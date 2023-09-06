Roblox Corridor of Hell codes (September 2023): Free Money and music 

Roblox Corridor of Hell is an obby-based gameplay experience developed by Redneon Studios. Individuals must overcome a variety of traps and parkour their way out of ten obby-levels to win a matchup. Additionally, they can use power-ups and other helping tools using Money (in-game currency).

Instead of grinding for several hours to earn Money, one can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are quite simple to use and can help new players fill up their in-game coffers. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the active codes.

Active codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

You can take your time in redeeming the Roblox Corridor of Hell codes, as they won't expire any time soon. Make sure to follow us to learn about the game's latest updates and codes.

THEGUARDIANS - Redeem this code for 1k Money

Redeem this code for 1k Money DRAGON - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money FRONTLINE - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money LIVEEVENT - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money ADMIRAL - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money MAGMA - Redeem this code for 1000 Money

- Redeem this code for 1000 Money T-DOLL - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money EAGLE - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money IRON - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Sakura - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Royal - Redeem this code for 500 Money

- Redeem this code for 500 Money Parkour - Redeem this code for 75 money

- Redeem this code for 75 money KINGZAUM - Redeem this code for 50 money

- Redeem this code for 50 money SANRBLX - Redeem this code for 50 money

- Redeem this code for 50 money Phoenix_RDN - Redeem this code for 50 money

Use the free money to purchase beneficial power-up tools like Fog (blind your foes), Higher Speed (faster movement speed), and Low Gravity (can parkour with ease). Furthermore, you can purchase other accessories and items from the in-game shop.

Music codes:

Listen to Evanbear1's unique Roblox Corridor of Hell soundtrack by using the music codes listed below:

A New Beginning— 5980138576

Get Started! —5980150988

Corridor Traversing —5980157324

Obby Adventure— 5980163999

Blippy Road— 5980171711

Traveler's Story— 5980178057

Oásis Inexplorado— 5980186548

Wish of the Phoenix— 5980188645

Crystalline Valley— 5980191563

Roadblox— 5980195390

Inactive codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell

A few old codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell have gone inactive over the last few updates. Players can expect new codes in future patchworks, collaborations, and events.

400M - This code was redeemed for free money

100KTHUMBSUP - This code was redeemed for 1000 Money

This code was redeemed for 1000 Money 200m - This code was redeemed for 1000 Money

This code was redeemed for 1000 Money 1MVISITS - This code was redeemed for 100 Money

This code was redeemed for 100 Money Guga_RDN - This code was redeemed for 50 Money

This code was redeemed for 50 Money RELEASE - This code was redeemed for 30 Money

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Corridor of Hell?

Players must follow the simple instructions listed below to redeem the Roblox codes within a matter of minutes:

Start the game and connect to the game server

Press the small Twitter logo option situated on the bottom right side of the screen

A new code redemption dialog box will be displayed on the game screen

You can now copy any active code from our list above and paste it into the blue "Code" text box

Be sure to hit the blue colored "Redeem" button to activate the code and claim the free money instantly!

You will receive error notifications if you enter the wrong code during the redemption process. Avoid this error by simply copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process.