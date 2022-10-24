Created by @ListherZ, Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood is heavily inspired by the Japanese animated movie Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge.
Players get to defeat bosses, and thrash foes to gain XP. Through intense training, they can increase their power and unlock all the fancy transformations that Saiyans can perform.
Developers give out free codes to give some players a headstart in the game. With increased stats, they can get to higher levels before their friends.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:
- 42KLIK3Z - Redeem to get a Zenkai
- BEASTMODE - Redeem to get 12 million power
- COOLDOWN - Redeemed to get six million of each stat
- FR33CODE - Redeem to get six million of each stat
- MINIM4P - Redeem to get three million of each stat
- N3WB00S - Redeem to get 10 million of all Stats
- TIMMY - Redeem to get three million of all Stats
- WHONDERWORLD - Redeem to get six million of each stat
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood
These codes don't work in the game anymore:
- 10MREALCODE - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat
- 30MVISITZ - Redeem to get 12 Million of each stat
- 37MVISITZ - Redeem to get 12 million of each stat
- 3KDIZCORD - Redeem to get two Zenkais
- 5KDIZCORD - Redeem to get five million of each stat
- 6MVISITZ - Redeem to get four million of each stat
- 8MVISITZ - Redeem to get eight million of each stat
- BEERUSPLANET - Redeem to get six million of each stat
- FL4ZHZZ3T1NGZ - Redeem to get two million of each stat
- HAPPYZ0Z1 - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat
- NAM3K - Redeem to get three Million of Each Stat
- SH4R3D4G4M3 - Redeem to get a Zenkai
- STATIONWHONDER - Redeem to get four million of each stat
- TOURNAMENT - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat
- UPDCS - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat
- ZCHRISTMAS2020 - Redeem to get an exclusive form
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- Launch the game and wait for it to load.
- Once fully loaded, please click on the Codes button.
- In the pop-up window, copy and paste the entire code.
- Select Confirm button and the rewards will be added immediately.
It's best to copy and paste the code to avoid typo errors that usually occur when typing them.