Roblox Jailbreak codes (February 2023)

Roblox Jailbreak is a 12-time award-winning video game where players can plan a robbery or apprehend criminals. Adding to this, they can enjoy operating amazing vehicles like fancy cars and deadly helicopters. They will be hooked on to the game as the developers keep posting updates to keep things fresh and interesting.

While most popular games on Roblox stop posting free codes, Jailbreak seems to keep up with the tradition by giving away free materials every now and then. Players can also follow the creators of the game on Twitter or join the Discord community for more codes and the latest updates.

Active codes in Roblox Jailbreak

Listed below is the only code that is currently active in the game:

Winter22 - This active code can be redeemed by plaayers for 12,000 Cash

Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Jailbreak

The following codes do not work anymore and players should avoid trying to use them:

4years - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 cash

5Days - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 7,500 Cash

Balance - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 6,000 Cash

cargo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get7,500 Cash

countdown - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get5,000 Cash

doggo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 7,500 Cash

FALL2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 cash

fall2021 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

feb2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

fivemillionlikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get rewards

hyperchrome - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

march2021 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

memes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5K Bucks

minimustang - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

MOLTEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

museum - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

NPC - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

onehour - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get25,000 Cash

privatejet - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

Season10 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

SOLIDGOLDWOOO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

stayhealthy - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

summervibes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 7,500 Cash

thesafeupdate1 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 12,000 Cash

thesafeupdate2 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 12,000 Cash

TOW - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash

Winter - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

WinterUpdate2021 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash

Roblox Jailbreak guide: How to redeem the codes for free bonuses

If you do not know how to redeem the free codes, follow the easy steps given below:

Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.

Select your role as a policeman or a prisoner.

Go near any ATM and a pop-up window should appear.

Enter the code and click on the Redeem button.

If the codes are entered correctly and everything goes right, the rewards will be credited to your Roblox account immediately.

