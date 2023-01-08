Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (January 2023): Free Snowflakes, Keys, and Pets

The Roblox platform has a myriad of games, each with its own gameplay mechanisms. Ghost Simulator is a title where gamers must become successful Ghost Catchers to thrive on the offering's server.

Furthermore, they can earn different types of in-game resources by capturing the most cryptic ghosts on the map. Gamers can also enhance their stats and movement by equipping a variety of Pets. Luckily, these can be obtained through special codes.

Players are advised to redeem the codes provided in this article as they offer free Pets, resources, and Keys. Instead of spending a significant amount of Robux on getting these items, you can simply redeem the codes featured below.

Active and inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Here are the active codes for this Roblox game:

YEAR2K23 - Reward: Custard Class (New)

- Reward: Custard Class (New) DR1P - Reward: Peppermint Cat (New)

- Reward: Peppermint Cat (New) GIFT - 500 Snowflakes (New)

- 500 Snowflakes (New) TREAT - 500 candy and bat Pet

- 500 candy and bat Pet 2NDROUTE - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key CORN - Corn Board McCoard

- Corn Board McCoard BB500K - Blox Boy 500

- Blox Boy 500 DOORKEY - one Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group)

- one Crate Key (must be in Roblox Game group) LASTDAY - Pastel Fae Pet

- Pastel Fae Pet FIREFLY - Firefly Pet

- Firefly Pet R1FT - Purple Pegasus Pet

- Purple Pegasus Pet SPAC3 - Dave Pet

- Dave Pet KINDHEART - Hoverboard heart

- Hoverboard heart PLAY - Cosmic Hand Pet

These codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator can expire at any time; hence, players are requested to redeem them before it's too late. One can expect new codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator in the upcoming patch update.

Inactive codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator

Here are the inactive codes in Ghost Simulator:

INARUSH - Weekend event item

- Weekend event item BASKET - Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in the group)

- Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must be in the group) NIGHTPUPPY - Hedgehog Pet (must be in the group)

- Hedgehog Pet (must be in the group) TREEHUGGER - Koala Pet

- Koala Pet PUGSARECOOL - Pug Pet (must be in the group)

- Pug Pet (must be in the group) 1YEAR - One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be in the group)

- One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be in the group) 2YEARS - Godly Pet (must be in the group)

- Godly Pet (must be in the group) EXCITE - Excite

- Excite BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon

- Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED - Lucky Gem

- Lucky Gem SCARE - Possessed Pegasus

- Possessed Pegasus SUNROTEC - SPF-GS

- SPF-GS SURFD - Flake Surfer hoverboard

- Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 - Toaster Pet

- Toaster Pet EASTMAS - Santa skin

- Santa skin CORN - Corn board

- Corn board Garlic - Garlicula pet

- Garlicula pet KINDHEARY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards MERRY - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards CORN - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards BADBAD - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards XMASBEATS - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards L1STED - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards FALLSEND - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards LEAFPOWER - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards WEKNOW - Mushi Pet

- Mushi Pet TRAINER - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key JET - Tri-Jet Hoverboard

- Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL - Trippy Pet

- Trippy Pet HEART - Giggles Pet

- Giggles Pet JOV3N - Dr. Dice Pet

- Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL - Victory Pet

- Victory Pet PATTY - Lucky Boy Pet

- Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key V1RTU4L - Grid Hoverboard

- Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT - Spring Pegasus Pet

- Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key LEADER - Leader One Pet

- Leader One Pet BB100K - Blox Bytes Hoverboard

- Blox Bytes Hoverboard LUCK - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key ITSCOMING - Butterboy Pet

- Butterboy Pet RELIEF - Dr. Doctor Pet

- Dr. Doctor Pet HAPPY4TH - Firecracker Pet

- Firecracker Pet VANITY - Vanity Hoverboard

- Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key JUNE - Flop Hoverboard

- Flop Hoverboard BIT - Bit Missile Hoverboard

- Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD - Sports King Pet

- Sports King Pet Bubble - Gumball Pet

- Gumball Pet GUMGUM - One Basic Zoom Gum

- One Basic Zoom Gum SEA - Aqua Pegasus Skin

- Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN - Ten Atlantis Keys

- Ten Atlantis Keys BB250K - Byte Pet

- Byte Pet SHOCKER - Shocker Pet

- Shocker Pet BB500K - Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

- Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED - 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

- 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL - Ten Soul Keys

- Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE - 250 Golden Turkey Legs

- 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE - Royal Kreepy Cat

- Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY - 300 Snowflakes

- 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER - Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021

- Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 100M - Free Pet

- Free Pet WINTER - Free Starfly Pet

- Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH - Star Striped Pegasus Pet

- Star Striped Pegasus Pet TOYS - Lava Java Pet

- Lava Java Pet SH0P - T-Duck Pet

- T-Duck Pet m3ta - Random Reward

- Random Reward SUMM3R - Snazzy Pegasus

- Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID - Bloo Chonks

- Bloo Chonks PUZZLE - Sorry Board

- Sorry Board LIBERTY - Freedom

- Freedom S1LLYBUNNY - One Crate Key

- One Crate Key REMNANT - Sugardrop

- Sugardrop UWURACER - Jinshi Hoverboard

- Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC - Fallen Spirit

- Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO - Two Boss Bait

- Two Boss Bait BOOST - Hoverboard

- Hoverboard SADGE - Sadge Pet

- Sadge Pet SUNPROTEC - SPF-GS

- SPF-GS EXCITE! - Free Rewards

- Free Rewards BACONRA1D - Stack O’ Bacon

- Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED - Boosted Lucky Gem

- Boosted Lucky Gem SCARE - Possessed Pegasus

- Possessed Pegasus EERIE - Pegasus Candy

- Pegasus Candy TOX1N - Toxic Treats

- Toxic Treats LASTWEEK! - Arachna

How to redeem active Ghost Simulator codes

Follow the simple steps offered below to redeem any active Roblox code in Ghost Simulator:

Launch the game and connect to the server.

Press the blue Twitter bird logo on the left-hand side of the screen to open the code box.

Enter any code from the active list and paste it into the Enter Code box.

Hit the Redeem button to activate the code.

You can find the redeemed items in your in-game inventory. The claimed resources will be added to the account's treasuries.

