Roblox Dragon Blox codes (July 2023): Free Rebirths, Resets, and more 

Roblox Dragon Blox is centered around the wildly successful Dragon Ball Z anime series. Players take on the roles of iconic characters from the series and must become legendary Super Saiyans by eliminating their strongest rivals. Furthermore, players can unleash their full power spike after reaching 600 million levels in-game. They can use various enhancement tools and other equipment to become a formidable force. Players can also free-roam the massive map and write their own Saiyan arcs by engaging in different storylines.
Due to a lack of power, fighting equipment, and resources, new players will struggle to catch up with veterans on the server. That is why they should consider using the promo codes mentioned in this post.
Active codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
The following codes must be redeemed with haste, as they will expire soon:
- #DragonBloxonMedias - Redeem for 25 Gold Zenny and 2 Rebirths (Latest)
- July2023FREEREBIRTH! - Redeem for 2 Rebirths (Latest)
- July2023FREESKILLRESET! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets (Latest)
- July2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1 - Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny (Latest)
- UPDATE16ISHERE! - Redeem for 3 Rebirths, 15 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets
- 400MPLAYS! - Redeem for 3 Skill Resets and 2 Rebirths
Rebirths and resets should be used cautiously as they remove the user's existing powers and movesets.
Inactive codes in Roblox Dragon Blox
The Roblox codes listed below have expired over the last game updates. You will receive error messages when you try redeeming them.
- JUNE2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- June2023FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- June2023FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- May2023FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- May2023FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Resets
- May2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- 100KYTSUBS—Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 3 Skill Resets, and 25 Gold Zenny
- April2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- MARCH2023FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- MARCH2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek1—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Zenny
- MARCH2023FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Resets
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek4—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
- FEB2023FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- BeastRelease—Redeem for 20 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek3—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODEWeek2—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zenny
- FEB2023REBIRTH&GOLDCODE#1—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 25 Gold Zeni
- 2023REBIRTH—Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- GOLDCODE#2—Redeem for 50 Gold Zenny
- JAN2023FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- JAN2023FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Resets
- XMAS22SECRETCODE!—Redeem for Stat Reser, 5 Rebirths, and 50 Premium Currency
- XMAS22CODE!—Redeem for 5 Rebirths, 50 Gold Zenny, and 3 Skill Resets
- FREE5REBIRTHDAY!—Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- 2023ISALMOSTHERE!—Redeem for Gold Zenny
- DEC2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for a Rebirth
- DEC2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for a Skill Reset
- FREE3SKILLRESETS!—Redeem for 3 Skill Resets
- 5REBIRTHS—Redeem for 5 Rebirths
- 1MGAMEFAVORITES!—Redeem for 100 Golden Zeni
- NOV2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- NOV2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
- 300MPLAYS!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Reset Points
- 1MGROUPMEMBERS!—Redeem for free rewards
- OCT2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- OCT2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
- SEPT2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- SEPT2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset Points
- AUG2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- AUG2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- JULY2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- JULY2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- JUNE2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- JUNE2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- MAY2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- MAY2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- APRIL2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- APRIL2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- 200MVISITS!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths and 3 Skill Resets
- MARCH2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for 2 Rebirths
- MARCH2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- FEB2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for +2 Rebirth
- FEB2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- January2022FREESKILLRESET!—Redeem for 3 Skill Reset points
- January2022FREEREBIRTH!—Redeem for +2 Rebirth
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Dragon Blox?
You can follow the easy steps listed below to activate the Roblox codes:
- Launch the Roblox title and get into the main server
- Press the brown 'Menu' button on the left side of the game screen
- A new brown-themed UI will be displayed, and you must now select the small 'Settings' option
- The 'Settings' interface will appear
- Copy an active code from our list and paste it into the text box under 'Redeem Code.'
- Hit the 'Redeem Code' button to redeem the Roblox code immediately.
Avoid typographical errors by copying and pasting the codes throughout the redemption process.