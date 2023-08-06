Roblox Banana Eats is a gripping horror game created by RyCitrus, suitable for players aged nine years and older. Participants in this fascinating challenge must avoid the unrelenting Banana, work out hidden puzzles, and bravely make their way out of the room through unlocked doors. The question remains, can one survive the pursuit of the killer banana?

With an incredible 573.9 million visits since its launch on November 22, 2019, Banana Eats has had remarkable success. The game's amazing reception, garnering 375,000 likes from users, further supports its popularity.

The severity increases as individuals or groups work together to face the frightening trials, with a server capacity cap of 10 players.

Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats

Listed below are the active codes within the Roblox horror game, affording players the opportunity to avail themselves of various benefits and gain a competitive edge during gameplay:

CINCO - The code is redeemed by player for 200 Coins

LOLHOO - The code is redeemed by player for Laughing Banana Skin

MELTING - The code is redeemed by player for Orange Cream Popsicle

Inactive codes in Roblox Banana Eats

These codes have expired or reached their usage limit, and they can no longer be redeemed to claim the associated rewards:

100MILLION - Was redeemed for a free Beacon

15KFOLLOWERS - Was redeemed for a Blue Moldy Banana

200MILLION - Was redeemed for Banana Skin

300MILLION - Was redeemed for Banana Skin

400MILLION - Was redeemed for a sinister Gold Skin

BANANAISHERE - Was redeemed for a free Party Peely Skin

BANANALOVES - Was redeemed for Chocolates Skin

BANANASPLIT150 - Was redeemed for a free Peel Beacon

BIGUPDATES2021 - Was redeemed for a free Snow Peel Skin

BOO - Was redeemed for a Beacon

BOONANAEATS - Was redeemed for a Peel-O-Lantern trap

BUGOFF - Was redeemed for free Coins

CHOCOLATE - Was redeemed for White Chocolate Skin

DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - Was redeemed for a free Dipped Banana Beacon

FANCYPANCAKE - Was redeemed for a Waffle Beacon

FREEBEANS - Was redeemed for a free Banana Skin

FREECOINS - Was redeemed for 100 Coins

FREECOINSS - Was redeemed for 200 Coins

FREELOOT - Was redeemed for 200 Coins

FRIDAY - Was redeemed for 200 Coins

GLITTEREVERYWHERE - Was redeemed for a Sparkle Teal Beacon

GLITTERPUMPKIN - Was redeemed for the Sparkle Orange Pumpkin

HALFBILLION - Was redeemed for a Banana’s Aurora Skin

HAPPYBIRTHDAY - Was redeemed for Birthday Banana Skin

HAPPYBIRTHDAYY - Was redeemed for Rotten Banana Skin

HAPPYHOLIDAYS - Was redeemed for Banana Skin

HEARTS - Was redeemed for Peel of Hearts

LUCKYBEACON - Was redeemed for Beacon Skin

LUCKYPEEL - Was redeemed for Lucky Peel Skin

MORECOINS - Was redeemed for free Coins

NEWMAP - Was redeemed for 100 Coins

NEWMAPP - Was redeemed for a free beacon

NEWMAPSOON - Was redeemed for a free Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin

PINK - Was redeemed for a free beacon

QUARTERBILLION - Was redeemed for Beacon Skin

SNOWDAYS - Was redeemed for a free Snowman Banana Skin

SPARECHANGE - Was redeemed for 50 Coins

SPAREDOUBLOONS - Was redeemed for 300 Coins

SUMMER - Was redeemed for 250 Coins

THANKFUL - Was redeemed for 250 Coins

THATEGGPLANTCOLOR - Was redeemed for a Code Purple Beacon

THEGOLDENPEELS - Was redeemed for a free Golden Skin

Players can avoid accidentally trying to redeem expired Roblox codes by reviewing the list of codes that have already been redeemed.

What is the process for redeeming codes in Roblox Banana Eats?

Mentioned below is a step-by-step guide on how existing players can redeem active codes in Roblox Banana Eats:

Start the game and wait for it to fully load.

Look at the bottom of the screen and click on the Codes button.

Copy and paste an active code in the space visible now

Finally, click on the Redeem button.

When a player clicks the “Redeem” button, rewards are often applied almost instantly, and they should appear in their account immediately.