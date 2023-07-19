Roblox Dragon Blox codes (July 2023): Free Rebirths, Resets, and more 

Roblox Dragon Blox is centered around the wildly successful Dragon Ball Z anime series. Players take on the roles of iconic characters from the series and must become legendary Super Saiyans by eliminating their strongest rivals. Furthermore, players can unleash their full power spike after reaching 600 million levels in-game. They can use various enhancement tools and other equipment to become a formidable force. Players can also free-roam the massive map and write their own Saiyan arcs by engaging in different storylines.

Due to a lack of power, fighting equipment, and resources, new players will struggle to catch up with veterans on the server. That is why they should consider using the promo codes mentioned in this post.

Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

The following codes must be redeemed with haste, as they will expire soon:

#DragonBloxonMedias - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths (Latest)

Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths July2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths (Latest)

Redeem for 2 Rebirths July2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets (Latest)

Redeem for 3 Skill Resets July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny (Latest)

Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny UPDATE16ISHERE! - Redeem for 3 Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets

Redeem for 3 Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets 400MPLAYS! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths

Rebirths and resets should be used cautiously as they remove the user's existing powers and movesets.

Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox

The Roblox codes listed below have expired over the last game updates. You will receive error messages when you try redeeming them.

JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny June2023FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths June2023FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Resets

—Redeem for 3 Skill Resets May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny May2023FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths May2023FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Resets

—Redeem for 3 Resets May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny 100KYTSUBS —Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Resets

—Redeem for 3 Resets FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Resets

—Redeem for 3 Skill Resets FEB2023FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths BeastRelease —Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1 —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni 2023REBIRTH —Redeem for 5 Rebirths

—Redeem for 5 Rebirths GOLDCODE#2 —Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny

—Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny JAN2023FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths JAN2023FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Resets

—Redeem for 3 Resets XMAS22SECRETCODE! —Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency

—Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency XMAS22CODE! —Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets

—Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets FREE5REBIRTHDAY! —Redeem for 5 Rebirths

—Redeem for 5 Rebirths 2023ISALMOSTHERE! —Redeem for Gold Zenny

—Redeem for Gold Zenny DEC2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for a Rebirth

—Redeem for a Rebirth DEC2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for a Skill Reset

—Redeem for a Skill Reset FREE3SKILLRESETS! —Redeem for 3 Skill Resets

—Redeem for 3 Skill Resets 5REBIRTHS —Redeem for 5 Rebirths

—Redeem for 5 Rebirths 1MGAMEFAVORITES! —Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni

—Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni NOV2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths NOV2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points 300MPLAYS! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points 1MGROUPMEMBERS! —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards OCT2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths OCT2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points AUG2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths AUG2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points JULY2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths JULY2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points MAY2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths MAY2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points 200MVISITS! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for 2 Rebirths

—Redeem for 2 Rebirths MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points FEB2022FREEREBIRTH! —Redeem for +2 Rebirth

—Redeem for +2 Rebirth FEB2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points January2022FREESKILLRESET! —Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points

—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points January2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for +2 Rebirth

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox?

You can follow the easy steps listed below to activate the Roblox codes:

Launch the Roblox title and get into the main server

Press the brown 'Menu' button on the left side of the game screen

A new brown-themed UI will be displayed, and you must now select the small 'Settings' option

The 'Settings' interface will appear

Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the text box under 'Redeem Code.'

Hit the 'Redeem Code' button to redeem the Roblox code immediately.

Avoid typographical errors by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process.