Roblox Death Star Tycoon for January 2023: Free items

Roblox Death Star Tycoon was created by game developer Tycoon Typhoon. The title allows players to build, upgrade, and expand their own Death Star to make money as well as gain fame. It was created on July 7, 2019, and has received over 42 million visits and 153K likes.

Roblox Death Star Tycoon developers often offer special codes that can be redeemed for various in-game bonuses. These can grant players access to a range of rewards, such as ships, birds, and even exclusive items. Such bonuses can help them build their Death Star faster and increase their chances of getting victories against their enemies. The codes that are currently active have been provided below.

Utilize these Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes to get free items in January 2023

Active codes in Roblox Death Star Tycoon

The following Roblox Death Star Tycoon codes are for January 2023 and will offer players free items. Gamers are encouraged to use them as soon as they can because they might not be available for very long and might expire without warning.

SAVETHEFLEET - Use this code to obtain Supremacy Ship

- Use this code to obtain Supremacy Ship THENOOBTWEETS - Use this code to obtain Auto Collect Bird

- Use this code to obtain Auto Collect Bird BLUEBIRD2020 - Use this code to obtain Birds Nest Dropper

Inactive codes in Roblox Death Star Tycoon

Sadly, this code is no longer valid for Death Star Tycoon: MAYTHEFOURTH - Use this code to obtain Double Saber.

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Death Star Tycoon

Active codes for the game can be used easily by following these steps:

Run to the first green circle on the ground.

Step on the green circle.

Climb down the next ledge and step on all free circles that say "Redeem."

Stepping on the white circle will trigger the appearance of the code box.

After entering the code, press the Activate button.

To access any bonuses or special features, gamers must make sure they enter active codes accurately. Players should be careful when copying and pasting them during the redemption process, as they are frequently case-sensitive.

In Roblox Death Star Tycoon, players can construct and customize their own Death Star with various components that may also be used to build a variety of structures, as well as living areas, weapons, and defense systems, which include lasers and missile turrets. These creations can be used to protect the Death Star from hostile forces. Moreover, they will increase its operational effectiveness, which can help make progression easier, along with protecting the base.

This Star Wars-inspired title also lets players erect factories, research labs, and other structures on their Death Star. Furthermore, Roblox Death Star Tycoon features a variety of foes, ranging from robots to alien forces. Players must defend their Death Star against these enemies using their weapons, turrets, and defensive structures. The hostile forces can attack the Death Star from the air, the ground, or through space.

