Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution codes (August 2023): Free spins, boosts, and more 

Roblox Deadly Sin Retribution is a hidden gem among RPG titles in the metaverse. In the server, players must become skilled fighters by equipping the best arcane spells and completing lethal objectives. They can also customize their characters with accessories, weapons, and apparel. Instead of spending in-game resources and Robux to purchase the desired items, one can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article.

These codes are very easy to use and can help new players grow in power within a short period. Furthermore, these codes offer different types of spins, XP boosters, and more for free.

Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

immortality – 25 spins of each type (NEW)

– 25 spins of each type (NEW) shrine – 25 spins of each type (NEW)

– 25 spins of each type (NEW) demonking – 15 spins of each type

– 15 spins of each type demonkingsunday – 15 spins of each type

– 15 spins of each type fairyrealmpatch2 – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type Skyline – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type fairyrealmpatch1 – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type fairyexp – 2x EXP

– 2x EXP fairyrealm – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type fairyreset – free stat point reset

– free stat point reset fairyspins – 5 spins of each type

– 5 spins of each type blessings – 35 spins of each type

– 35 spins of each type hybridupdate – 35 spins of each type

– 35 spins of each type anotherupdateyes – 20 spins of each type

– 20 spins of each type cloverretributiontesting – 50 spins of each

– 50 spins of each arcaneodyssey – 40 spins of each

– 40 spins of each newyear2023 – Free Spins

– Free Spins happyholidays2022 – 45 of each spin

– 45 of each spin thankful2 – 40 of each spin

– 40 of each spin thankful – 24 of each spin

– 24 of each spin bossnerf – 25 of each spin

– 25 of each spin tiktokup – 25 of each spin

– 25 of each spin giftchange – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type dsryoutube – 15 spins

– 15 spins dsrtiktok – 20 spins

– 20 spins anniversarytreat – 10 spins

– 10 spins dropthegifts – 20 spins of each type

– 20 spins of each type getthepumpkin – 10 spins of each type

– 10 spins of each type anniversarydelayed – 20 spins of each type

– 20 spins of each type freereset9 – resets stat points

– resets stat points happyhalloween – 21 spins

– 21 spins spookyseason – 10 of each spin

– 10 of each spin fabisworking – 20 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 EXP

– 20 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 EXP freereset8 – resets stat points

– resets stat points raremagic1 – Free Rare Magic Spin

– Free Rare Magic Spin rarerace – Free Rare Race Spin

– Free Rare Race Spin halloweenpart2soon – 20 spins of each type

– 20 spins of each type weloveexp – 400 seconds of x2 EXP

– 400 seconds of x2 EXP wereallydolovedsr – 35 spins of each type

– 35 spins of each type freereset7 – resets stat points

– resets stat points octobergoals – 21 spins of each

– 21 spins of each halloweenpoint – free sp reset

– free sp reset happycode – 10 spins of each type

– 10 spins of each type deadlyforest – 15 spins of each

– 15 spins of each halloweenreward – Free Spins

– Free Spins halloweenfix – 5 spins of each type

– 5 spins of each type halloweenpart1 – 20 spins of each type

– 20 spins of each type delaycode – 30 spins of each type

– 30 spins of each type preupdatepatch – 15 spins of each type

– 15 spins of each type preupdatepatch2 – 600 seconds of x2 EXP

– 600 seconds of x2 EXP preupdatepatch3 – reset stats

– reset stats update4coming – 20 spins of each type

– 20 spins of each type freereset6 – reset stat points

– reset stat points 55klikes – 20 spins of each type & 400 seconds of x2 EXP

– 20 spins of each type & 400 seconds of x2 EXP somefixes – 10 spins of each type

– 10 spins of each type hellblaze – 25 spins of each type

– 25 spins of each type fairy – 600 seconds of EXP

– 600 seconds of EXP mondayupdate – 15 spins of each

– 15 spins of each freereset5 – resets stat points

– resets stat points update3coming – 15 spins of each type

– 15 spins of each type fabgoestosleep – 10 spins of each type

– 10 spins of each type freereset4 – resets stat points

– resets stat points robirthday – 30 spins of each type

– 30 spins of each type pointsupdate2week – 15 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2

– 15 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 xpwelovedsr – 10 spins of each type

– 10 spins of each type fabfixesyetagain – 10 Spins of each type

– 10 Spins of each type update2coming – 15 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 EXP

– 15 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 EXP 2500concurrent – 10 spins of each + 2x XP

– 10 spins of each + 2x XP freereset2 – resets stat points

– resets stat points novice – 5 spins of each type

– 5 spins of each type quickfix2 – 5 spins of each type

– 5 spins of each type quickfix – 5 spins of each type

– 5 spins of each type eventtime – 10 spins of each type + 2x XP

– 10 spins of each type + 2x XP yetanotherbugfix – 10 spins of each type + 2x XP

– 10 spins of each type + 2x XP preupdatebugfix – 10 spins of each

– 10 spins of each anotherbugfix – 10 spins of each

– 10 spins of each 50klikes – 10 spins of each + 200 seconds of 2x XP

– 10 spins of each + 200 seconds of 2x XP fabfix1 – 10 spins of each + 200 seconds of 2x XP

– 10 spins of each + 200 seconds of 2x XP thankyou1700 – 10 spins of each

– 10 spins of each freereset – resets your stat points

– resets your stat points upd1 – 20 spins of each + x2 EXP

– 20 spins of each + x2 EXP fabdelay – 20 spins of each

– 20 spins of each thankyou1000 – 20 spins of each type + 2x EXP

– 20 spins of each type + 2x EXP bugfix2 – x2 EXP

– x2 EXP bugfix2.5 – 10 magic spins

– 10 magic spins fab – 5 magic spins

– 5 magic spins updatesoon – 2XP 15 minutes

– 2XP 15 minutes clover_retribution – 10 spins of each type

– 10 spins of each type dsrlove – 15 race and magic spins

Players can take their time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution, as they won't expire any time soon.

Inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution

Fortunately, only a few Roblox codes have gone inactive over the past few in-game updates.

chasethebag – 30 spins of each type

– 30 spins of each type freereset3 – Resets stat

– Resets stat rerelease1 – 10 race and magic spins

– 10 race and magic spins rerelease2 – 5 race and magic spins

– 5 race and magic spins rerelease3 – 5 race and magic spins

– 5 race and magic spins rerelease4 – X2 XP 15 minutes

– X2 XP 15 minutes rerelease5 – Stat reset

– Stat reset rerelease6 – X2 Drop rate 15 minutes

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution?

Players must follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:

Start the Roblox game and stay on the main menu.

Select the "Customize" option to open your character's interface.

Click the "Race and Magic" button.

Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.

Press the "Enter" key on your keyboard to redeem the Roblox code.

Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during redemption.