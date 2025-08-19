  • home icon
Roblox Fisch Fischfest Bestiary guide

By Swapnil Joshi
Published Aug 19, 2025 11:42 GMT
Roblox Fisch
Roblox Fisch (Image via Roblox)

Fischfest, a celebration of summer in Roblox Fisch, includes a bestiary that is unique to the event. The Fischfest Bestiary provides you with challenging new species to catch, with over a dozen fish to seek out in the ocean. Being a limited-time event, you only have a few days before its contents become unavailable. So, be sure to complete the bestiary before it leaves the experience.

Here’s a quick look at the Fischfest Bestiary, along with an overview of the event itself.

Completing the Fischfest Bestiary in Roblox Fisch

Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)
Gameplay still (Image via Roblox)

The Fischfest Bestiary includes 16 new species, featuring summer-themed fish and props. Each of these has a specific weather, time, and season preference that makes finding each of them an involved process. You can find every favorable condition listed in the table below, along with the average sell value of each fish:

Trending

Fish

Favorable conditions

Average sell value

Beach Ball Pufferfish

Clear Weather

Nighttime

Summer Season

250 C$

Beach Crate

None

500

Coconut

Foggy Weather

Clear Weather

Summer Season

1,320 C$

Lifeguard Whistle

Rainy Weather

Windy Weather

Summer Season

713 C$

Message in a Bottle

Rainy Weather

Summer Season

1,625 C$

Popsicle

Clear Weather

Foggy Weather

Windy Weather

Summer Season

1,475 C$

Sand Castle

Rainy Weather

Summer Season

800 C$

Sandslasher

Foggy Weather

Day time

Summer Season

25,500 C$

Sea Sponge

Clear Weather

Foggy Weather

Summer Season

510 C$

Shellphone

Clear Weather

Windy Weather

Nighttime

Summer Season

1,325 C$

Sunglasses

Summer Season

640 C$

Sunscreen Bottle

Foggy Weather

Rainy Weather

Summer Season

1,050 C$

Sunsquid

Foggy Weather

Summer Season

100 C$

Surfboard Ray

Clear Weather

Summer Season

126 C$

Tidepopper

Summer Season

1,140 C$

Tiki Mask

Summer Season

2,780 C$

Looking for a good rod to catch these fish? Check out our guide on the Brick Rod and find out how you can effortlessly work around the angling difficulty.

About Fischfest

Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)
Official cover art for the game (Image via Roblox)

Fischfest is a limited-time summer-themed event in Roblox Fisch where you can partake in various activities to celebrate the end of the season. This event features a brand-new Beachside island, which you can teleport to using the Magic Conch item. It will remain active until August 30, 2025, lasting a total of 14 days.

The newest collectible available through this celebration is Shells, a new currency that can be found on sea shores. Shells can be exchanged at the Shell Merchant for new Rods, bait, fish, and more. You can pick them up by interacting with shining points at any shore on the map. There are three possible Shell pickups that you can get upon hitting the Interact button on a Shell: one (Common), five (Rare), and Mythical (Legendary).

As a part of the event, you can complete two new quests: Barnacle Bill’s Quest and Sandy Finn Quest. The former has you get a Paper Fan Rod and catch Limited fish, while the latter requires you to catch specific fish species. You can finish them to receive rewards like the Tidal Wave Rod, the Beach Crate, and more.

FAQs on Roblox Fisch

How many fish does the Fischfest Bestiary include?

The Fischfest Bestiary includes 16 unique fish to catch.

When will Fischfest end?

Fischfest is set to end on August 30, 2025.

How to get Shells in Roblox Fisch Fischfest

Shells can be collected from random pickup spots along the shores of the overworld.

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi

Swapnil Joshi studied Art and Animation at Arena Animation, after which he chose to pursue a career as a full-time writer. He has published three novels in collaboration with Notion Press, which further motivated him to pursue his writing career. Having served 18 months at Writer Shark, Swapnil now contributes as a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda, with a focus on guides.

As such, he turns to both official sources as well as specialist websites and forums to root out any false positives while checking for relevant on-topic information.

Among his inspirations, he includes Washington Post's Gene Park for being a reliable source of information and a voice of reason within the industry, and Maximilian DOOD for his mature approach to topics.

While Swapnil is open to all gaming genres, he prefers titles that prioritize story and immersion, narrowing down the favored games to RPGs like Baldur's Gate 3, Dragon's Dogma 2, and Fallout: New Vegas.

Swapnil enjoys writing novels in his spare time. He is now set to publish three more novels while simultaneously working on two additional ones.

Edited by Swapnil Joshi
