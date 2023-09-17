Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes (September 2023): Free Coins 

Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds feature notable superheroes and villains from various comic worlds. Individuals can forge their own sagas by becoming the best fighters with their favorite characters. Additionally, they must earn Coins (in-game currency) by defeating other players and NPCs roaming the map.
You can use Coins to unlock new units that can help players use a variety of special spells and fighting styles. New players will struggle to unlock new heroes and villains as they won't have money. That is when they must consider redeeming the codes featured in this article. These are very easy to use and offer free Coins.
Active codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
You are advised to redeem the active Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds codes with haste, as they will expire soon.
- 53klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)
- 52klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)
- 51klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)
- 50klikes - Redeem for 100 Coins (Latest)
Inactive codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds
Unfortunately, a significant amount of old Roblox codes have expired over time. You can expect new codes in the forthcoming patch updates and in-game events.
- 47klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 46KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 45klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 44klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 43klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 42klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 41klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 40klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 39klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 37klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 36klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 33klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 29klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 28klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 27klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 26klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 25klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 24klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 23klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 22klikes - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 21KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 20KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 19KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 18KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 17KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 16KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 15KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 14KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 13KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 12KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 11KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 10KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 9KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 8KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 7KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 6KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 5KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 4KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 3KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 2KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
- 1KLIKES - This code used to offer 100 Coins
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds?
Follow the steps instructed below to activate the Roblox codes:
- Start the title and connect to the server.
- Press the black-and-white Settings icon on the top-left corner of the game screen.
- A UI titled Settings will appear.
- Copy any active code from our list and paste it into the Enter Code... text box.
- Hit the Enter button on your keyboard to claim the Coins.
The newly redeemed Coins will be added to your Roblox Hero and Villain Battlegrounds.