Roblox Pixel Piece codes (February 2023)

Roblox Pixel Piece is an anime-inspired action role-playing game. Players can level up and develop their skills as a pirate to get stronger. The game has an open-world theme similar to Minecraft, where adventure is just around the corner. Players get to battle other opponents or strong bosses on every map.

They can redeem active codes for free gold, spins, and other rewards. With gold, players can buy items from the game shop, while spins are used to adapt to a power type.

For more codes, they can follow the creator's Twitter account, @WorldUpTeam1.

Active codes in Roblox Pixel Piece

Listed below are the active Roblox codes in the game:

60kLikes! - This active code can be redeemed to get 2k Gold

DFSIR! - This active code can be redeemed to get 1 Hour of DF Notifier

UPDATE1FIX1 - This active code can be redeemed to get 5 Spins

UPDATE1 - This active code can be redeemed to get 5 Spins

UseCodeDessi - This active code can be redeemed to get 10 Spins

Expired codes in Roblox Pixel Piece

The following codes don't work anymore. If players see a code on this list, they can move on to the next one:

COOLBELI! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 2000 Gold and 2x Beli boost

CrazyBeli - This inactive code was redeemed to get 2x Beli

dfnotifier2hr! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 1 hour DF Notifier

dropstuff - This inactive code was redeemed to get 2000 Gold and 2x drop rate

GiveMeADrop - This inactive code was redeemed to get 2x Drop Rate

HitNoti - This inactive code was redeemed to get DF Notifier

NOTIFYME! - This inactive code was redeemed to get two hours of DF Notifier

RaceRolla - This inactive code was redeemed to get 5 Race Spins

RELEASE! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 500 Gold

RESET0.5 - This inactive code was redeemed to get Stat Reset

RESET0.5AGAIN - This inactive code was redeemed to get Stat Reset

RESETPOINTS - This inactive code was redeemed to reset stats

RESETPOINTSS - This inactive code was redeemed to reset stats

RESETPOINTSSS - This inactive code was redeemed to reset stats

RESETPOINTS123 - This inactive code was redeemed to reset stats

resetstats! - This inactive code was redeemed to reset stats

Sorry! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 25 Spins

Sorry1.2! - This inactive code was redeemed to get Spins

Sorry2! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 20 Race Spins

sorryforthis! - This inactive code was redeemed to reset stats

sorryforthisNew! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 2000 Gold and experience boost

WoopWop! - This inactive code was redeemed to get 2k Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Pixel Piece?

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.

Press the M key on your keyboard to open the menu window.

Scroll down to the Settings tab.

You should see a text box here. Enter the code exactly as it appears.

Lastly, hit the Confirm button to complete the process.

If the code does not go through on the first attempt, restart the Roblox game and try again. If everything goes well, the rewards will be added to your account immediately.

