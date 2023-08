Roblox Fighters Era 2 codes (August 2023): Free resets, rolls, and more 

Roblox Fighters Era 2 is an RPG title where you can embark on adventures with a choice of characters (classes), weapons, spells, and other items. You can also explore different maps and complete various missions to receive special awards and in-game resources. If you seek more power, you can learn fighting styles that will make you more lethal in combat.

However, for extra help, you can redeem the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are very simple to redeem and can help new players become formidable warriors within a short time.

Active codes in Roblox Fighters Era 2

Activate the codes listed below with haste, as they may expire before the next patch update.

ServerReset_8 – Redeem code for free rewards (Latest)

Free_Rolls2 – Redeem code for rolls (Latest)

Free_Rolls1 – Redeem code for rolls (Latest)

Update_0.5 – Redeem code for free rewards (Latest)

SorryForRobloxBadModeration – Redeem code for free rewards

ServerReset_7 – Redeem code for rolls

4000_1 – Redeem code for free rolls

4000_2 – Redeem code for a skill reset

4000_3 – Redeem code for a style reset

Sorry_Rolls2 – Redeem code for rolls

Sorry_Rolls – Redeem code for rolls

3500_1 – Redeem code for rolls

3500_2 – Redeem code for a skill reset

3500_3 – Redeem code for a style reset

ServerReset_6 – Redeem code for free rolls

3000_1 – Redeem code for rolls

3000_2 – Redeem code for a skill reset

3000_3 – Redeem code for a style reset

ServerReset_5 – Redeem code for free rolls

2500_1 – Redeem code for rolls

2500_2 – Redeem code for skill reset

2500_3 – Redeem code for style reset

ServerReset_4 – Redeem code for free rolls

ServerReset_3 – Redeem code for free rewards

2000_1 – Redeem code for rolls

2000_2 – Redeem code for style reset

2000_3 – Redeem code for skill reset

1500_1 – Redeem code for rolls

1500_2 – Redeem code for style reset

1500_3 – Redeem code for skill reset

ServerReset_2 – Redeem code for free rewards

1000_1 – Redeem code for rolls

1000_2 – Redeem code for skill reset

1000_3 – Redeem code for style reset

ServerResetCode_1 – Redeem code for free rewards

500_1 – Redeem code for rolls

500_2 – Redeem code for style reset

500_3 – Redeem code for skill reset

Hotfix_1 – Redeem code for x3 Trait rolls and x2 Clan rolls

Public_Release – Redeem code for Style Reset and Skill Reset

Wave_Release – Redeem code for x5 Trait rolls and x3 Clan rolls

Inactive codes in Roblox Fighting Era 2

Fortunately, three old codes have gone invalid in Roblox Fighting Era 2. You can expect new codes in future in-game updates and events.

SorryForBugs – Redeem code for free rewards

Fix_1 – Redeem code for free rewards

NewTraitRollCode – Redeem code for free rewards

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Fighting Era 2

Follow the simple steps outlined below to activate a Roblox code within a few minutes:

Start the game and stay on the main menu

Click the "ENTER CODE" dialog box on the right side of the main menu

Now, copy any active code from the list above and paste it into the text box

Press the "Enter" button on your keyboard to activate the code right away.

As Roblox codes are case-sensitive, avoid typos and spelling mistakes during the redemption procedure.