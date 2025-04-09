Roblox Drift Carts: A beginner's guide

Roblox Drift Carts is a recently launched title that offers tons of drifting fun and adventure. Given that it's a new game, many players may be unaware of how to proceed and what to do once they log in. While the game is surprisingly straightforward, some aspects and mechanics can appear complex to newbies.

Whether you're just getting started or looking to improve your skills, you'll find useful information here to guide you along the way.

A beginner's guide to Roblox Drift Carts

Understanding the basics

Gameplay screenshot from the Shopping Store (Image via Roblox)

The first thing to do in Roblox Drift Carts is get the hang of drifting and the basic driving mechanics. Every player starts with a basic cart with no buffs and a default money multiplier. They have to drift and hit objects and NPCs across the map to amass Money to then be able to unlock a better and faster cart.

Gameplay screenshot from the Racing Track (Image via Roblox)

One can also teleport from the portal near the spawn to enter the racing track. On it, they can simply hit the numerous objects lying across the course to earn extra cash or participate in races to earn a massive amount of money, which they can use to purchase better carts and progress faster.

At least five members are needed to start a race, and gathering these many participants at a given time can be tiresome, which is why we recommend server hopping if you're looking to race and earn some extra cash.

Communicating with other Robloxians in the server chat and challenging them to a race can also be a viable option.

Unlocking better carts

Shopping carts buying menu (Image via Roblox)

The menu features numerous carts, ranging from cheap to extremely costly ones with buffs like increased money and stats. Once you've accrued enough cash, the shop icon will start flashing, meaning you can afford a better cart.

After clicking the shop icon, the carts you can afford will appear on top. Now, you must purchase the cart to make it appear in the owned cart screen.

Carts owned by you will be shown here (Image via Roblox)

The carts you have purchased or obtained through the in-game shop or via playtime rewards, daily rewards, and or limited-time quests or events will also appear in the carts or owned carts menu as shown above.

Daily rewards and playtime rewards

Daily rewards in Drift Carts (Image via Roblox)

Daily and playtime rewards offer players hefty amounts of cash and exclusive carts that are unobtainable via other methods and are labeled "Not for Sale" in the shop. Daily rewards reset every day, as the name suggests, and playtime rewards refresh every 12 hours.

Playtime rewards in Drift Carts (Image via Roblox)

These rewards can act as an amazing boost and help new players advance faster just by simply logging in daily and collecting all the playtime rewards before logging off.

Daily and weekly quests

Daily and weekly quests menu (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Drift Carts also features a quest menu, which is further divided into daily and weekly quests, and players can aim to complete these quests and earn Cash in the process. These quests can range anywhere from completing races to knocking into objects lying across the map.

The quests refresh daily and weekly, just like the name suggests. However, you can get new weekly quests by clicking the "Get New Weekly Quests" if you complete the weekly quests early or are unable to complete them normally.

In-game shop

In-game shop in Drift Carts (Image via Roblox)

The game also features a stacked in-game shop from which players can purchase Cash, Money Boosts, and other useful gamepasses. The cash can be used to purchase new and better carts, as mentioned. Money boosts do exactly what their name suggests, and add a multiplier on top of the collected cash.

Gamepasses include numerous packs with exclusive carts and huge amounts of cash, as well as a quality of life gamepass like the Double Money gamepass, which permanently doubles the amount of cash earned in the game.

FAQs about Roblox Drift Carts

Which cart do you start with in Roblox Drift Carts?

Each player starts the game with the basic shopping cart that has no cash multiplier and the most basic stats.

What is the best way to earn cash in Roblox Drift Carts?

The best way to earn cash is via races, playtime and daily rewards, and quests.

What is the costliest cart in Roblox Drift Carts?

The costliest cart in Roblox Drift Carts is the Race Cart, which adds a 200x multiplier on the cash earned, has exceptional stats unlike any other cart in the game, and costs 2.5 million in-game cash to purchase.

