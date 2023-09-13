Roblox Eternal Tower Defense codes: Gems (September 2023)

Roblox Eternal Tower Defense is a mesmerizing gaming world created by the amazing team at Komplex Studio. This immersive experience has racked up an impressive 2,431 likes since its release on April 8, 2023, and has attracted a mind-boggling 1.6 million devoted players. Despite the lack of explicit age restrictions, 4,429 devoted players have already added the game to their favorites list.

The game provides a versatile and entertaining gameplay experience with the option to host up to 15 players on the public server or choose free private servers with friends.

Players are encouraged to summon their favorite anime characters and set out on daring adventures in this amazing anime-inspired game. Collaboration is essential because friends may band together, sharing their plans and ideas.

Players can work to become the game's most powerful force by climbing the leaderboards. It's time to gather some courage and set off on an amazing journey because the Eternal is home to difficult waves of opponents and powerful bosses.

Active codes in Roblox Eternal Tower Defense

Here are the active codes in this popular game:

1MVisits! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get Gems

SorryForShutdown - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems

UPDATE0.5! - Players can redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Gems

Existing players can follow the developer's social media accounts and Roblox group for more such codes and free rewards. Also, as the codes are highly case-sensitive, ensure to input them exactly as mentioned, to redeem the rewards.

Expired codes in Roblox Eternal Tower Defense

The below codes have stopped working in the game:

100KVisits! - Players were able to redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems.

10KVisits! - Players were able to redeem this code in the game to get 1,750 Gems.

200KVisits! - Players were able to redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems.

300KVisits - Players were able to redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems.

RELEASE! - Players were able to redeem this code in the game to get 500 Gems.

Not just this roleplay game, but all the Roblox game developers do not share the expiry date of the codes. It's best to redeem them as soon as they are published.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Eternal Tower Defense

You can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the Roblox application on your preferred device: Begin by opening the application on your chosen device, whether it's a laptop, Android smartphone, or iOS device. Sign in to your account: Use your self-created username and password to log in to your Roblox account. Search for the game: In the search box, type the name of the game and press the enter key. The game should now appear in the search results. Start the game and allow a few minutes for it to load. Alternatively, you can bypass this waiting period by switching to the desktop app. Access the game page: You will now be on the main game page. Locate and click on the "Code" icon situated on the left-hand side of the screen. Open the code input window: After selecting the "Code" option, a new pop-up window will appear. Enter the code: In this pop-up window, you will see a text box where you can input the code. Make sure to copy and paste an active code into this space. Redeem the code: Finally, hit the enter key. By doing so, you will promptly receive the advertised benefits associated with the code.

Anime games on Roblox

On the platform, anime games are well-liked because they appeal to a devoted fanbase. Players can frequently interact with their favorite anime characters and settings in these games thanks to their immersive experiences.

Many players are drawn into these virtual worlds by anime's aesthetic appeal, storyline, and distinctive art forms. Popular anime properties can also be creatively adapted on Roblox thanks to the user-generated content, which increases their appeal and boosts their popularity on the platform.