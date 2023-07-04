Roblox Blox Fruits codes (July 2023): Free Beli, resets, and more 

Roblox Blox Fruits is a game based on the iconic One Piece anime/manga franchise. Players can take on the role of pirates or marines in an open world filled with bosses, Devil Fruits, and different types of weaponry. During their journey, they must finish quests to earn in-game resources, money, and special accessories. However, doing so is not as easy as it sounds.
This is where promo codes come into the picture. These codes are simple to activate and can help new players catch up with veterans on the server by providing them with various in-game resources.
Active codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
Here are the valid codes in Roblox Blox Fruits as of this month:
- DRAGONABUSE - Redeem this code for 20 mins of 2x EXP Boost (Latest)
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST- Redeem this code for 20 mins of 2x EXP Boost
- Sub2CaptainMaui - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- DEVSCOOKING - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Redeem this code for a free Stat Reset
- kittgaming - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- Sub2Fer999 - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- Enyu_is_Pro - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- Magicbus - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- JCWK - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- Starcodeheo - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- Bluxxy - Redeem this code for a Boost
- fudd10_v2 - Redeem this code for 2 Beli
- FUDD10 - Redeem this code for $1
- BIGNEWS - Redeem this code for an in-game title
- THEGREATACE - Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - Redeem this code for 30 Minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2OfficialNoobie - Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
- StrawHatMaine - Redeem this code for 20 minutes of 2x Experience
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
- Sub2UncleKizaru - Redeem this code for a Stat Refund
- Sub2Daigrock - Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
- Axiore - Redeem this code for 20 Minutes of 2x Experience
- TantaiGaming - Redeem this code for 15 Minutes of 2x Experience
Inactive codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
Many old codes in Roblox Blox Fruits have expired over time. Here are some of them:
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS – Redeem for 60 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- CODE_SERVICIO – Redeem for 20 minutes of 2x EXP Boost
- NOOB_REFUND – Redeem for a free Stat Reset
- ADMINGIVEAWAY – Redeem for 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET – Redeem to reset your attributes
- GAMERROBOT_YT – Redeem to get 2x EXP boost for 20 minutes
- EXP_5B – Redeem code for 2x XP
- RESET_5B – Redeem code to reset your stats
- 3BVISITS – Redeem code for 30 minutes of 2X XP
- UPD16 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 16)
- 1MLIKES_RESET – Redeem code for Stat Points Reset (Was released during Update 16)
- 2BILLION – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP (Was released during Update 15)
- THIRDSEA – Redeem code to reset your stats
- UPD15 – Redeem code for 20 minutes of 2x XP
- UPD14 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- ShutDownFix2 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- 1BILLION – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- XMASEXP – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- XMASRESET – Redeem code to reset your attributes
- UPDATE11 – Redeem code for 2x Experience
- POINTSRESET – Redeem code to reset your attributes
- UPDATE10 – Redeem code to reset your stats
- CONTROL – Redeem code for 2x Experience
How to redeem codes in Roblox Blox Fruits
You can follow the steps below to claim the free rewards listed above:
- Start the game and enter the server.
- Press the blue-themed Twitter button located on the left-hand side of the screen.
- Copy the required code from the list above and paste it into the "Codes: @BloxFruits" box.
- Hit the "Try" button to redeem the code right away.
Robloxians are advised to redeem the active codes with haste, as they can expire at any time.