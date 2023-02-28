Roblox Jailbreak codes (February 2023)

Roblox Jailbreak is a 12-time award-winning video game where players can plan a robbery or apprehend criminals. Adding to this, they can enjoy operating amazing vehicles like fancy cars and deadly helicopters. They will be hooked on to the game as the developers keep posting updates to keep things fresh and interesting.
While most popular games on Roblox stop posting free codes, Jailbreak seems to keep up with the tradition by giving away free materials every now and then. Players can also follow the creators of the game on Twitter or join the Discord community for more codes and the latest updates.
Roblox players can redeem free codes in Jailbreak
Active codes in Roblox Jailbreak
Listed below is the only code that is currently active in the game:
- Winter22 - This active code can be redeemed by plaayers for 12,000 Cash
Players can see the detailed steps on how to redeem the free code further in this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Jailbreak
The following codes do not work anymore and players should avoid trying to use them:
- 4years - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 cash
- 5Days - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 7,500 Cash
- Balance - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 6,000 Cash
- cargo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get7,500 Cash
- countdown - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get5,000 Cash
- doggo - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 7,500 Cash
- FALL2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 cash
- fall2021 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
- feb2020 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- fivemillionlikes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get rewards
- hyperchrome - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- march2021 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
- memes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5K Bucks
- minimustang - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- MOLTEN - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- museum - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
- NPC - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- onehour - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get25,000 Cash
- privatejet - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- Season10 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- SOLIDGOLDWOOO - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
- stayhealthy - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
- summervibes - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 7,500 Cash
- thesafeupdate1 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 12,000 Cash
- thesafeupdate2 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 12,000 Cash
- TOW - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 10,000 Cash
- Winter - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
- WinterUpdate2021 - This inactive code was redeemed in the game to get 5,000 Cash
Roblox Jailbreak guide: How to redeem the codes for free bonuses
If you do not know how to redeem the free codes, follow the easy steps given below:
- Start the game as usual and wait for it to load.
- Select your role as a policeman or a prisoner.
- Go near any ATM and a pop-up window should appear.
- Enter the code and click on the Redeem button.
If the codes are entered correctly and everything goes right, the rewards will be credited to your Roblox account immediately.