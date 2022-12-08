Roblox Custom PC Tycoon codes (December 2022)

In Roblox Custom PC Tycoon, players will need as many parts as they can to construct a complete system and sell it for in-game cash. They will then be required to use the cash to buy even better parts and build a superior PC. Since the codes give out free parts, they are ideal for players who are looking to gain a headstart in the game.

Unfortunately, the game creators have made it clear that there will be no further updates for Custom PC Tycoon. However, they do have events lined up for summer, autumn, Christmas, and so on. Their Halloween update was well received by the game's community, and their Christmas update is expected to top it.

All the free active and expired codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

The list below has all working codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game:

30K Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 6Bit V0 CPU

3k likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x 256GB RGB Memory

400k visits! - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4x 64GB RGB Ram

5M visits - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x Fusion cooler

70K Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Radon RT 6600 GTU

7k Likes - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4x 32GM RGB Ram

7M Visits - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive SP 5CE Motherboard

April Fools - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Hyper Airflow Pro Case

Fan Power - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x Whoosh Cooling

FirstMilestone - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive a free part

LikePower - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive Thumbs Up CPU

Lunar - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 3000W Tiger PSU

Merry Christmas - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 4x OV15 Fan

NewUpdate - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive 1.5k Cash

Supportive - This active code can be redeemed by players to receive the Nightcore Case

It is extremely easy to use redeem codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon. The steps to do so are mentioned at the end of this article.

All the inactive codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

Roblox codes do not last forever and can stop working without prior notice. Players can save time by checking this list of inactive codes. Below is a list of all the codes that don't work in the game anymore:

10K Likes - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive 6Bit V0 CPU

1M Visits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive SP 5CE Motherboard

2M Visits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive SP 5CE Motherboard

3M Visits - This inactive code was redeemed by players to receive SP 5CE Motherboard

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Custom PC Tycoon

Roblox gamers can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the game and wait for it to load.

Once you're in the lobby, click on the orange gear icon that's on the right side of the screen.

A settings pop-up window will appear with multiple options.

Enter the code in the text box at the bottom of the settings screen.

Click on the enter button next to the text box to complete the process.

Active codes may not always go through on the first attempt. You may need to restart the game, change your server, and try again.

Poll : 0 votes