Roblox Imposter codes (February 2023): Free rewards

Roblox Impostor is a well-liked game influenced by the hit title Among Us. Arcade Rockstar released it in September 2020; since then, it has drawn more than 354 million users. In it, you are assigned either the role of an impostor or a crewmate, and each has a unique set of skills.

You have the option of joining the crew and helping to identify the killer, or you can pretend to be a silent assassin. The game’s goal is to identify the impostor before they kill out the entire crew, which involves placing you on a ship with an impostor among you. To see your surroundings and other players more clearly, you can switch between first- and third-person views.

Using these codes would help because they are frequently only available for a brief period. Impostor codes are a great way to customize your experience and differentiate yourself from the competition.

Redeem these Roblox Imposter codes to get free rewards in February 2023

Roblox Imposter: Active code list

For February 2023, the game’s creators have only made available four active codes that can be used to obtain bonuses. They should all be redeemed before they quit functioning:

Ilikeyacutg - Redeem this code to obtain a free reward.

- Redeem this code to obtain a free reward. ROCKTOBER - Redeem this code to obtain a free reward.

- Redeem this code to obtain a free reward. GAMER - Redeem this code to obtain a free reward.

- Redeem this code to obtain a free reward. BETA - Redeem this code to obtain a free Animal Hoodie.

Roblox Imposter: Inactive code list

As of February 2023, the codes listed below are invalid for Roblox Impostor. The expiration dates of the active codes in Imposter have not been disclosed, so players are advised to redeem them before it’s too late.

Xmas2020 - Redeem this code to obtain a VR Headset

- Redeem this code to obtain a VR Headset socialdistance - Redeem this code to obtain a Free Mask

- Redeem this code to obtain a Free Mask sorryforthedelay - Redeem this code to obtain a Free gift

- Redeem this code to obtain a Free gift halloween2020 - Redeem this code to obtain a Free gift

The steps for using active codes in the Roblox Imposter

You can follow these steps to redeem all the working codes in Imposter: Gamers should strive to use up their codes as quickly as possible because they are not permanent.

On your gaming device, launch Imposter.

Approach the lobby.

Upon inside the lobby, select the codes button on the screen’s left side.

Copy and paste a code from the list above using the text box.

To redeem your reward, click the button.

Since the codes must be manually entered and are strictly case-sensitive, please double-check your work. When redeeming the codes, copying and pasting them is recommended, as this method prevents typos and spelling mistakes.

Gameplay and more information about Roblox Impostor

The gaming community has criticized Impostor for being a “clone” or “rip-off” of Among Us. Critics note that the game’s aesthetic and premise are strikingly similar to Among Us, and its release soon after Among Us’ popularity soared may not be coincidental.

There are numerous distinct maps in the game. Spaceships, submarines, and space stations are all available for exploration. Crewmates must also execute various jobs, such as repairing a damaged engine or extinguishing a fire.

You also have access to a wide range of customization choices with Roblox Impostor. The appearance, ships, and even the crew members of your chosen avatars can all be changed. This enables you to design an experience customized to your playing preferences.

Experiences similar to Roblox Imposter

These are some of the platform experiences that are similar to Imposter. You can check them out and enjoy them to the fullest.

Project Winter

First Class Trouble

Town of Salem

Unfortunate Spacemen

Barotrauma

Deceit

Garry’s Mod

Secret Hitler

