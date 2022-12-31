Roblox Encounters codes for December 2022: Free crystals, keys, and more

The fighting game Roblox Encounters was released by Voldex in September 2021. Out of 163 million visitors, more than 500,000 users have added this game to their favorites. The game offers a range of Champions and tactics.

In Roblox Encounters, players will have the opportunity to play with different characters, each with unique abilities.

They can also unlock exclusive skins and cosmetics, allowing them to customize their fighters and stand out from the rest.

Users can also choose from a variety of different game modes, such as Team Deathmatch, Capture the Flag, and more.

Another great feature of Encounters is its various game modes. Aside from the regular 2v2, 4v4, and FFA modes, the game also offers two exclusive game modes.

The first is called "Brawl" mode, where one can combat up to eight players in a free-for-all battle. The second mode is called "Boss Fights," where fighters can battle against computer-controlled bosses.

Codes are a form of free reward or gift that can be unlocked in the game. These codes can be used to gain access to certain in-game items and stores, such as exclusive avatars, new items, and special discounts.

These codes are released by the game’s developers from time to time in order to celebrate certain milestones in the game, such as new updates or events.

Utilize these Roblox Encounters codes to get free crystals, keys, and more in January 2023

List of Active codes in Roblox Encounters

There are a number of Roblox Encounters codes that are currently available to use. Here’s a list of some of the latest codes and what they can be used for:

250K LIKES! - Use this code to obtain free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain free rewards. 225K LIKES! - Use this code to obtain free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain free rewards. 200KL - Use this code to obtain free rewards.

- Use this code to obtain free rewards. 200KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 515 Crystals.

- Use this code to obtain 515 Crystals. IKES - Use this code to obtain 515 Crystals.

- Use this code to obtain 515 Crystals. 150KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 1000 Crystals.

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Crystals. 100KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 500 Crystals, 1 Conqueror Ticket and 1 Conquerer Orb.

- Use this code to obtain 500 Crystals, 1 Conqueror Ticket and 1 Conquerer Orb. 75KLIKES - Use this code to obtain 2000 Crystals.

- Use this code to obtain 2000 Crystals. FFA - Use this code to obtain a Key.

List of Inactive codes in Roblox Encounters

Only two codes have become inactive for the new year. If users have never redeemed them before, they might attempt them now because the codes might still be valid for such accounts:

SKILLDIFF - Use this code to obtain 1000 Crystals

- Use this code to obtain 1000 Crystals 1V1 - Use this code to obtain a Key

How to redeem all the Roblox Encounters codes

Simply follow the instructions below to complete the simple process of redeeming codes in Encounters.

Start the Encounters game on your preferred playing device.

On the left side of the screen, press the Twitter icon.

Enter a functional code in the resulting pop-up.

Press Enter.

Get your benefits now.

When manually inputting the codes, you must double-check them for grammatical and typographical errors.

You can just copy and paste the codes during the redemption process. This approach is not only error-free but also quicker.

