Roblox Fisch Fischfest Bestiary guide

Fischfest, a celebration of summer in Roblox Fisch, includes a bestiary that is unique to the event. The Fischfest Bestiary provides you with challenging new species to catch, with over a dozen fish to seek out in the ocean. Being a limited-time event, you only have a few days before its contents become unavailable. So, be sure to complete the bestiary before it leaves the experience.

Here’s a quick look at the Fischfest Bestiary, along with an overview of the event itself.

Completing the Fischfest Bestiary in Roblox Fisch

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Fischfest Bestiary includes 16 new species, featuring summer-themed fish and props. Each of these has a specific weather, time, and season preference that makes finding each of them an involved process. You can find every favorable condition listed in the table below, along with the average sell value of each fish:

Fish Favorable conditions Average sell value Beach Ball Pufferfish Clear Weather Nighttime Summer Season 250 C$ Beach Crate None 500 Coconut Foggy Weather Clear Weather Summer Season 1,320 C$ Lifeguard Whistle Rainy Weather Windy Weather Summer Season 713 C$ Message in a Bottle Rainy Weather Summer Season 1,625 C$ Popsicle Clear Weather Foggy Weather Windy Weather Summer Season 1,475 C$ Sand Castle Rainy Weather Summer Season 800 C$ Sandslasher Foggy Weather Day time Summer Season 25,500 C$ Sea Sponge Clear Weather Foggy Weather Summer Season 510 C$ Shellphone Clear Weather Windy Weather Nighttime Summer Season 1,325 C$ Sunglasses Summer Season 640 C$ Sunscreen Bottle Foggy Weather Rainy Weather Summer Season 1,050 C$ Sunsquid Foggy Weather Summer Season 100 C$ Surfboard Ray Clear Weather Summer Season 126 C$ Tidepopper Summer Season 1,140 C$ Tiki Mask Summer Season 2,780 C$

About Fischfest

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Fischfest is a limited-time summer-themed event in Roblox Fisch where you can partake in various activities to celebrate the end of the season. This event features a brand-new Beachside island, which you can teleport to using the Magic Conch item. It will remain active until August 30, 2025, lasting a total of 14 days.

The newest collectible available through this celebration is Shells, a new currency that can be found on sea shores. Shells can be exchanged at the Shell Merchant for new Rods, bait, fish, and more. You can pick them up by interacting with shining points at any shore on the map. There are three possible Shell pickups that you can get upon hitting the Interact button on a Shell: one (Common), five (Rare), and Mythical (Legendary).

As a part of the event, you can complete two new quests: Barnacle Bill’s Quest and Sandy Finn Quest. The former has you get a Paper Fan Rod and catch Limited fish, while the latter requires you to catch specific fish species. You can finish them to receive rewards like the Tidal Wave Rod, the Beach Crate, and more.

FAQs on Roblox Fisch

How many fish does the Fischfest Bestiary include?

The Fischfest Bestiary includes 16 unique fish to catch.

When will Fischfest end?

Fischfest is set to end on August 30, 2025.

How to get Shells in Roblox Fisch Fischfest

Shells can be collected from random pickup spots along the shores of the overworld.

