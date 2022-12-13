Roblox Drone Swarm Simulator codes for December 2022: Free coins, boosts, and more

Drone Swarm Simulator is a Roblox game that is all about collecting powerful drones and sending them after enemies. It was developed and released by Spyral Games in June 2022. Despite being a new game on the platform, it has received more than 10 million visitors. More than 50,000 users have added it to their Favorite lists.

In this game, players must unlock different zones and drones by completing objectives. They can earn coins to go for a spin and unlock rare drones. Different types of drones can be unlocked by visiting zones and paying coins to open capsules. It's also worth noting that up to four drones can be equipped at a time, and each has its own special skills.

The developers of Drone Swarm Simulator release many codes that players can use to redeem and collect freebies in the game. Some legendary items can also be obtained using these codes.

This article lists all the working codes in Drone Swarm Simulator for December 2022, along with instructions on how to redeem them.

Active codes in Roblox Drone Swarm Simulator for December 2022

The codes listed below grant various boosts to power up your game or just coins to help you get better flying machines. You must redeem them as quickly as possible before they stop working and expire without any prior notice.

riseup - Phoenix Drone

FLEX - damage Boost

LIKEGEMS - Gems Boost

DiamondNose - Gem Boost

BossBoost - free rewards

FeelingLucky - free rewards

YummyOats - free rewards

Coinchaser - free rewards

Release - 500 Coins

Inactive codes in Roblox Drone Swarm Simulator for December 2022

Fortunately for players, Roblox Drone Swarm Simulator has no expired codes as of December 2022.

How to redeem Drone Swarm Simulator codes in Roblox

Here is a step-by-step guide on how to redeem all the active codes in Roblox Drone Swarm Simulator:

Open Drone Swarm Simulator on the playing device

Click on the Twitter button that is located on the side of the screen

Copy a code from the list above.

Paste the copied code into the text box

Hit the Redeem button to collect your reward

For a safe and secure redemption process, it's best to copy the codes and paste them into the text box instead of manually typing them.

