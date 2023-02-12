Roblox Crewmates codes for February 2023: Free skins, hats, and more

Roblox Crewmates is a popular game among all ages. It is an exact replica of the wildly popular multiplayer phenomenon, Among Us. Players are either crewmates or impostors, with both sides having starkly different objectives.

Crewmates must complete tasks around the map to avoid being killed by the impostor. In contrast, an impostor’s job is to foil the crewmates’ plans by killing them or sabotaging parts of the ship.

Players can acquire new skills and become more powerful by using Roblox Crewmates codes, which will increase their chances of gaining a notable outfit and should be redeemed with haste.

Get influential on server by redeeming active Roblox Crewmates codes provided below

Roblox Crewmates: Active code list

The following functional codes will provide players with skins, wearables, and more. These effects can be used to quickly progress through the crewmate levels. Since they lack expiration dates, one must redeem them as soon as possible.

POPITSUS - Use this code to obtain a Skin

- Use this code to obtain a Skin KRAOESPYT - Use this code to obtain a Skin

- Use this code to obtain a Skin SQUIDGAME - Use this code to obtain a Squid Game pet and skin

- Use this code to obtain a Squid Game pet and skin 100K - Use this code to obtain suitcase pet and a fancy suit skin

- Use this code to obtain suitcase pet and a fancy suit skin 999IQ - Use this code to obtain Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass

- Use this code to obtain Sherlock Holmes skin and magnifying glass PUMPKINHEAD - Use this code to obtain a Pumpkin hat

- Use this code to obtain a Pumpkin hat MINICREWMATE - Use this code to obtain a mini crewmate hat

- Use this code to obtain a mini crewmate hat IMPOSTORPACK - Use this code to obtain an impostor skin and knife

Procedure to utilize active codes in Roblox Crewmates

Redeeming codes for freebies is easy for Roblox Crewmates. Follow the steps listed below to redeem all the codes without any hassle.

Start Crewmates on the preferred gaming device.

On the screen's top side, click the Gift button.

Each functional code can be entered into the text box in a new window that will open.

Click "Confirm" to get your free reward.

There could be a few reasons why your codes aren't functioning for Crewmates. The codes may have expired and are no longer valid. Make sure to claim all the new ones as soon as possible, as they typically last for a few hours or weeks.

Gameplay, features, and more on Roblox Crewmates

The game is played on a map, ranging from a space station to a spaceship. The crewmates’ main objective is to complete tasks and complete the map.

The impostor can kill crewmates, sabotage the ship, and use vents to move around the map quickly. Crewmates must work together to complete tasks and identify the impostor before completing the map.

Those who have deduced the impostor can arrange a meeting and accuse others of being untrustworthy. They might be kicked off the ship as a result of this.

But it's crucial to remember that they must have a valid excuse to call the meeting. Without proof, accusing someone of being the impostor could backfire and put them in a worse situation.

The range of duties offered by Roblox Crewmates is one of its best features. Each of these jobs, which range from fixing wiring to washing windows, calls for a distinct strategy. Additionally, several chores can be carried out by many players simultaneously, which aids the crewmates in finishing the map more quickly.

Roblox Crewmates also feature a variety of ways to communicate with one another. Players can text each other, use voice chat, or even use the game’s built-in emojis. This helps the crewmates coordinate their efforts and strategize against the impostor.

