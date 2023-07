Roblox Final Tower Defense codes (August 2023): Free Credits, XP, and more 

Roblox Final Tower Defense features famous anime characters in an RPG-based tower defense strategy gameplay. Players must defend their strongholds against powerful enemies on the map to earn in-game rewards and experience. Additionally, they must create their own elite combat squad comprising of the finest in-game hero units. New players will initially struggle as they lack the best defensive equipment and units. That's when they must use the promo codes issued by the devs.

These codes are quite simple to redeem and offer users free Credits (in-game resources), experience, and resets. Interested readers can scroll ahead to learn more about the active codes in Roblox Final Tower Defense.

Active codes in Roblox Final Tower Defense

Players can take their time in redeeming the active codes featured below, as they won't expire any time soon.

FreeUnit! – Redeem code for a Free Unit (Latest)

– Redeem code for a Free Unit (Latest) FTDFULLRELEASE! – Redeem code for Damage Task Reset (Latest)

– Redeem code for Damage Task Reset (Latest) FTDCREDS! – Redeem code for 8,000 Credits (Latest)

– Redeem code for 8,000 Credits (Latest) ApexSaysSorry – Redeem code for 3000 Credits, 500 XP, & Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code for 3000 Credits, 500 XP, & Reset Damage Task REOPENING – Redeem code for 1000 Credits & 500 XP

– Redeem code for 1000 Credits & 500 XP ShisuiW! – Redeem code for Damage Task Reset

– Redeem code for Damage Task Reset Kakashi! – Redeem code for 4500 Credits

– Redeem code for 4500 Credits Shisui! – Redeem code for Damage Task Reset

– Redeem code for Damage Task Reset ShisuiSoon! – Redeem code for 4,500 Credits

– Redeem code for 4,500 Credits KakashiSoon! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task Workin – Redeem code for 4,500 Credits

– Redeem code for 4,500 Credits Data! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task TaskResetWooo! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task ShanksIsHere! – Redeem code for free Credits

– Redeem code for free Credits LeaderBoardisback! – Redeem code for free Credits

– Redeem code for free Credits Sorry4Delay! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task BlamSpot420k! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task ShanksTmrw! – Redeem code for free Credits

– Redeem code for free Credits UpdateFriday! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task GOLDIEROGER! – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task Wemakegames – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task Yaeger – Redeem code for 1,200 Credits

– Redeem code for 1,200 Credits 10KLIKES – Redeem code to Reset Damage Task

– Redeem code to Reset Damage Task 100KGROUPMEMBERS – Redeem code to get 900 credits

– Redeem code to get 900 credits IlluRaidIsBack – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards 5KLIKES – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards THEONEPIECEISREAL – Redeem code for a Damage task reset

– Redeem code for a Damage task reset FREEPRIVATESERVERS – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards MVNGO – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards TYFOR2KLIKES – Redeem code for 500 Credit

– Redeem code for 500 Credit LUCKKWASHERE – Redeem code for 500 Credit + 1000 EXP

– Redeem code for 500 Credit + 1000 EXP SorryForEvoBug! – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards DamageTaskResetNotOP – Redeem code to reset damage task

– Redeem code to reset damage task DamageTaskReset – Redeem code to reset damage task

– Redeem code to reset damage task SorryForBugIThinkIdk – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards SorryForDmgTaskBug – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards Massive Revamp – Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 1750 XP (24 Hours effect)

– Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 1750 XP (24 Hours effect) SubtoIgrindGameZ – Redeem code for 1000 Credits

– Redeem code for 1000 Credits SubToKingLuffyonYT – Redeem code for 1000 Credits

– Redeem code for 1000 Credits 100KVISITS! – Redeem code for 1000 Credits

– Redeem code for 1000 Credits 200KVISITS! – Redeem code for 2000 Credits

– Redeem code for 2000 Credits TYFOR3KMEMBERS! – Redeem code for 2000 Credits

– Redeem code for 2000 Credits 2KGROUPMEMBERS! – Redeem code for 1000 Credits

– Redeem code for 1000 Credits ACER200SUBS! – Redeem code for free rewards

– Redeem code for free rewards NEWLOBBYNEWLIFE – Redeem code for 10000 Credits and 1000 EXP

– Redeem code for 10000 Credits and 1000 EXP 5KVISITS! – Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 500 EXP

– Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 500 EXP 4KVISITS! – Redeem code for 6000 Credits and 800 EXP

– Redeem code for 6000 Credits and 800 EXP JJKGOATED! – Redeem code for 2500 Credits and 500 EXP

– Redeem code for 2500 Credits and 500 EXP IRONICALLYRIPUNDYING! – Redeem code for 2000 Credits and 500 EXP and Resets Damage Task

– Redeem code for 2000 Credits and 500 EXP and Resets Damage Task SRRYFORDELAY – Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 700 EXP

– Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 700 EXP SRRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN – Redeem code for 500 EXP

– Redeem code for 500 EXP 200SERVERMEMBERS! – Redeem code for 6000 Credits and 2000 EXP

– Redeem code for 6000 Credits and 2000 EXP 100SERVERMEMBERS! – Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 2000 EXP

– Redeem code for 5000 Credits and 2000 EXP SubToBlamSpotOnYoutube – 5000 Credits, 1000 EXP

Inactive codes in Roblox Final Tower Defense

Fortunately, only a few old codes in Roblox FTD have expired over time. Players can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates.

IRONICALLYRIPUNDYING! - Redeem for 2000 Credits and 500 EXP and Resets Damage Task

Redeem for 2000 Credits and 500 EXP and Resets Damage Task SRRYFORDELAY - Redeem for 5000 Credits and 700 EXP

Redeem for 5000 Credits and 700 EXP SRRYFORSHUTDOWNAGAIN - Redeem for 500 EXP

Redeem for 500 EXP 200SERVERMEMBERS! - Redeem for 6000 Credits and 2000 EXP

Redeem for 6000 Credits and 2000 EXP 100SERVERMEMBERS! - Redeem for 5000 Credits and 2000 EXP

Redeem for 5000 Credits and 2000 EXP 4KVISITS! - Redeem for 6000 Credits and 800 EXP

Redeem for 6000 Credits and 800 EXP NEWLOBBYNEWLIFE - Redeem for 10000 Credits and 1000 EXP

Redeem for 10000 Credits and 1000 EXP JJKGOATED! - Redeem for 2500 Credits and 500 EXP

Redeem for 2500 Credits and 500 EXP 1KVISITS! - Redeem for rewards

Redeem for rewards 50MEMBERS! - Redeem for rewards

Redeem for rewards Valentines! - Redeem for rewards

Redeem for rewards LEADERBOARD! - Redeem for rewards

Redeem for rewards SUPERBOWLLL! - Redeem for rewards

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Final Tower Defense?

Players are advised to follow the easy steps instructed below to activate the codes within no time:

Launch the Roblox game and enter the server

Once inside the server, click the crown icon located at the left-hand side of the game screen

A new dialog box titled "Codes" will pop up

Copy any active code and paste it into the "Enter Codes" text box

Hit the "Enter" key on your keyboard to redeem the code

You can learn about the new in-game updates and patchwork on the game's description on the official Roblox page.