Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (September 2023): Free Coins 

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds feature notable superheroes and villains from various comic worlds. Individuals can forge their own sagas by becoming the best fighters with their favorite characters. Additionally, they must earn Coins (in-game currency) by defeating other players and NPCs roaming the map.

You can use Coins to unlock new units that can help players use a variety of special spells and fighting styles. New players will struggle to unlock new heroes and villains as they won't have money. That is when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. These are very easy to use and offer free Coins.

Active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

You are advised to redeem the active Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes with haste, as they will expire soon.

53klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)

- Redeem for 100 Coins 52klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)

- Redeem for 100 Coins 51klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)

- Redeem for 100 Coins 50klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)

Inactive codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds

Unfortunately, a significant amount of old Roblox codes have expired over time. You can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.

47klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 46KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 45klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 44klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 43klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 42klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 41klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 40klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 39klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 37klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 36klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 33klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 29klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 28klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 27klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 26klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 25klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 24klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 23klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 22klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 21KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 20KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 19KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 18KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 17KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 16KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 15KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 14KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 13KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 12KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 11KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 10KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 9KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 8KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 7KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 6KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 5KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 4KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 3KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 2KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

- This code used to offer 100 Coins 1KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds?

Follow the steps instructed below to activate the Roblox codes:

Start the title and connect to the server.

Press the black-and-white Settings icon on the top-left corner of the game screen.

A UI titled Settings will appear.

Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the Enter Code... text box.

Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim the Coins.

The newly redeemed Coins will be added to your Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds.