Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Snowflakes, Keys, and Pets

The Roblox platform has a myriad of games, each with its own gameplay mechanisms. Ghost Simulator is a title where gamers must become successful Ghost Catchers to thrive on the offering's server.
Furthermore, they can earn different types of in-game resources by capturing the most cryptic ghosts on the map. Gamers can also enhance their stats and movement by equipping a variety of Pets. Luckily, these can be obtained through special codes.
Players are advised to redeem the codes provided in this article as they offer free Pets, resources, and Keys. Instead of spending a significant amount of Robux on getting these items, you can simply redeem the codes featured below.
Active and inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Here are the active codes for this Roblox game:
- YEAR2K23 - Reward: Custard Class (New)
- DR1P - Reward: Peppermint Cat (New)
- GIFT - 500 Snowflakes (New)
- TREAT - 500 candy and bat Pet
- 2NDROUTE - One Crate Key
- CORN - Corn Board McCoard
- BB500K - Blox Boy 500
- DOORKEY - one Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group)
- LASTDAY - Pastel Fae Pet
- FIREFLY - Firefly Pet
- R1FT - Purple Pegasus Pet
- SPAC3 - Dave Pet
- KINDHEART - Hoverboard heart
- PLAY - Cosmic Hand Pet
These codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator can expire at any time; hence, players are requested to redeem them before it's too late. One can expect new codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator in the upcoming patch update.
Inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator
Here are the inactive codes in Ghost Simulator:
- INARUSH - Weekend event item
- BASKET - Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in the group)
- NIGHTPUPPY - Hedgehog Pet (must be in the group)
- TREEHUGGER - Koala Pet
- PUGSARECOOL - Pug Pet (must be in the group)
- 1YEAR - One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be in the group)
- 2YEARS - Godly Pet (must be in the group)
- EXCITE - Excite
- BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED - Lucky Gem
- SCARE - Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC - SPF-GS
- SURFD - Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 - Toaster Pet
- EASTMAS - Santa skin
- CORN - Corn board
- Garlic - Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY - Free Rewards
- MERRY - Free Rewards
- CORN - Free Rewards
- BADBAD - Free Rewards
- XMASBEATS - Free Rewards
- L1STED - Free Rewards
- FALLSEND - Free Rewards
- LEAFPOWER - Free Rewards
- WEKNOW - Mushi Pet
- TRAINER - One Crate Key
- JET - Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL - Trippy Pet
- HEART - Giggles Pet
- JOV3N - Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL - Victory Pet
- PATTY - Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE - One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L - Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT - Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP - One Crate Key
- LEADER - Leader One Pet
- BB100K - Blox Bytes Hoverboard
- LUCK - One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING - Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF - Dr. Doctor Pet
- HAPPY4TH - Firecracker Pet
- VANITY - Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED - One Crate Key
- JUNE - Flop Hoverboard
- BIT - Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD - Sports King Pet
- Bubble - Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM - One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA - Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN - Ten Atlantis Keys
- BB250K - Byte Pet
- SHOCKER - Shocker Pet
- BB500K - Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED - 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL - Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE - 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE - Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY - 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER - Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021
- 100M - Free Pet
- WINTER - Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH - Star Striped Pegasus Pet
- TOYS - Lava Java Pet
- SH0P - T-Duck Pet
- m3ta - Random Reward
- SUMM3R - Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID - Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE - Sorry Board
- LIBERTY - Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY - One Crate Key
- REMNANT - Sugardrop
- UWURACER - Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC - Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO - Two Boss Bait
- BOOST - Hoverboard
- SADGE - Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC - SPF-GS
- EXCITE! - Free Rewards
- BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED - Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE - Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE - Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N - Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! - Arachna
How to redeem active Ghost Simulator codes
Follow the simple steps offered below to redeem any active Roblox code in Ghost Simulator:
- Launch the game and connect to the server.
- Press the blue Twitter bird logo on the left-hand side of the screen to open the code box.
- Enter any code from the active list and paste it into the Enter Code box.
- Hit the Redeem button to activate the code.
You can find the redeemed items in your in-game inventory. The claimed resources will be added to the account's treasuries.