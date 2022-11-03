Drift Paradise codes in Roblox: Free cash (November 2022)

Roblox Drift Paradise is a racing simulator game on the platform. Players get to collect cars, participate in races, and just drive around. That being said, they can redeem codes published by the creators to get extra cash and buy new cars.

@x_plxsma created Drift Paradise on December 10, 2018, and due to its popular genre, the game is seeing a lot of traffic. Furthermore, it has recorded 99.8 million visits and 15k likes.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

Active codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

These are the active codes in the game:

150klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15,000 cash

spookyseason - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20,000 cash

Players can find detailed steps on how to redeem codes below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

These codes don't work in the game anymore:

100klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10,000 cash

10mplayers - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cash

110klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive Free cash

120klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 12,000 cash

130klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 13,000 cash

140klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 14,000 cash

1mgroupmembers - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cash

2mgroupmembers - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20,000 cash

80klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 8,000 cash

90klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 9,000 cash

easter - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cash

happynewyear - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 20,000 cash

instagram - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cash

massiveupdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,500 cash

merrychristmas - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 15,000 cash

races - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive cash

tokyodrift - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 2,500 cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Drift Paradise

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using the username and password.

Once logged in, start the Roblox game.

The game might take a few minutes to load. You can download the desktop app to reduce the loading time.

Once loaded, click on Play and choose any one of the maps.

Select the Car button to see a pop-up window appear.

In the text box, enter an active code from the list.

Click on Redeem code to end the process.

If players see an error, they should restart the game and try again.

How to get more codes in Roblox Drift Paradise?

Every time they reach a milestone, such as a specified number of likes or visitors on their social media accounts, the creators issue new codes. By following the developers on Twitter, players may stay up to speed with these updates.

To stay informed and interact with others, they can also sign up for the Drift Paradise Discord server.

