redeeming the following codes, as you will get error messages in doing so.
- LimitedRewardsOP - Redeem for x3 Coins boost
- AuraStats - Redeem for 3x Damage Boost
- COMINGSOON - Redeem for x3 Skulls boost
- WeekendEvent - Redeem for 3x Coins Boost
- FutureZone - Redeem for x2 Luck Boost
- truewarior - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- LuckyBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- NewDungeon - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- FreeBoost - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- CR4LIFE - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- COMBATRIFT - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
- to50m - Redeem code for a reward
- 10MBoost - Redeem code for Auto-Sell Boost
- PotionHype - Redeem for 200 Eternals
- Update6 - Redeem for a reward
- AuraHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- Update5 - Redeem code 3x Health boost
- Update4 - Redeem code for 3x Coin boost
- 20KLikes - Redeem for a 3x Gems boost
- 2.5MVisits - Redeem for a reward
- TwitterHype - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- 5KLIKES - Redeem for 600 gem
- 2.5KLIKES - Redeem code for 3x Damage boost
- TWITTERCODE - Redeem code for 3x Coins boost
- ExtraPetStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots
- ExtraSwordStorage - Redeem code for 10 Sword Storage Slots
- 10Mplayz - Redeem code for lots of Boosts
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Combat Rift?
You are advised to follow the simple instructions outlined below to redeem the Roblox codes instantly:
- Launch the title and enter the game's server.
- Press the Twitter icon on the right side of the game screen.
- A code dialog box will pop up.
- You can copy any code from our list and paste it into the small Enter Code box under the Twitter logo
- Hit the green-colored Redeem button to activate the code.
Open your in-game inventory to find the newly obtained boosters. Follow Sportskeeda to get wind of the latest codes and in-game updates.