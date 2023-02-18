Roblox Genius Simulator Codes for February 2023: Free boosts, luck, and more

Primorra Games' Genius Simulator is a fun game on Roblox that has amassed more than a million users since its introduction in March 2021. In it, you have to read books, explore many planets, acquire new psychic abilities, and battle dangerous foes to become the multiverse's greatest genius.

You will get the chance to visit many planets, find a ton of constumes, and fight off terrible foes there. Users of premium Roblox will receive 2,500 additional IQs and 15 minutes of double damage.

The codes listed below will give you several benefits that will increase your chances of getting more intelligence and luck. You can use these benefits to expand your mind and eventually surpass all other geniuses in the metaverse.

Redeem these Roblox Genius Simulator codes to get free boosts, luck, and more in February 2023

Roblox Genius Simulator: Active code list

Here's a list of all the newly active Roblox Genius Simulator codes that can be used to receive various kinds of boosts and IQs:

JeffBlox – Use this code to obtain 2x Luck Boost

Lucky Duck – Use this code to obtain 2x Luck Boost

Big Brain – Use this code to obtain 10,000 IQ

Creptiez – Use this code to obtain 2x Luck Boost

Kanshy – Use this code to obtain 2x Luck Boost

Roblerom – Use this code to obtain 2x Luck Boost

10k members – Use this code to obtain 2x IQ Boost

250k visits – Use this code to obtain 2x IQ Boost

Note: Join the Primorra Games Roblox Group to receive 5,000 IQ and 30 minutes of double luck and damage.

The steps for using active codes in the Roblox Genius Simulator

It's easy to redeem codes for free rewards in the Genius Simulator. To do so, follow the instructions below.

Launch Genius Simulator and get into a server.

Look for the blue Twitter bird button at the screen's top-left corner and tap it.

Copy the required code from the list and paste it into the text box.

Hit the Enter key to claim the rewards.

As soon as you press the Enter key, you will start earning your rewards. Please be aware that the letter case affects all Genius Simulator codes. It is therefore suggested that you double-check them before pressing the enter key.

You are encouraged to copy and paste them from the list above during the redemption process.

Gameplay, tips, and more on Roblox Genius Simulator

In Genius Simulator, your goal is to rise to the position of the game's smartest genius. You will need to read books to acquire neurons, which you can sell to raise your IQ. You can then upgrade your character's stats by buying better books, more cerebral organs, and higher ranks with a raised IQ.

You can also acquire pets to aid your neuron-growth powers and travel to different lands to broaden your knowledge. As you advance through the game, you can gain additional skills and equipment to increase your genius, strength, and intelligence. You can become the smartest genius in the metaverse with hard work and patience.

You must discover the secrets of a dangerous world cloaked in magma while defending it from all its foes. You must be cunning to avoid the world's adversaries and defend against them by gradually gaining vast powers.

Keep in mind that as you read more books and develop your brain's neural network, you will get closer to being the game's sharpest genius. The game is a fantastic method to test your limits regarding knowledge and comprehension.

