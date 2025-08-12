Roblox Doors The Great Outdoors guide

On August 10, 2025, Roblox Doors brought The Great Outdoors update for all Robloxians to enjoy. The Great Outdoors is an extensive content drop that introduces a host of new gameplay elements, including The Outdoors map, new entities, items, and more. It includes many quality-of-life improvements as well to make the overall feel of the game smoother and more enjoyable.

Here’s a quick peek at what The Great Outdoors brings to Roblox Doors.

Everything new in Roblox Doors The Great Outdoors update

The Outdoors map

Official cover art for the update (Image via Roblox)

The Outdoors map is the most significant introduction to the experience. Featuring 35 floors in total, The Outdoors takes you on a journey across various exterior locations, such as a courtyard, a mill, and a clearing. Currently, it is accessible for free, but only for the duration of the event.

Once the event ends on August 25, 2025, you will have to pay 10 Stardust to access the map. Alternatively, the map will be accessible if you manage to find the entrance in The Hotel.

Looking to find a place on the Doors leaderboard? Learn all about the Ranked mode by referring to our guide.

New entities, items, and achievements

The Achievements screen (Image via Roblox)

The Great Outdoors brings nine new entities to populate The Outdoors map, which include the following:

Bramble

The Caws

Eyestalk

Grampy

Groundskeeper

Lotus

Mandrake

Monument

Surge

The following items have also been added to the game:

Compass

Lantern

Unnamed Keys #1 and #2

You can earn eight new achievements with The Great Outdoors update as well, which are listed below:

Detour: Go to the Hotel without any active modifiers.

A Bone To Pick: Open a Skull Lock with a Skeleton Key.

Touched Grass: Enter The Outdoors through The Hotel.

Feed the Birds: Feed a Caw Bread.

Picking Flowers: Have Grampy create a Lotus for you.

Rebirth: Be reborn through a Lotus.

Down the Water Spout: Escape The Outdoors.

D’oh!: Eat a Donut.

QoL updates and miscellaneous changes

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

Here’s a complete list of QoL updates and miscellaneous changes made to the experience:

Lobby alterations.

Added a Saves feature.

A loading screen has been added when entering a floor.

Implemented Stardust as a new currency.

Improved Admin Panel.

Certain achievements now offer rewards when completed.

New side rooms for certain parts of The Hotel.

Skeleton Keys can now be used five times instead of one.

10 Stardust can be used to access The Rooms and The Outdoors from the Lobby.

Admin Panel can now be accessed from the subfloors.

Increased durability for the Candle.

The Candle will always appear before The Library in The Hotel.

Moonlight Candle now has infinite durability.

New Backpack feature lists item skins unlocked so far.

Fixed a visual bug that caused L-shaped rooms in The Hotel to have a different wallpaper texture than intended.

Updated models for falling bookshelves in The Hotel.

Added new Item skins that can be purchased with Knobs. Chromas can be bought with Stardust instead.

The Rift can appear mid-run as a side room. It can be unlocked with a Skeleton Key.

Custom avatar bundles can now be used. Avatars’ heights are now predetermined, and the players’ models will automatically scale to meet the predetermined metric.

Added an indicator for other players to see when Screech is attacking them.

Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players

FAQs on Roblox Doors

When was The Great Outdoors update released?

The Great Outdoors update was added to Roblox Doors on August 10, 2025.

How many new entities did The Great Outdoors update introduce?

The Great Outdoors update added nine new entities to Roblox Doors.

How to unlock the D’oh! Achievement in Roblox Doors

The D’oh! Achievement can be unlocked by eating a donut.

