Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes for January 2023: Free boosts, pets, and more

Roblox Strongman Simulator explores the unique world of virtual training. It is a game that allows individuals to experience strength training from the convenience of their own homes.

The game is a simple workout simulator that requires players to drag items across the line in order to gain energy. This energy can then be used at the virtual gym to increase strength and the player’s stats. The game also features some simple physics-based puzzles that require players to move obstacles to reach new areas.

Roblox Strongman Simulator doesn’t require players to use any particular strategy and is a simple workout simulation game. Players don’t need to focus on specific exercises or techniques to gain strength or progress in the game. Instead, they are free to explore the virtual world, looking for items to drag around and puzzles to solve.

Free codes released by the game's developers are still available for those looking to progress in the game. These codes can be redeemed to receive boosts, gifts, and pets. Additionally, players can save Robux for premium items and game passes.

Utilize these Roblox Strongman Simulator codes to get free boosts, pets, and more in January 2023

List of active codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Here is a list of all the working Strongman Simulator codes that also hand out free orbs. Players should redeem them as soon as possible before they expire:

HOLIDAY - Use this code to obtain 2x Workout for 10 minutes.

- Use this code to obtain 2x Workout for 10 minutes. 100M - Use this code to obtain a Boost

- Use this code to obtain a Boost 10m - Use this code to obtain an x2 Energy Boost for 10 Minutes.

- Use this code to obtain an x2 Energy Boost for 10 Minutes. 25k - Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 10 Minutes.

- Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 10 Minutes. 1500likes - Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes.

- Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes. 5000likes - Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes.

- Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes. 10000 - Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes.

- Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes. strongman - Use this code to obtain a Rare Rubber Ducky Pet.

- Use this code to obtain a Rare Rubber Ducky Pet. 400M - Use this code to obtain a Reward.

- Use this code to obtain a Reward. Chad - Use this code to obtain a Duck Pet.

Inactive codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

The codes listed below are no longer valid in the Strongman Simulator. However, there is no harm in trying them out in case they are still redeemable for that specific account:

season1 - Use this code to obtain 2x energy boost for 10 minutes.

- Use this code to obtain 2x energy boost for 10 minutes. 1000likes - Use this code to obtain a Boost

- Use this code to obtain a Boost 500likes - Use this code to obtain x2 Energy Boost for 5 Minutes.

How to redeem all the active codes Strongman Simulator codes in Roblox

Following the procedures listed below will allow players to use all the codes in the Roblox Strongman Simulator:

Open the game in Roblox.

On the screen, select the Twitter button.

On the left side of the screen, this is located.

Now a text box will appear in a new window.

To enter the above codes in this text field, type or copy them.

Press Enter to get your free rewards and Enjoy the reward

After receiving a code, players simply need to enter it into the game. Depending on the game, they may need to select a specific area or menu to redeem the code. It is important to double-check that the letters and numbers are correct, as many codes are case-sensitive. After entering the code, players will immediately receive their rewards. To avoid any errors, it is advised to copy and paste each code.

