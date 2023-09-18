Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (September 2023): Free Coins, Gems, pets, and more

Roblox Freeze Simulator tasks players with freezing NPCs on the map to earn in-game resources and rewards. The more units they freeze, the stronger they can get on the server. Additionally, players can use pets in their quick-freeze adventures to increase their in-game characters' attributes. They can also use Coins (in-game currency) to hatch eggs and obtain new pets.
New players will struggle to level up and freeze NPCs at a faster rate during the initial stage. That's when they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are very simple to use and can help newbies collect boosters, Coins, Gems, and pets.
Active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator
You can take your time in redeeming the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator. Make sure to follow us to learn more about the latest codes and in-game updates.
- SONIC - Redeem for a Sonic Pet
- Update8 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins
- 2KLikes - Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck
- Update7 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins
- 300KVisits - Redeem for 1.75k Gems
- Update6 - Redeem for 1.5k Coins
- EggHunt - Redeem for 1.5k Gems
- ShinyPets - Redeem for 1.25k Gems
- Update5 - Redeem for 1.25k Coins
- Update4 - Redeem for 1k Coins
- 1.5kLikes - Redeem for 1.25k Coins
- SONIC - Redeem for a free Sonic Pet
- Update3 - Redeem for 750 Coins
- 100KVisits - Redeem for 750 Gems
- LateUpdate3 - Redeem for an hour of 2x Coins
- SorryForLateUpdate3 - Redeem for an hour of 2x Luck
- sub2gravy - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2viper - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2creptiez - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2kanshy - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2russo - Redeem for a Free Reward
- sub2baxtrix - Redeem for a Free Reward
- SorryForTheDelay - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins
- SorryForTheDelay2 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck
- Release - Redeem for 250 Coins
- New - Redeem for 250 Gems
- TwitterRelease - Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet
- Fancy - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins
- Croatian - Redeem for five minutes of 2x Coins
- Update1 - Redeem for 250 Coins
- HeavenAndLava - Redeem for 250 Gems
- LateUpdate1 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power
- 250Likes - Redeem for 250 Coins
- 500Likes - Redeem for 500 Coins
- 2KFavorites - Redeem for five minutes of 2x Luck
- Update2 - Redeem for 500 Coins
- Crafting - Redeem for 500 Gems
- 1KLikes - Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet
Inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator
Only one old Roblox Freeze Simulator code has gone invalid over time. New codes will be released once the game hits 4K likes.
- 2000KVisits - This code was redeemed for 1k Gems
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?
All you have to do is follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator:
- Start the title and connect to the server.
- Press the blue-colored Twitter icon situated on the right-hand side of the game screen.
- A code dialog box titled Codes will appear.
- Copy any desired code from our list and paste it into the small "Enter codes here" box.
- Hit the green-themed "Redeem" button to claim the freebies.
You are highly advised to redeem the pet codes first, as once they expire, the value of the redeemed pets will increase.