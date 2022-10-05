Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (October 2022): Free Pets, Crate Key, and more

The Roblox universe is distinguished for featuring numerous titles with unusual and unique gameplay. Ghost Simulator is one such game in which players must hunt down and capture the most elusive ghosts on the map.

Players have several tools and pets at their disposal. They can use them to get a small buff to trap the strongest ghosts.

Instead of spending a fortune on Robux, players can get their hands on the godly, legendary, and rare pets for free. All they have to do is redeem the working codes listed in the article.

Travel in style by gliding on the hoverboards redeemed from the active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes

Active codes

2NDROUTE —Redeem for 1 Crate Key (Latest code)

—Redeem for 1 Crate Key CORN —Redeem for the Corn Board McCoard (Latest code)

—Redeem for the Corn Board McCoard BB500K —Redeem for the Blox Boy 500 (Latest code)

—Redeem for the Blox Boy 500 LASTDAY —Redeem for hoverboard

—Redeem for hoverboard SPAC3 —Redeem for Dave Pet (Legendary)

—Redeem for Dave Pet (Legendary) PLAY —Redeem for Cosmic Hand Pet (Legendary)

—Redeem for Cosmic Hand Pet (Legendary) FIREFLY —Redeem for Firefly Pet (Rare)

—Redeem for Firefly Pet (Rare) R1FT—Redeem for Purple Pegasus Pet (Godly)

Players must redeem all valid Roblox Ghost Simulator codes as soon as possible because they will expire at any time.

Pets are very handy on ghost hunting expeditions. Players can use the best pets to capture the most deadly spirits roaming the landscape. Pets provide players with additional stats and in-game benefits.

When equipped, Godly and Legendary pets may also help players earn a significant amount of money. If players equip their newly obtained pets wisely, they can rapidly become affluent on the server.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, a lot of pets, eggs, and key codes have expired in Roblox Ghost Simulator. However, this is a good sign as players are given new codes on a regular basis. They can expect a fresh list of codes in the forthcoming update and special event.

INARUSH – Weekend event item (limited edition)

– Weekend event item (limited edition) BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must join the Game's Roblox Group)

– Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must join the Game's Roblox Group) NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)

– Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group) TREEHUGGER – Koala pet

– Koala pet PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet (must join the Bloxbyte Games Group)

Pug Pet (must join the Bloxbyte Games Group) 1YEAR – One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)

– One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group) 2YEARS – Godly Pet (must join the Bloxbyte Games Group)

– Godly Pet (must join the Bloxbyte Games Group) EXCITE – Excite

– Excite BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon

– Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED – Lucky Gem

– Lucky Gem SCARE – Possessed Pegasus

– Possessed Pegasus SUNROTEC – SPF-GS

– SPF-GS SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard

– Flake Surfer hoverboard VDAY22 – Toaster pet

– Toaster pet EASTMAS – Santa skin

– Santa skin CORN – Corn board

– Corn board Garlic – Garlicula pet

– Garlicula pet KINDHEARY

MERRY

CORN

BADBAD

XMASBEATS

L1STED

FALLSEND

LEAFPOWER

WEKNOW – Mushi Pet

– Mushi Pet TRAINER – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard

– Tri-Jet Hoverboard SPIRAL – Trippy Pet

– Trippy Pet HEART – Giggles Pet

– Giggles Pet JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet

– Dr. Dice Pet JOURNAL – Victory Pet

– Victory Pet PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet

– Lucky Boy Pet CHANCE – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard

– Grid Hoverboard EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet

– Spring Pegasus Pet HOPHOP – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key LEADER – Leader One Pet

– Leader One Pet BB100K – Blox Bytes Hoverboard (Must join the BloxByte Games Group)

– Blox Bytes Hoverboard (Must join the BloxByte Games Group) LUCK – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet

– Butterboy Pet RELIEF – Dr. Doctor Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group)

– Dr. Doctor Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group) HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet

– Firecracker Pet VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard

– Vanity Hoverboard CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key JUNE – Flop Hoverboard

– Flop Hoverboard BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard

– Bit Missile Hoverboard SQUAD – Sports King Pet

– Sports King Pet Bubble – Gumball Pet

– Gumball Pet GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum

– One Basic Zoom Gum SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin

– Aqua Pegasus Skin FISHIN – Ten Atlantis Keys ( Join the BloxByte Games Group)

– Ten Atlantis Keys ( Join the BloxByte Games Group) BB250K – Byte Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group)

– Byte Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group) SHOCKER – Shocker Pet

– Shocker Pet BB500K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet

(must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat

– 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat SOUL – Ten Soul Keys

– Ten Soul Keys GOBBLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs

(must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat

– Royal Kreepy Cat JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes

– 300 Snowflakes 2020OVER – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 (must join BloxByte Games Group)

– Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 (must join BloxByte Games Group) 100M – Free Pet

– Free Pet WINTER – Free Starfly Pet

– Free Starfly Pet R3B1RTH – Star Striped Pegasus Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group)

– Star Striped Pegasus Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group) TOYS – Lava Java Pet

– Lava Java Pet SH0P – T-Duck Pet

– T-Duck Pet m3ta – Random Reward (Join the BloxByte Games Group)

– Random Reward (Join the BloxByte Games Group) SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus

– Snazzy Pegasus BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks

– Bloo Chonks PUZZLE – Sorry Board (must be in BloxByte Games Roblox Group)

– Sorry Board (must be in BloxByte Games Roblox Group) LIBERTY – Freedom

– Freedom S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key

– One Crate Key REMNANT – Sugardrop

– Sugardrop UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard

– Jinshi Hoverboard 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit

– Fallen Spirit 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait

– 2 Boss Bait BOOST – Hoverboard

– Hoverboard SADGE – Sadge Pet

– Sadge Pet SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS

– SPF-GS EXCITE!

BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon

– Stack O’ Bacon BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem

– Boosted Lucky Gem SCARE – Possessed Pegasus

– Possessed Pegasus EERIE – Pegasus Candy

– Pegasus Candy TOX1N – Toxic Treats

– Toxic Treats LASTWEEK! – Arachna

Steps to redeem the active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes

Players must follow the simple steps featured below to redeem all the working codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator:

Start the game and enter the server

Select the blue coloured Twitter bird icon located on the left-hand side of the screen

A new code box interface will be displayed

Copy the code from our list above and paste it in the text box that says 'Enter Code'

Hit the 'Redeem' button to redeem the codes and obtain the free rewards

Tips to remember when redeeming the codes

Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Thus, players must avoid making spelling mistakes when entering the codes. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This way, they can eliminate typos and other typographical errors.

