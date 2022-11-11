Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes for November 2022: Diamonds, Cash, and items

In Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2, players get the opportunity to design the restaurant of their dreams and serve customized recipes that will have loyal customers from the entire metaverse walk right back in whenever they get hungry.

Players can feel free to expand the restaurant chain to their heart's desire and become the ultimate monopoly in the digital world. They can play around with cuisines from all over the world and serve their customers hot dishes. They can even hang around at a friend's diner and see what they're cooking.

Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes are ready to be served. Players who are new to the game can get a head start by redeeming these codes to receive Diamonds, Cash, and items that can be put to good use when establishing their restaurant business empire.

Get free Diamonds, Cash, and items using these Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes in November 2022

Active codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Below is a list of working codes as of November 2022 that will grant players accessories to grow their restaurant empire:

light it up – Redeem to receive Wire Frame Lights

ocean – Redeem to receive a Dolphin item

razorfishgaming – Redeem to receive 250 Cash

Inactive codes in Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2

Below is a list of inactive codes as of November 2022 that do not work for Roblox Restaurant Tycoon 2 anymore:

calamari – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

presents – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

meep – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

dino – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

newmap2020 – Redeem to receive 15 Diamonds

bored – Redeem to receive 15 Diamonds

teamtrees – Redeem to receive 25 Diamonds

Parmesan – Redeem to receive 10 Cash

paella – Redeem to receive 25 Diamonds

drinks – Redeem to receive 20 Cash

ghostlygreetings – Redeem to receive 20 Cash

goldenowl2019 – Redeem to receive 30 Diamonds

Luigi – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

spooky – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

snowflake – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

fall2019 – Redeem to receive 20 Diamonds

How to redeem codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2

You can follow these simple steps to redeem all the codes in Restaurant Tycoon 2:

Launch the Roblox game and load into Restaurant Tycoon 2.

Click the shop icon at the bottom of your screen.

Click the "YouTube" button.

Copy a code and paste it in the field that reads "Type Code Here."

Press the "Claim" button to receive the rewards.

You will immediately receive the rewards upon redeeming the codes. However, Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive, and you will need to re-check the code before hitting the enter button. You are advised to copy and paste the codes from the list above during the redemption procedure.

