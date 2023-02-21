Roblox Deathrun codes for February 2023: Free gems and decoys

The Roblox platform features the competitive obstacle course game Deathrun. You can play as a Runner or a randomly chosen Killer in it. The Runner aims to cross the finish line by avoiding, navigating, or surviving traps that the Killer sets. The Killer's goal is to put an end to every Runner who is attempting to get to the finish line.

The game was created by Team Deathrun and launched in January 2015. The game has garnered over 350 million visitors, with approximately two million users adding it to their favorites list, and it is suitable for gamers of all ages.

Codes can unlock bonuses like gems and decoys to help you rule the server and win the ultimate Deathrun competition. To get the most out of the game, utilize the listed codes before they expire.

Redeem these Roblox Deathrun codes to get free gems and decoys in February 2023.

Roblox Deathrun: Active code list

Below is a complete list of all active and recently added Deathrun codes as of February 2023. You will surely benefit greatly from these reward-based advantages. Since they cannot be accessible for long, you are urged to use the active codes in Deathrun as soon as possible before they expire.

taiga - Use this promo code to obtain 50 gems as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 50 gems as a reward decoy - Use this promo code to obtain x5 decoy deploy as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain x5 decoy deploy as a reward woah - Use this promo code to obtain 25 gems as a reward

Roblox Deathrun: Inactive code list

The following codes are no longer valid for Roblox Deathrun as of February 2023.

TOMATOES - Use this promo code to obtain 10 tomatoes as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 10 tomatoes as a reward THANKSGIVING2020 - Use this promo code to obtain 40 gems as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 40 gems as a reward SEASON4 - Use this promo code to obtain 25 gems as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 25 gems as a reward Rudolf - Use this promo code to obtain 25 gems as a reward

Use this promo code to obtain 25 gems as a reward THRILLER - Use this promo code to obtain 50 Scrap as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 50 Scrap as a reward SCRAPTASTIC - Use this promo code to obtain 50 Scrap as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 50 Scrap as a reward SPOOKYSEASON - Use this promo code to obtain 50 Scrap as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain 50 Scrap as a reward GLADIEGGOR - Use this promo code to obtain some coins and also gems as a reward

- Use this promo code to obtain some coins and also gems as a reward F2TM - Use this promo code to obtain 200 coins, 1 F2TM Trail, and also 10 gems as a reward

The procedure to utilize active codes in Roblox Deathrun

The codes are temporary; therefore, you should try using them immediately. To redeem all of the Deathrun working codes, simply follow these instructions:

Start Deathrun on your preferred gaming device.

Locate and click the "Cart" button at the bottom of your screen.

Wait for the menu screen to appear.

Click on the Codes button from the menu.

button from the menu. The code should be copied from the list above and pasted into the "Enter a code" box.

Press the "Submit" button to claim the code and acquire the associated freebie.

To prevent errors and misspellings when redeeming codes, it's recommended to copy and paste them. These codes are case-sensitive and require manual input, so please double-check what you've typed before submitting.

Some of the best obstacle-based games on Roblox

These are some of the top obstacle games available for the platform that are quite comparable to Deathrun and are sure to provide you with great joy:

Escape the Bathroom Obby

Barry's Prison Run

Mega Easy Obby

Escape the Carneval of Terror Obby

Teamwork Obby

Guess The Logo

Escape Santa’s Workshop Obby

The Floor Is Lava

Most Fail Impossible Obby

Obby Creator

The Dropper

Escape the Waterpark Obby

Speed Run 4

Tower Of Hell

Minions Adventure Obby

