Roblox Reaper 2 codes (October 2022): Free rerolls, cash, and more

Anime-themed games are not prominent in the Roblox metaverse. Reaper 2, based on the popular Bleach franchise, is one such title.

Roblox Reaper 2's goal is to become the ultimate combatant. As a result, players typically spend Robux to acquire the tools needed to become the best on the server.

However, not all players can afford Robux. This is when they should consider redeeming the active codes listed in this article in order to obtain free cash, rerolls, and other valuable resources.

Roblox Reaper 2 offers a signifiicant amount of working codes to its community

Active codes

FULLBRINGHYPE —Redeem for Race Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Race Reroll HEBACK —Redeem for Secondary Reroll (New)

—Redeem for Secondary Reroll FINALLYUPDATEB —Redeem for 25k cash

—Redeem for 25k cash READYFORTRUEVASTO —Redeem for Race Reroll

—Redeem for Race Reroll READYFORSHUNKO —Redeem for Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for Secondary Reroll GOTOLAVACAVEATLVL100 —Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset

—Redeem for Prestige Buff Reset WHATSHALLIGET —Redeem for SP Reset

—Redeem for SP Reset TESTINGNEWTYPEOFCODE —Redeem for 2x cash for one day

—Redeem for 2x cash for one day NEWSKINCODE —Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package (Note: Include the space at the end of this code, or it won't work!)

—Redeem for a random skin from the Dark One skin package YOUASKED4DELIVERY —Redeem for SP Reset

—Redeem for SP Reset THANKYOUFORPAT14NCE —Redeem for 25k cash

—Redeem for 25k cash RANDOM3 —Redeem for 30k cash

—Redeem for 30k cash REIATSUFINE —Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll REIATSUFINEV2 —Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll REIATSUFINEV3 —Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll

—Redeem for a Reiatsu Color Reroll RANDOM —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash RANDOMV2 —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash RANDOMZANPAKUTOZ —Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll

—Redeem for a Zanpakuto Reroll QUINCYGUNS —Redeem for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow)

—Redeem for a Quincy Bow Reroll (Gun/Bow) QUINCYBIGSWORD —Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber) (New)

—Redeem for a Quincy Saber Reroll (Greatsaber/Saber) GIBNEWSWORD —Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model DO NOT USE AS QUINCY (New)

—Redeem for Reroll Zanpakuto model DO NOT USE AS QUINCY REALDANGAl24 —Redeem for 10k cash (New)

—Redeem for 10k cash REEEEEEEE —Reddem for 5k cash (New)

—Reddem for 5k cash KUCHILOARROGANTE —Redeem for 25k cash (New)

—Redeem for 25k cash SPRESETFORFIXES —Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset

—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset 100KLIKESPATCH —Redeem for a new Skin and 10k Cash

—Redeem for a new Skin and 10k Cash JUSTCAUSEILOVEYOU —Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset

—Redeem for a Skill Point and Nodes Reset SupaSupriseNight —Redeem for 25k Cash

—Redeem for 25k Cash SHEESHGOTHACKED —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash WEAPOLOGIZE —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll PRAYFORZENOKEI —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash THANKYOUFORSTAYING —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash BCASH11 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash SUNDAYFUNDAY —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards UPDTBALANCE1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards Zen1 —Redeem to reroll your race

—Redeem to reroll your race Zen2 —Redeem to reroll your race

—Redeem to reroll your race CashDAY —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash [email protected] —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash SubscribeZenokeiRBLXOnYoutube —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash SUPRISECASH20K —Redeem for 20k Cash

—Redeem for 20k Cash ROBLOXDOWN —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash DAVIDBAZOOKA —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash DELAY1 —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards RESETPOINTS1 —Redeem for reset your character [This code resets your Cash!]

—Redeem for reset your character RESETPOINTS2 —Redeem for reset your character [This code resets your Cash!]

—Redeem for reset your character RESETPOINTS3 —Redeem for reset your character [This code resets your Cash!]

—Redeem for reset your character prestigeVasto —Redeem for rewards (Must have Prestiged Vasto before, recommended to only use on private servers)

—Redeem for rewards prestigeAdjuchacar—Redeem for rewards (Must have prestiged Adjuchacar before, recommended to only use on private servers)

Note: Players must consider the risk when using stat codes because they will reset the player's character and deplete their coffers.

The codes will expire at any time, therefore gamers are advised to redeem all Roblox Reaper 2 active codes as soon as possible.

Players can use the free money claimed from Roblox codes to purchase the finest weaponry. With newly obtained weapons, newbies can fight against their strongest foes and other players on the map.

Inactive codes

Unfortunately, the expired codes in Roblox Reaper 2 are rich in numbers. There is a silver lining to this, as players receive new codes on a regular basis.

JUSTCASH —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash HoguMoney1 —Redeem for 4k Cash

—Redeem for 4k Cash HoguMoney2 —Redeem for 2k Cash

—Redeem for 2k Cash HoguMoney3 —Redeem for 3k Cash

—Redeem for 3k Cash AizenReset —Redeem for character reset

—Redeem for character reset Reaper2Roll —Redeem for Reroll

—Redeem for Reroll ReaperRoll —Redeem for Reroll

—Redeem for Reroll Secondroll —Redeem for Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for Secondary Reroll Secondroll2

BIGPLANSHUGEPLANS

ACTUALYSKILLPOINTSRESET —Redeem for skill point reset

—Redeem for skill point reset NozaCash —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash NozaCrazy —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash NozaReset —Redeem for a Stat Point Reset

—Redeem for a Stat Point Reset ZenokeiWasHere —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll DxWasHere —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll DxLikesMen —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll PrideMonthYass —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll VizardCash —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash VizardTimes —Redeem for 10k Cash

—Redeem for 10k Cash MaskReset —Redeem to reset Points

—Redeem to reset Points RACEROLLERR —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll VizarReaction —Redeem for a Race Reroll

—Redeem for a Race Reroll SubZenokei —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll FollowZenokei —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll Sorry1 —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash Sorry2 —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash VizardReqFix —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll [Must be at least Prestige 3]

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll BASH11 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash NEWBANKAI2 —Redeem for Cash

—Redeem for Cash NEWBANKAI —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash NEWVOL —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash APOLOGIES —Redeem for a Secondary Reroll and Cash

—Redeem for a Secondary Reroll and Cash 100kMembers —Redeem code for a Secondary reset

—Redeem code for a Secondary reset newSecondary?? —Redeem code for a Secondary reset

—Redeem code for a Secondary reset AIZENPART1 —Redeem for Race and Stat reset [Expires July 19]

—Redeem for Race and Stat reset PARTOFTHEPLAN —Redeem for Race and Stat reset [Expires July 19]

—Redeem for Race and Stat reset THANKYOUFORPLAYING —Redeem for Race and Stat reset code. [Permanent]

—Redeem for Race and Stat reset code. IWILLHMPH —Redeem for 10k cash [Expires July 19]

—Redeem for 10k cash PREPAREFORPART2 —Redeem for 10k cash [Expires July 19]

—Redeem for 10k cash VizardReqFix

BIGBOOMERBALANCE —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash FULLBRINGERS —Redeem for a free reward

—Redeem for a free reward SORRYFORDELAY

OPTIMUMPRIDE —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards THANKYOU —Redeem for free rewards

—Redeem for free rewards EASTERHAPPY

APOLOGIES2 —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash freeRealDANGAI2 —Redeem code for free Dangai

—Redeem code for free Dangai DROPSWHEN —Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll

—Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll THISWASNTHEREB4 —Redeem for 15k Cash

—Redeem for 15k Cash 5kEZ —Redeem for 5k Cash

—Redeem for 5k Cash R2DRIP —Redeem for a clothes reroll

—Redeem for a clothes reroll MONEYMONEYONEY —Redeem for free Cash

—Redeem for free Cash NEWSWORDS —Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll

—Redeem for a Zanpakuto reroll BANKYAI —Redeem to reset soul nodes and skill points

—Redeem to reset soul nodes and skill points AsPromised

PapaJovahn

ROLLSECONDARY250 —Redeem for a race reroll

—Redeem for a race reroll BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL —Redeem for a race reroll

—Redeem for a race reroll BANKAIUPDATERACEREROLL2 —Redeem for a race reroll

—Redeem for a race reroll SECONDARYREROLL —Redeem for Race Reset

—Redeem for Race Reset newRACEREROLL —Redeem code for a Race reset

—Redeem code for a Race reset raceREROLL —Redeem code for a Race reset

—Redeem code for a Race reset RELEASERACEREROLL1—Redeem code for a Race reset

How to redeem the active codes in Roblox Reaper 2?

Players can easily redeem all the working codes in Roblox Reaper 2 within a few minutes. All they have to do is follow the simple steps outlined below:

Start the game and log into the server

Click on the black coloured Twitter icon logo

A new code box will appear

Copy the required code from our list and paste it into the text box that says "Insert Code"

Make sure to hit the "Submit" button to claim the free rewards

The redeemed rewards in Roblox Reaper 2 can be found in the players' inventories. Redeemed cash will be added to the players' treasuries automatically.

