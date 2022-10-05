Roblox Ghost Simulator codes (October 2022): Free Pets, Crate Key, and more

The Roblox universe is distinguished for featuring numerous titles with unusual and unique gameplay. Ghost Simulator is one such game in which players must hunt down and capture the most elusive ghosts on the map.
Players have several tools and pets at their disposal. They can use them to get a small buff to trap the strongest ghosts.
Instead of spending a fortune on Robux, players can get their hands on the godly, legendary, and rare pets for free. All they have to do is redeem the working codes listed in the article.
Travel in style by gliding on the hoverboards redeemed from the active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes
Active codes
- 2NDROUTE—Redeem for 1 Crate Key (Latest code)
- CORN—Redeem for the Corn Board McCoard (Latest code)
- BB500K—Redeem for the Blox Boy 500 (Latest code)
- LASTDAY—Redeem for hoverboard
- SPAC3—Redeem for Dave Pet (Legendary)
- PLAY—Redeem for Cosmic Hand Pet (Legendary)
- FIREFLY—Redeem for Firefly Pet (Rare)
- R1FT—Redeem for Purple Pegasus Pet (Godly)
Players must redeem all valid Roblox Ghost Simulator codes as soon as possible because they will expire at any time.
Pets are very handy on ghost hunting expeditions. Players can use the best pets to capture the most deadly spirits roaming the landscape. Pets provide players with additional stats and in-game benefits.
When equipped, Godly and Legendary pets may also help players earn a significant amount of money. If players equip their newly obtained pets wisely, they can rapidly become affluent on the server.
Inactive codes
Unfortunately, a lot of pets, eggs, and key codes have expired in Roblox Ghost Simulator. However, this is a good sign as players are given new codes on a regular basis. They can expect a fresh list of codes in the forthcoming update and special event.
- INARUSH – Weekend event item (limited edition)
- BASKET – Bunny pet, 350 Easter eggs (must join the Game's Roblox Group)
- NIGHTPUPPY – Hedgehog pet (must be in Game Group)
- TREEHUGGER – Koala pet
- PUGSARECOOL – Pug Pet (must join the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 1YEAR – One year bag with anniversary Pet and Hoverboard (must be registered in the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- 2YEARS – Godly Pet (must join the Bloxbyte Games Group)
- EXCITE – Excite
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- SUNROTEC – SPF-GS
- SURFD – Flake Surfer hoverboard
- VDAY22 – Toaster pet
- EASTMAS – Santa skin
- CORN – Corn board
- Garlic – Garlicula pet
- KINDHEARY
- MERRY
- CORN
- BADBAD
- XMASBEATS
- L1STED
- FALLSEND
- LEAFPOWER
- WEKNOW – Mushi Pet
- TRAINER – One Crate Key
- JET – Tri-Jet Hoverboard
- SPIRAL – Trippy Pet
- HEART – Giggles Pet
- JOV3N – Dr. Dice Pet
- JOURNAL – Victory Pet
- PATTY – Lucky Boy Pet
- CHANCE – One Crate Key
- V1RTU4L – Grid Hoverboard
- EGGHUNT – Spring Pegasus Pet
- HOPHOP – One Crate Key
- LEADER – Leader One Pet
- BB100K – Blox Bytes Hoverboard (Must join the BloxByte Games Group)
- LUCK – One Crate Key
- ITSCOMING – Butterboy Pet
- RELIEF – Dr. Doctor Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group)
- HAPPY4TH – Firecracker Pet
- VANITY – Vanity Hoverboard
- CLASSIFIED – One Crate Key
- JUNE – Flop Hoverboard
- BIT – Bit Missile Hoverboard
- SQUAD – Sports King Pet
- Bubble – Gumball Pet
- GUMGUM – One Basic Zoom Gum
- SEA – Aqua Pegasus Skin
- FISHIN – Ten Atlantis Keys ( Join the BloxByte Games Group)
- BB250K – Byte Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group)
- SHOCKER – Shocker Pet
- BB500K (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – Bloxy Boy 500 Pet
- HAUNTED – 350 Candy and Creepy Kreepy Cat
- SOUL – Ten Soul Keys
- GOBBLE (must be in BloxByte Games Group) – 250 Golden Turkey Legs
- EPILOGUE – Royal Kreepy Cat
- JOLLY – 300 Snowflakes
- 2020OVER – Overshot 2021 and Fireflight 2021 (must join BloxByte Games Group)
- 100M – Free Pet
- WINTER – Free Starfly Pet
- R3B1RTH – Star Striped Pegasus Pet (Join the BloxByte Games Group)
- TOYS – Lava Java Pet
- SH0P – T-Duck Pet
- m3ta – Random Reward (Join the BloxByte Games Group)
- SUMM3R – Snazzy Pegasus
- BOSSRAID – Bloo Chonks
- PUZZLE– Sorry Board (must be in BloxByte Games Roblox Group)
- LIBERTY – Freedom
- S1LLYBUNNY – One Crate Key
- REMNANT – Sugardrop
- UWURACER – Jinshi Hoverboard
- 2NDARC – Fallen Spirit
- 1STRANDO – 2 Boss Bait
- BOOST – Hoverboard
- SADGE – Sadge Pet
- SUNPROTEC – SPF-GS
- EXCITE!
- BACONRA1D – Stack O’ Bacon
- BOOSTED – Boosted Lucky Gem
- SCARE – Possessed Pegasus
- EERIE – Pegasus Candy
- TOX1N – Toxic Treats
- LASTWEEK! – Arachna
Steps to redeem the active Roblox Ghost Simulator codes
Players must follow the simple steps featured below to redeem all the working codes in Roblox Ghost Simulator:
- Start the game and enter the server
- Select the blue coloured Twitter bird icon located on the left-hand side of the screen
- A new code box interface will be displayed
- Copy the code from our list above and paste it in the text box that says 'Enter Code'
- Hit the 'Redeem' button to redeem the codes and obtain the free rewards
Tips to remember when redeeming the codes
Roblox codes are usually case-sensitive. Thus, players must avoid making spelling mistakes when entering the codes. Instead of manually inputting the codes, players can copy and paste them throughout the redemption process. This way, they can eliminate typos and other typographical errors.