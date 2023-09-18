Roblox Freeze Simulator codes (September 2023): Free Coins, Gems, pets, and more

Roblox Freeze Simulator tasks players with freezing NPCs on the map to earn in-game resources and rewards. The more units they freeze, the stronger they can get on the server. Additionally, players can use pets in their quick-freeze adventures to increase their in-game characters' attributes. They can also use Coins (in-game currency) to hatch eggs and obtain new pets.

New players will struggle to level up and freeze NPCs at a faster rate during the initial stage. That's when they must consider redeeming the promo codes featured in this article. These codes are very simple to use and can help newbies collect boosters, Coins, Gems, and pets.

Active codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Make sure to follow us to learn more about the latest codes and in-game updates.

SONIC - Redeem for a Sonic Pet

Redeem for a Sonic Pet Update8 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins

Redeem for 1.75k Coins 2KLikes - Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck

Redeem for 15m of 2x Luck Update7 - Redeem for 1.75k Coins

Redeem for 1.75k Coins 300KVisits - Redeem for 1.75k Gems

Redeem for 1.75k Gems Update6 - Redeem for 1.5k Coins

Redeem for 1.5k Coins EggHunt - Redeem for 1.5k Gems

Redeem for 1.5k Gems ShinyPets - Redeem for 1.25k Gems

Redeem for 1.25k Gems Update5 - Redeem for 1.25k Coins

Redeem for 1.25k Coins Update4 - Redeem for 1k Coins

Redeem for 1k Coins 1.5kLikes - Redeem for 1.25k Coins

Redeem for 1.25k Coins SONIC - Redeem for a free Sonic Pet

Redeem for a free Sonic Pet Update3 - Redeem for 750 Coins

Redeem for 750 Coins 100KVisits - Redeem for 750 Gems

Redeem for 750 Gems LateUpdate3 - Redeem for an hour of 2x Coins

Redeem for an hour of 2x Coins SorryForLateUpdate3 - Redeem for an hour of 2x Luck

Redeem for an hour of 2x Luck sub2gravy - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2viper - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2creptiez - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2kanshy - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2russo - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward sub2baxtrix - Redeem for a Free Reward

Redeem for a Free Reward SorryForTheDelay - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Coins SorryForTheDelay2 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Luck Release - Redeem for 250 Coins

Redeem for 250 Coins New - Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems TwitterRelease - Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet

Redeem for a Twitter Bird Pet Fancy - Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins

Redeem for 5 minutes of 2x Coins Croatian - Redeem for five minutes of 2x Coins

Redeem for five minutes of 2x Coins Update1 - Redeem for 250 Coins

Redeem for 250 Coins HeavenAndLava - Redeem for 250 Gems

Redeem for 250 Gems LateUpdate1 - Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power

Redeem for 30 minutes of 2x Power 250Likes - Redeem for 250 Coins

Redeem for 250 Coins 500Likes - Redeem for 500 Coins

Redeem for 500 Coins 2KFavorites - Redeem for five minutes of 2x Luck

Redeem for five minutes of 2x Luck Update2 - Redeem for 500 Coins

Redeem for 500 Coins Crafting - Redeem for 500 Gems

Redeem for 500 Gems 1KLikes - Redeem for 1K Winged Star Pet

Inactive codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator

Only one old Roblox Freeze Simulator code has gone invalid over time. New codes will be released once the game hits 4K likes.

2000KVisits - This code was redeemed for 1k Gems

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator?

All you have to do is follow the easy steps outlined below to redeem the codes in Roblox Freeze Simulator:

Start the title and connect to the server.

Press the blue-colored Twitter icon situated on the right-hand side of the game screen.

A code dialog box titled Codes will appear.

Copy any desired code from our list and paste it into the small "Enter codes here" box.

Hit the green-themed "Redeem" button to claim the freebies.

You are highly advised to redeem the pet codes first, as once they expire, the value of the redeemed pets will increase.