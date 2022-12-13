Roblox Golf Swing Simulator codes (December 2022)

Golf Swing Simulator is a simple Roblox experience developed by a group called Trinket Studio, owned by a user named SamHero. The game has become immensely popular since its inception on May 30, 2022. It currently has over 1.1 million visits and 4,766 likes.

In Golf Swing Simulator, players must use their mouse to hold the throw button (at the bottom-center of the screen) and try to reach the best hit percentage. With better shots, one gets better cash and gems.

The game received an update on December 6, 2022. Through this update, the developers introduced new token shops, a new town area for a change of scenery, five new balls (glowing, different shapes, etc.), and many other petty fixes.

Players can redeem Roblox Golf Swing Simulator codes to get free gems and cash. They will need both currency to buy new golf sets (depending on speed, strength, or accuracy), balls (each ball has its own unique ability), and other items to customize their avatar.

All active codes in Roblox Golf Swing Simulator for December 2022

Listed below are all the active codes in Roblox Golf Swing Simulator this December:

3500LIKES - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 3000 gems

50KVISITS - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 10,000 cash

RELEASE - This active code can be redeemed by players to get 1,000 cash

UPDATE1 - This active code can be redeemed by players to get two tokens and 5,000 cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Golf Swing Simulator

You can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in Golf Swing Simulator:

Start Golf Swing Simulator and click on the Play button.

Once you've been summoned to the lobby, look for the Twitter icon on the left side of the screen, under the gems status bar.

As soon as you click on it, a pop-up window will appear with a text box to enter an active code.

Feel free to copy and paste the code instead of manually typing it.

Once you've entered the code, click on the Redeem button next to the text box.

If the code is active and does not have any error, the redemption will be successful. Otherwise, you will see an error message.

If you have entered an active code exactly as it appears but still see an error message, restart the game and try again.

How to get more codes in Roblox Golf Swing Simulator

To get more codes for Golf Swing Simulator, players can follow the Twitter accounts of the game's developers, @JakeDevRBLX and @Gabr3br. The developers also have a private Discord server and a Roblox group where players can find more codes as well as the latest game updates.

