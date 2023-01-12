Roblox Timber Codes for January 2023: Free cash and rewards

In the thrilling skill-based game Timber, created by TBlox Studios for the Roblox platform, players compete against one another while honing their lumberjack techniques, practicing their chop-free moves, expanding their islands, and discovering new locales. Timber gives players of all ages countless hours of enjoyment and excitement with fresh improvements.

In Timber, players get to build their own island and customize it with various objects. Players can hire their own workers to help them chop down trees in the virtual world, just like in real life. As players progress, they can unlock new items and explore new areas to expand their island and find new resources.

The game also features a variety of in-game currencies and rewards. Players can use these to upgrade their islands, hire new workers, and buy new items to help them progress in the game. With these rewards and currencies, players can get a head-start in the game and become the top player on their server.

Players can even join others on the islands and play a game of timber with them. They can demonstrate their abilities and compete with other players in this fun and competitive fashion. Players can check how they compare against other players via the leaderboard system in the game.

Additionally, players can also use our list of Roblox Timber codes to redeem free in-game cash and logs to get a head start. Each Timber code unlocks an exclusive in-game bonus; these codes have everything from tons of cash to premium items.

Utilize these Roblox Timber codes to get free cash and rewards in January 2023

List of Active codes in Roblox Timber

Players can utilize cash and other rewards from the following live, functional codes to level up more quickly in Roblox Timber:

DREAMISLAND - Redeem for 500 Cash

Redeem for 500 Cash TIMBERGUY - Redeem for a Timber Worker Skin

Redeem for a Timber Worker Skin 80MVISITS - Redeem for Cash

Redeem for Cash 160KLIKES - Redeem for Cash

Redeem for Cash VERIFIED - Redeem for 750 Cash

Redeem for 750 Cash YAYTOKENS - Use this code to obtain free rewards

- Use this code to obtain free rewards 70MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 250 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 250 Cash 65MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 300 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 300 Cash 1MILMEMBERS - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 Cash 140KLIKES - Use this code to obtain Cash

- Use this code to obtain Cash AXESKINS - Use this code to obtain Gems

- Use this code to obtain Gems REVAMP - Use this code to obtain 500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 500 Cash FREERT - Use this code to obtain Reward

- Use this code to obtain Reward T1MB3R - Use this code to obtain 5000 Cash

List of inactive codes in Roblox Timber

For usage with Timber, the codes mentioned below are no longer valid. Players may still try to redeem them if a certain account still has that ability.

55MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 8500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 8500 Cash 40MVISITS - Use this code to obtain Cash

- Use this code to obtain Cash ISLAND - Use this code to obtain 3000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 3000 Cash 70KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 2500 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 2500 Cash BUSYBEES - Use this code to obtain Cash

- Use this code to obtain Cash SUMMERFUN - Use this code to obtain 2000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Cash L0TS0FL0GS - Use this code to obtain 2000 Logs

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Logs RUINS - Use this code to obtain Cash

- Use this code to obtain Cash REBIRTHTOKENS - Use this code to obtain a Reward

- Use this code to obtain a Reward ICEMOUNTAIN - Use this code to obtain 3000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 3000 Cash SANDY - Use this code to obtain 3000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 3000 Cash 1MVISITS - Use this code to obtain 4000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 4000 Cash PIRATEISLE - Use this code to obtain 6000 Cash

- Use this code to obtain 6000 Cash VOLCANIC - Use this code to obtain 12500 Cash

How to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Timber

The game's codes can be redeemed without much difficulty. To earn all the benefits with no effort, players can simply follow the procedures below:

Launch the experience

To access the settings menu, click the cog icon at the bottom of your screen.

Click Redeem Codes

Enter each working code into the text box that appears

Press Redeem to receive and enjoy your reward.

As soon as they press the Enter key, players will start receiving their rewards. Please be aware that cases affect the codes in every way. You are therefore advised to double-check them before pressing the enter key.

