Roblox Epic Miner Simulator code for January 2023: Free Power

Welcome to the world of Roblox Epic Miner Simulator, where players can become the most successful miners in the world. This game lets players take up a pickaxe and explore the depths of mine shafts to uncover rare ores that can be sold for a big payday. With each ore that gamers discover, they can upgrade their tools and unlock new areas with even better resources.

They can also find unique gems and artifacts that can be sold for a huge profit. However, the quest for such items can make them run into dangerous monsters and traps.

Players may use free active codes to get freebies like minerals, boosts, auto-farms, and other items in the game. However, unfortunately, there's only one of them available currently. The active code for January 2023 has been provided in the next section.

Active and inactive codes Roblox Epic Miner Simulator for January 2023

Active codes in Roblox Epic Miner Simulator

This active code will provide players with Power that they can use to level up in the game quickly: Y962IFZ - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x Power. To celebrate the upcoming patch update and in-game event, additional codes will be made accessible.

Inactive codes in Roblox Epic Miner Simulator

Regrettably, many codes in Roblox Epic Miner Simulator are no longer active and won't work in the game:

PSZJNFW - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto Sell

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto Sell UFNHEES - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x Sell Value

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x Sell Value 2DH2PS5 - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Sell

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Sell ADTK2YU - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm 5LYPBLI - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm A7QB6CT - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x Sell Value

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of 2x Sell Value JDPZWGV - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm

- Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm 2XD2WA4 - Use this code to obtain 30 minutes of Auto-Farm

How to redeem all active codes in Roblox Epic Miner Simulator

To use a code, you have to enter it in the relevant text box in-game. This can be done by following these easy steps:

Press the red CODES button in Roblox Epic Miner Simulator, which is located on the left side of the screen.

In the Enter Code box, insert the active code provided earlier.

Click the REDEEM button to receive your reward.

The active code can be entered into the text box manually. However, since doing so always involves the risk of getting a letter or a number wrong, it is therefore recommended to copy and paste it. This will ensure no errors are made when using the code.

What does Roblox Epic Miner Simulator offer?

As soon as the game begins, players are presented with a tutorial where they learn the fundamentals of mining and using several tools needed to make progress in the title. Users will begin Epic Miner Simulator with a simple pickaxe and upgrade it as they advance in the game. Gamers will be able to purchase various enhancements for this item as well, such as a drill bit or a flamethrower, which will help them blast through tougher rocks.

Once they have enough cash, players can invest in additional machineries, like a cart or a winch, which will make it easier for them to get resources to the surface. Moreover, they will be able to buy equipment that will aid in the discovery of buried ores and artifacts.

