Roblox Defender's Depot codes (September 2023): Free crates, Tokens, and more 

Roblox Defender's Depot, as the title hints, is a tower-defense base-building game on the metaverse. Players must defend their strongholds by deploying offensive units and defensive weaponry. Additionally, they must survive enemy waves by avoiding getting swarmed by the NPC hordes. Individuals can also team up with their friends online to become a formidable force on the server.

New players who lack financial resources and the finest towers can avoid spending Robux by redeeming the codes featured in this article. These codes offer free crates, Tokens (in-game resource), Coins (currency), and more. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about these codes.

Active codes in Roblox Defender's Depot

You can take your time in redeeming the codes in Roblox Defender's Depot, as they won't go inactive. Follow us to get wind of the latest in-game updates and codes.

*%@? - Redeem for a Trade Token

bingchillin - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token 65M! - Redeem for a Basic Crate

300kFAVE - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token festiveTime - Redeem for a Basic Crate

snowsnosns - Redeem for a Trade Token

- Redeem for a Trade Token 60M! - Redeem for a Basic Crate

DD2 - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token winteriscoming - Redeem for a Basic Crate

candy - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate corn - Redeem for a Chat Token

soonTM - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate tags?! - Redeem for a Chat Token

redYELLOWred - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate spamspam - Redeem for a Chat Token

spamspam - Redeem for a Chat Token

-Redeem for a Chat Token ty4100k -Redeem for a Chat Token

Ascensions! - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token gaming - Redeem for a Basic Crate

ascend? - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token killALLpls - Redeem for a Godly Crate

zoooom - Redeem for +2 Walk Speed

- Redeem for +2 Walk Speed worldWIDE - Redeem for a Chat Token

SUPERCHAT - Redeem for a Chat Token

- Redeem for a Chat Token tahc labolg - Redeem for a Chat Token

thatswild - Redeem for a Trade Token

- Redeem for a Trade Token token? - Redeem for a Trade Token

wal - Redeem for a Free Reward

- Redeem for a Free Reward FONUFO - Redeem for a Free Trade Token

O_o - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate ZaP - Redeem for 10,000 Coins

speeeed - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate daily - Redeem for a Basic Crate

spooky - Redeem for a Basic Crate

- Redeem for a Basic Crate bugcatcher - Redeem for a Basic Crate

69 - Redeem for 69 Coins

Inactive codes in Roblox Defender's Depot

Several old Roblox Defender's Depot codes have expired over time. You can expect new codes in future game updates and events.

50M! - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

50000000?! - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate Another1 - Was redeemed for free rewards

ty450 - Was redeemed for a Chat Token

- Was redeemed for a Chat Token EASTER2022 - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

newnewnew - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate cencel - Was redeemed for a Trade Token

snowww - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate fir3ball - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

hd - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate b0x - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

b00m - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

- Was redeemed for a Basic Crate disco - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

soon - Was redeemed for a Basic Crate

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Defender's Depot?

Following the steps below will help redeem the codes in Roblox Defender's Depot:

Launch the game and get into the game server.

Select the "Settings" on the screen left-hand side.

A new black UI titled "Settings" will pop up.

You can copy and paste any active code from our list into the text box under "Codes."

Press the green "Check" option to redeem the code instantly!

You can find the newly obtained freebies in your in-game inventory.