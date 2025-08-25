Roblox_Egor Simulator: A beginner's guide

Roblox_Egor Simulator is an intense speed-centric Roblox experience focused on the mysterious fictional Robloxian Egor, also known as Robert Ego. In this simulator, players step into a sprawling flat world with the ability to battle, race, and multiply their velocity to outrageous levels. The game challenges gamers to chase endless speed records and establish dominance on the leaderboards.

This experience has a fairly simple premise; however, some newbies may avoid this title because of the lack of tutorials in the beginning. This guide provides a fundamental overview of the game and its mechanics.

A beginner's guide to Roblox_Egor Simulator

Primary gameplay

Achieve extreme speeds in Roblox_Egor Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Players begin their journey at the spawn area after stepping into the shoes of the legendary Egor, who is known for his extreme strength, speed, and flight ability. This game tries to encapsulate that and help players see the world through his eyes, and it does that well. From the onset, the objective is clear: train, compete, and push your limits until you become the fastest and strongest Robloxian alive.

In Roblox_Egor Simulator, speed is measured in miles per hour (MPH), while distance is tracked in studs, allowing players to visualize their immense progress as they dash across the flat world.

Travel countless miles at lightspeed on the flat world in Roblox_Egor Simulator (Image via Roblox)

Players must prove their worth in the Ring of Fire and the Racing Arena, as both locations provide opportunities to gain permanent speed multipliers by competing against others. The Ring of Fire rewards combat victories, granting a 1.05x speed multiplier per kill, while the Race Arena gives a more significant 1.25x multiplier for placing first in a race.

Beyond these activities, the game’s core loop revolves around continuously running across the flat map to stack speed, covering thousands of studs as your MPH increases into superhuman territory.

Pro tips and tricks

Partake in races and place first to obtain a 1.25x speed multiplier (Image via Roblox)

If you are just starting, it’s essential to focus on balancing passive speed building with consistently running around the map, as running long distances will gradually increase your pace. However, the true boosts come from multipliers, and participating in races is one of the most efficient methods to accelerate growth, as the 1.25x multiplier compounds over time.

Take out enemies in the Ring of Fire to gain 1.05x speed multipliers per takedown (Image via Roblox)

Meanwhile, battles in the Ring of Fire can also stack impressive boosts, especially for skilled fighters who can rack up multiple kills. The higher your base speed before entering, the more significant the multiplier becomes, making these duels high risk but high reward.

Speed multipliers

Purchase speed multipliers with Robux to gain an edge over your enemies in races (Image via Roblox)

The heart of Roblox_Egor Simulator lies in its stackable multipliers, although achievable via grinding in the game, the pay-to-win options offer insane value. These Robux-exclusive options are displayed prominently at the bottom right of the screen and range from basic 2x boosts all the way to an astronomical 131072x multiplier.

Speed multipliers obtained through microtransactions give players faster progression and let them push the game’s speed limits even further. And because these multipliers stack, the potential for exponential growth is enormous. This system allows both casual players and heavy spenders to scale up at their own pace while keeping the thrill of hitting record-breaking speeds alive.

FAQs on Roblox_Egor Simulator

Who is Egor in Roblox_Egor Simulator?

Egor, also known as Robert Ego, is a fictional Roblox character featured in Roblox Cities lore. He is the central figure inspiring this game's theme.

How do you get speed in Roblox_Egor Simulator?

You earn speed by running across the world, winning races, defeating players in the Ring of Fire, and stacking multipliers.

What do multipliers do in the game?

Multipliers exponentially increase your current speed and stack with each other, meaning you can combine them with event bonuses for insane growth.

Can you play without spending Robux?

Yes, players can still grind naturally by running, racing, and fighting. However, Robux purchases accelerate progress significantly through higher multipliers.

What is the maximum speed possible?

With high-tier multipliers, victories, and kill streaks combined, speeds can reach over 10 billion+ MPH and beyond, letting players travel incredible distances across the flat world.

