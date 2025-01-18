Roblox Goalbound tester details

Roblox Goalbound is an upcoming soccer experience inspired by the popular anime and manga series Blue Lock. This game is currently in the early stages of development and has an undefined release window. However, Robloxians can play the game as a tester before the title releases, provided they are chosen by the developers for the role. The first testing phase is underway, with a second one to be announced soon.

Read through this article to learn all about becoming a tester for Goalbound, its testing phases, and how to stay updated on the latest Goalbound info.

About Roblox Goalbound testing phase

Being in early development, the developers of Goalbound are on the lookout for testers. Game test plays occur in phases to allow the creators of the experience to collect relevant data and use it to implement new features and improvements.

The first testing wave was held privately for a select few players during the development phase where not every gameplay mechanic was implemented in the game. However, with the second phase, every fundamental mechanic of the title will be usable, along with working UI elements and a couple of abilities.

Becoming a tester is a matter of participating in the events and activities on the official Discord server. The official FAQs state that wave 2 testers will be chosen in the near future.

Goalbound Release window updates

Goalbound doesn’t have a release date or window yet. The developers of the experience have made it a point to mention that the game isn’t available yet. They plan to release it when it has been developed to their satisfaction.

It will be free to access throughout its development cycle from the testing phase to the eventual release. So, it’s prudent not to fall for copycats that charge Robux for accessing a fake copy.

You can check whether the experience is open or not on the official Discord server, the official GO Roblox group, and the Goalbound Roblox page. The same resources can be checked to find out the release window, which will be updated in the future.

FAQs

How to become a tester for Roblox Goalbound?

Currently, you can only become a tester in the upcoming second wave, the selection process for which requires event participation on the official Discord server.

When will Roblox Goalbound be released?

Currently, there is no release window for Goalbound as it is still in the early stages of development.

Will Roblox Goalbound be supported on console and mobile devices?

Yes, the experience is planned to have a complete console and mobile device support on launch.

