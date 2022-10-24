Created by @ListherZ, Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood is heavily inspired by the Japanese animated movie Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge.

Players get to defeat bosses, and thrash foes to gain XP. Through intense training, they can increase their power and unlock all the fancy transformations that Saiyans can perform.

Developers give out free codes to give some players a headstart in the game. With increased stats, they can get to higher levels before their friends.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game:

42KLIK3Z - Redeem to get a Zenkai

BEASTMODE - Redeem to get 12 million power

COOLDOWN - Redeemed to get six million of each stat

FR33CODE - Redeem to get six million of each stat

MINIM4P - Redeem to get three million of each stat

N3WB00S - Redeem to get 10 million of all Stats

TIMMY - Redeem to get three million of all Stats

WHONDERWORLD - Redeem to get six million of each stat

Expired codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

10MREALCODE - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat

30MVISITZ - Redeem to get 12 Million of each stat

37MVISITZ - Redeem to get 12 million of each stat

3KDIZCORD - Redeem to get two Zenkais

5KDIZCORD - Redeem to get five million of each stat

6MVISITZ - Redeem to get four million of each stat

8MVISITZ - Redeem to get eight million of each stat

BEERUSPLANET - Redeem to get six million of each stat

FL4ZHZZ3T1NGZ - Redeem to get two million of each stat

HAPPYZ0Z1 - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat

NAM3K - Redeem to get three Million of Each Stat

SH4R3D4G4M3 - Redeem to get a Zenkai

STATIONWHONDER - Redeem to get four million of each stat

TOURNAMENT - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat

UPDCS - Redeem to get 10 million of each stat

ZCHRISTMAS2020 - Redeem to get an exclusive form

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Ball Hyper Blood

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game and wait for it to load.

Once fully loaded, please click on the Codes button.

In the pop-up window, copy and paste the entire code.

Select Confirm button and the rewards will be added immediately.

It's best to copy and paste the code to avoid typo errors that usually occur when typing them.

