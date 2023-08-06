Roblox Banana Eats is a gripping horror game created by RyCitrus, suitable for players aged nine years and older. Participants in this fascinating challenge must avoid the unrelenting Banana, work out hidden puzzles, and bravely make their way out of the room through unlocked doors. The question remains, can one survive the pursuit of the killer banana?
With an incredible 573.9 million visits since its launch on November 22, 2019, Banana Eats has had remarkable success. The game's amazing reception, garnering 375,000 likes from users, further supports its popularity.
The severity increases as individuals or groups work together to face the frightening trials, with a server capacity cap of 10 players.
Active codes in Roblox Banana Eats
Listed below are the active codes within the Roblox horror game, affording players the opportunity to avail themselves of various benefits and gain a competitive edge during gameplay:
- CINCO - The code is redeemed by player for 200 Coins
- LOLHOO - The code is redeemed by player for Laughing Banana Skin
- MELTING - The code is redeemed by player for Orange Cream Popsicle
Inactive codes in Roblox Banana Eats
These codes have expired or reached their usage limit, and they can no longer be redeemed to claim the associated rewards:
- 100MILLION - Was redeemed for a free Beacon
- 15KFOLLOWERS - Was redeemed for a Blue Moldy Banana
- 200MILLION - Was redeemed for Banana Skin
- 300MILLION - Was redeemed for Banana Skin
- 400MILLION - Was redeemed for a sinister Gold Skin
- BANANAISHERE - Was redeemed for a free Party Peely Skin
- BANANALOVES - Was redeemed for Chocolates Skin
- BANANASPLIT150 - Was redeemed for a free Peel Beacon
- BIGUPDATES2021 - Was redeemed for a free Snow Peel Skin
- BOO - Was redeemed for a Beacon
- BOONANAEATS - Was redeemed for a Peel-O-Lantern trap
- BUGOFF - Was redeemed for free Coins
- CHOCOLATE - Was redeemed for White Chocolate Skin
- DIPPINGINTOINSANITY - Was redeemed for a free Dipped Banana Beacon
- FANCYPANCAKE - Was redeemed for a Waffle Beacon
- FREEBEANS - Was redeemed for a free Banana Skin
- FREECOINS - Was redeemed for 100 Coins
- FREECOINSS - Was redeemed for 200 Coins
- FREELOOT - Was redeemed for 200 Coins
- FRIDAY - Was redeemed for 200 Coins
- GLITTEREVERYWHERE - Was redeemed for a Sparkle Teal Beacon
- GLITTERPUMPKIN - Was redeemed for the Sparkle Orange Pumpkin
- HALFBILLION - Was redeemed for a Banana’s Aurora Skin
- HAPPYBIRTHDAY - Was redeemed for Birthday Banana Skin
- HAPPYBIRTHDAYY - Was redeemed for Rotten Banana Skin
- HAPPYHOLIDAYS - Was redeemed for Banana Skin
- HEARTS - Was redeemed for Peel of Hearts
- LUCKYBEACON - Was redeemed for Beacon Skin
- LUCKYPEEL - Was redeemed for Lucky Peel Skin
- MORECOINS - Was redeemed for free Coins
- NEWMAP - Was redeemed for 100 Coins
- NEWMAPP - Was redeemed for a free beacon
- NEWMAPSOON - Was redeemed for a free Canned Peanuts Beacon Skin
- PINK - Was redeemed for a free beacon
- QUARTERBILLION - Was redeemed for Beacon Skin
- SNOWDAYS - Was redeemed for a free Snowman Banana Skin
- SPARECHANGE - Was redeemed for 50 Coins
- SPAREDOUBLOONS - Was redeemed for 300 Coins
- SUMMER - Was redeemed for 250 Coins
- THANKFUL - Was redeemed for 250 Coins
- THATEGGPLANTCOLOR - Was redeemed for a Code Purple Beacon
- THEGOLDENPEELS - Was redeemed for a free Golden Skin
Players can avoid accidentally trying to redeem expired Roblox codes by reviewing the list of codes that have already been redeemed.
What is the process for redeeming codes in Roblox Banana Eats?
Mentioned below is a step-by-step guide on how existing players can redeem active codes in Roblox Banana Eats:
- Start the game and wait for it to fully load.
- Look at the bottom of the screen and click on the Codes button.
- Copy and paste an active code in the space visible now
- Finally, click on the Redeem button.
When a player clicks the “Redeem” button, rewards are often applied almost instantly, and they should appear in their account immediately.