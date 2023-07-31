Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution codes (August 2023): Free spins, boosts, and more 

Roblox Deadly Sin Retribution is a hidden gem among RPG titles in the metaverse. In the server, players must become skilled fighters by equipping the best arcane spells and completing lethal objectives. They can also customize their characters with accessories, weapons, and apparel. Instead of spending in-game resources and Robux to purchase the desired items, one can simply redeem the promo codes featured in this article.
These codes are very easy to use and can help new players grow in power within a short period. Furthermore, these codes offer different types of spins, XP boosters, and more for free.
Active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
- immortality – 25 spins of each type (NEW)
- shrine – 25 spins of each type (NEW)
- demonking – 15 spins of each type
- demonkingsunday – 15 spins of each type
- fairyrealmpatch2 – 25 spins of each type
- Skyline – 25 spins of each type
- fairyrealmpatch1 – 25 spins of each type
- fairyexp – 2x EXP
- fairyrealm – 25 spins of each type
- fairyreset – free stat point reset
- fairyspins – 5 spins of each type
- blessings – 35 spins of each type
- hybridupdate – 35 spins of each type
- anotherupdateyes – 20 spins of each type
- cloverretributiontesting – 50 spins of each
- arcaneodyssey – 40 spins of each
- newyear2023 – Free Spins
- happyholidays2022 – 45 of each spin
- thankful2 – 40 of each spin
- thankful – 24 of each spin
- bossnerf – 25 of each spin
- tiktokup – 25 of each spin
- giftchange – 25 spins of each type
- dsryoutube – 15 spins
- dsrtiktok – 20 spins
- anniversarytreat – 10 spins
- dropthegifts – 20 spins of each type
- getthepumpkin – 10 spins of each type
- anniversarydelayed – 20 spins of each type
- freereset9 – resets stat points
- happyhalloween – 21 spins
- spookyseason – 10 of each spin
- fabisworking – 20 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 EXP
- freereset8 – resets stat points
- raremagic1 – Free Rare Magic Spin
- rarerace – Free Rare Race Spin
- halloweenpart2soon – 20 spins of each type
- weloveexp – 400 seconds of x2 EXP
- wereallydolovedsr – 35 spins of each type
- freereset7 – resets stat points
- octobergoals – 21 spins of each
- halloweenpoint – free sp reset
- happycode – 10 spins of each type
- deadlyforest – 15 spins of each
- halloweenreward – Free Spins
- halloweenfix – 5 spins of each type
- halloweenpart1 – 20 spins of each type
- delaycode – 30 spins of each type
- preupdatepatch – 15 spins of each type
- preupdatepatch2 – 600 seconds of x2 EXP
- preupdatepatch3 – reset stats
- update4coming – 20 spins of each type
- freereset6 – reset stat points
- 55klikes – 20 spins of each type & 400 seconds of x2 EXP
- somefixes – 10 spins of each type
- hellblaze – 25 spins of each type
- fairy – 600 seconds of EXP
- mondayupdate – 15 spins of each
- freereset5 – resets stat points
- update3coming – 15 spins of each type
- fabgoestosleep – 10 spins of each type
- freereset4 – resets stat points
- robirthday – 30 spins of each type
- pointsupdate2week – 15 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2
- xpwelovedsr – 10 spins of each type
- fabfixesyetagain – 10 Spins of each type
- update2coming – 15 spins of each type + 400 seconds of x2 EXP
- 2500concurrent – 10 spins of each + 2x XP
- freereset2 – resets stat points
- novice – 5 spins of each type
- quickfix2 – 5 spins of each type
- quickfix – 5 spins of each type
- eventtime – 10 spins of each type + 2x XP
- yetanotherbugfix – 10 spins of each type + 2x XP
- preupdatebugfix – 10 spins of each
- anotherbugfix – 10 spins of each
- 50klikes – 10 spins of each + 200 seconds of 2x XP
- fabfix1 – 10 spins of each + 200 seconds of 2x XP
- thankyou1700 – 10 spins of each
- freereset – resets your stat points
- upd1 – 20 spins of each + x2 EXP
- fabdelay – 20 spins of each
- thankyou1000 – 20 spins of each type + 2x EXP
- bugfix2 – x2 EXP
- bugfix2.5 – 10 magic spins
- fab – 5 magic spins
- updatesoon – 2XP 15 minutes
- clover_retribution – 10 spins of each type
- dsrlove – 15 race and magic spins
Players can take their time in redeeming the active codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution, as they won't expire any time soon.
Inactive codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution
Fortunately, only a few Roblox codes have gone inactive over the past few in-game updates.
- chasethebag – 30 spins of each type
- freereset3 – Resets stat
- rerelease1 – 10 race and magic spins
- rerelease2 – 5 race and magic spins
- rerelease3 – 5 race and magic spins
- rerelease4 – X2 XP 15 minutes
- rerelease5 – Stat reset
- rerelease6 – X2 Drop rate 15 minutes
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Deadly Sins Retribution?
Players must follow the simple steps outlined below to activate the Roblox codes:
- Start the Roblox game and stay on the main menu.
- Select the "Customize" option to open your character's interface.
- Click the "Race and Magic" button.
- Copy the desired code from our list above and paste it into the "Enter Code" text box.
- Press the "Enter" key on your keyboard to redeem the Roblox code.
Roblox codes are strictly case-sensitive; hence avoid making typos and spelling mistakes during redemption.