Roblox Fisch Fischfest Bestiary guide

Fischfest, a celebration of summer in Roblox Fisch, includes a bestiary that is unique to the event. The Fischfest Bestiary provides you with challenging new species to catch, with over a dozen fish to seek out in the ocean. Being a limited-time event, you only have a few days before its contents become unavailable. So, be sure to complete the bestiary before it leaves the experience.
Here’s a quick look at the Fischfest Bestiary, along with an overview of the event itself.
Completing the Fischfest Bestiary in Roblox Fisch
The Fischfest Bestiary includes 16 new species, featuring summer-themed fish and props. Each of these has a specific weather, time, and season preference that makes finding each of them an involved process. You can find every favorable condition listed in the table below, along with the average sell value of each fish:
Looking for a good rod to catch these fish? Check out our guide on the Brick Rod and find out how you can effortlessly work around the angling difficulty.
About Fischfest
Fischfest is a limited-time summer-themed event in Roblox Fisch where you can partake in various activities to celebrate the end of the season. This event features a brand-new Beachside island, which you can teleport to using the Magic Conch item. It will remain active until August 30, 2025, lasting a total of 14 days.
The newest collectible available through this celebration is Shells, a new currency that can be found on sea shores. Shells can be exchanged at the Shell Merchant for new Rods, bait, fish, and more. You can pick them up by interacting with shining points at any shore on the map. There are three possible Shell pickups that you can get upon hitting the Interact button on a Shell: one (Common), five (Rare), and Mythical (Legendary).
As a part of the event, you can complete two new quests: Barnacle Bill’s Quest and Sandy Finn Quest. The former has you get a Paper Fan Rod and catch Limited fish, while the latter requires you to catch specific fish species. You can finish them to receive rewards like the Tidal Wave Rod, the Beach Crate, and more.
Also read: Unique Roblox username ideas for new players
FAQs on Roblox Fisch
How many fish does the Fischfest Bestiary include?
The Fischfest Bestiary includes 16 unique fish to catch.
When will Fischfest end?
Fischfest is set to end on August 30, 2025.
How to get Shells in Roblox Fisch Fischfest
Shells can be collected from random pickup spots along the shores of the overworld.
Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025